American Outdoor Brands : Investor Day Presentation - April 2023

organ ratios. Antibodies can have high affinity and specificity to tumor targets, but their long systemic half-life frequently results in haematological toxicities. Alternatively, low molecular weight ligands are restricted to a limited number of tumor targets and often exhibit insufficient tumor retention and limiting tissue selectivity. Therefore, alternative molecular platforms are urgently needed to exploit the potential of RLTs in a broader field of indications.

DARPins (Designed Ankyrin Repeat Proteins) are small binding proteins that combine short systemic half-life and ideal binding properties. Due to their rigid-body binding mode, DARPins with very high affinity and specificity can be generated against a broad range of tumor targets, and several DARPin- based products are currently investigated in clinical trials. The simple and robust architecture of DARPins further provides high stability, which is beneficial for labelling with radionuclides under harsh conditions, and which enables engineering approaches that are not compatible with other protein scaffolds. A specific surface engineering approach of the constant backbone resulted in a strongly