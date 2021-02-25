Log in
AMERICAN NATIONAL GROUP, INC.    ANAT

AMERICAN NATIONAL GROUP, INC.

(ANAT)
American National Declares Quarterly Dividend
02/19American National offers information and resources during the winter storm
AMERICAN NATIONAL GROUP, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
American National Declares Quarterly Dividend

02/25/2021 | 02:43pm EST
GALVESTON, Texas, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANAT) declared a quarterly dividend of 82 cents per share on its common stock CUSIP #02772A 109, at a meeting held on February 25, 2021. In compliance with NASDAQ’s applicable dividend notice requirements, the dividend is payable March 19, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 8, 2021 with an ex-dividend date to be determined by the NASDAQ Stock Market, anticipated to be March 5, 2021. American National Insurance Company has paid dividends to stockholders for more than 100 consecutive years.

American National is a family of companies that has, on a consolidated GAAP basis, $29.4 billion in assets, $23.3 billion in liabilities and $6.1 billion in stockholders’ equity, as of September 30, 2020. American National Insurance Company, founded in 1905 and headquartered in Galveston, Texas, and other American National subsidiaries offer a broad portfolio of products and services, which include life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products. The American National companies operate in all 50 states. Major insurance subsidiaries include American National Insurance Company, American National Life Insurance Company of Texas, American National Life Insurance Company of New York, American National Property and Casualty Company, Garden State Life Insurance Company, Standard Life and Accident Insurance Company, Farm Family Casualty Insurance Company and United Farm Family Insurance Company.

American National Insurance Company has been assigned an ‘A’ rating by A.M. Best Company and an ‘A’ rating by Standard & Poor’s, both of which are nationally recognized rating agencies, and is licensed to conduct the business of insurance in all states except New York.

For more information, including company news and investor relations information, visit the company’s web site at www.AmericanNational.com.


Contact: Timothy A. Walsh (409) 766-6553

Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 4 070 M - -
Net income 2019 620 M - -
Net cash 2019 280 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 5,10x
Yield 2019 2,79%
Capitalization 2 580 M 2 580 M -
EV / Sales 2018 0,99x
EV / Sales 2019 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 4 640
Free-Float 76,5%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
James Edward Pozzi President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Timothy A. Walsh Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Ross Rankin Moody Chairman
Johnny David Johnson Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
William Crane Ansell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN NATIONAL GROUP, INC.-0.12%2 580
ALLIANZ SE-0.12%100 127
CHUBB LIMITED10.88%76 922
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD1.61%62 048
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES1.14%60 484
BAJAJ FINSERV LIMITED14.52%22 440
