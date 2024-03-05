Scottsdale, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - March 5, 2024) - American Nortel Communications, Inc. (OTC Pink: ARTM) (ARTM) today is proud to announce the exciting development of the availability of NewborhoodTalks.com social media site on the IOS Platform. After many months of development, NewborhoodTalks can now be found in the App store. With this IOS development, it greatly expands our market in India and should accelerate our growth as social media and mobile platforms go hand in hand. Our excellent android version of NewborhoodTalks has also been recently updated and can be found in the Google Play Store.

NewborhoodTalks.com is a premier social media site providing easy sign up and promoting a safe and welcoming interaction among people all over the world. Its amazing success in attracting users to the platform can be attributed to the lack of congestion on the site and allowing users to be at the forefront of new trends.

Launched in India, NewborhoodTalks.com is currently providing many connection features for the user. Upgrades are continuously underway to provide even more value to the users joining daily. Many sought after internet handles are still available on the platform, as well as likes, pokes, common links, who is on and what is trending. NewborhoodTalks.com continues to be one of the fastest growing social media sites with additional features being added and improved upon by the NewborhoodTalks.com team.

CONTACT:

AMERICAN NORTEL COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

Bill Williams 214 534-2615

bwilliams@americannortel.com

Safe Harbor Clause

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based upon our current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations in such statements to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

