American Outdoor Brands : Investor Day Presentation - April 2023
04/18/2023 | 01:58pm EDT
DARPins as Powerful Targeting Agents for Radioligand Therapeutics
Poster 5037
Andreas Bosshart1, Stephan Wullschleger1, Martin Behe2, Alain Blanc2, Stefan Imobersteg2, Alexandra Neculcea1, Jacqueline Blunschi1, Liridon Abduli1, Sarah Schütz1, Julia Wolter1, Christian Reichen1, Amelie Croset1,
Alessandra Villa1, Christian Lizak1, Philippe Legenne1, Anne Goubier1, Roger Schibli2, Daniel Steiner1
1 Molecular Partners AG, Zürich, Switzerland, 2 Paul Scherrer Institute, Villigen, Switzerland
Introduction
The therapeutic window of radioligand therapeutics (RLTs) is often restricted by suboptimal tumor-to-
Kidney Uptake as a Key Problem of Polypeptide-
Based Delivery Vectors
Kidney Accumulation is Further Reduced by
Orthogonal Approaches
organ ratios. Antibodies can have high affinity and specificity to tumor targets, but their long systemic half-life frequently results in haematological toxicities. Alternatively, low molecular weight ligands are restricted to a limited number of tumor targets and often exhibit insufficient tumor retention and limiting tissue selectivity. Therefore, alternative molecular platforms are urgently needed to exploit the potential of RLTs in a broader field of indications.
DARPins (Designed Ankyrin Repeat Proteins) are small binding proteins that combine short systemic half-life and ideal binding properties. Due to their rigid-body binding mode, DARPins with very high affinity and specificity can be generated against a broad range of tumor targets, and several DARPin- based products are currently investigated in clinical trials. The simple and robust architecture of DARPins further provides high stability, which is beneficial for labelling with radionuclides under harsh conditions, and which enables engineering approaches that are not compatible with other protein scaffolds. A specific surface engineering approach of the constant backbone resulted in a strongly
A
B
DARPin
DARPin
CD13-prox. tubules
DAPI - nucleus
Tumor
CD31-vasculature
THP-distal tubules
Kidney
SPECT imaging of breast cancer patient with
99mTc- Her2 DARPin @ 4 h post injection [4]
Her2 DARPin staining of mouse kidney section by IHC @ 30 min post injection
Figure 3: As any protein-based delivery vectors below the renal filtration cut-off (~60 kDa), DARPins are reabsorbed in the kidney leading to
A
50
Kidney
5
34.5
40
-68%
-51%
-28%
4
%ID/g
30
24.7
%ID/g
3
20
17.0
2
11.2
10
1
0
0
Tumor
B
In vivo imaging
3.4
Mouse 1.3
Mouse 3.5
3.1
4h
Tu
4h
Tu
2.7
Bl
Ki
2.6
Bl
Ki
Surface Eng.
Surface Eng.
+ Orthogonal 2
Mouse 2.1
Mouse 4.3
4h
4h
Tu
Tu
Bl
Ki
Bl
Ki
Surface Eng.
Surface Eng.
+ Orthogonal 3
+ Orthogonal 1
reduced kidney accumulation of optimized DARPins, thereby addressing a general problem of protein-based delivery vectors below 60 kDa in size, which are cleared via the renal pathway.
Affinity-Driven Tumor Uptake of DARPins
DARPin-based RLT
Radio-DARPin Therapy (RDT)
high accumulation of attached residualizing radionuclides (A). For this class of delivery vector, classical nephroprotectants such as amino acid cocktails have limited effect [5]. The renal reabsorption of such protein-based delivery vector occurs at the brush border (BB) of proximal tubular cells (green and yellow co-staining example indicated by)(B)
Surface Engineering to Reduce Kidney Accumulation
'Parental' DARPin
'Parental' DARPin
will be reabsorbed
Figure 6: The combination of surface engineering with another orthogonal approach for increased radionuclide excretion resulted in a further reduction of kidney accumulation by up to 68% without affecting tumor uptake, as shown in biodistribution of Her2-binding DARPin Gen1-SE DARPin labelled with 111-Indium in SKOV3 breast cancer mouse model, 4 hours after injection (A). The biodistribution data have been confirmed by imaging analysis at 4hour timepoint (B). As a result, the tumor to kidney ratio of 1:11 for the Her2 DARPin 703 (SE Gen 1) was reduced to 1:4 for the best approach (703 (SE Gen 1) + Orthogonal 1), same experimental setup as in Figure 5.
Reduced Kidney Uptake in Biodistribution
Time Course
(698)
Figure 1: For small-sized molecules like mono-DARPins (~15 kDa) an increased affinity to the tumor target correlates with increased tumor uptake [1]. This benefit on tumor uptake is limited for intermediate-sized molecules like scFvs (27kDa) or bivalent DARPin molecules
PARATOPE
BACKBONE
BB
"antigen binding"
'Surface Engineered' DARPin will be excreted
Urine
'Surface Engineered' DARPin
with optimized backbone
Urine
BB
A
200
150
%ID/g
100
50
0
0 1 2 3 4 5
KidneyB
%ID/g
20
40
60
80
100
6
4
2
0 0 1 2 3 4 5
Tumor
C
1.0
Blood
0.8
%ID/g
0.6
0.4
0.2
0.0
20
40
60
80
100
0 1 2 3 4 5
20
40
60
698 (Parental)
703 (SE Gen1)
80
100
(30 kDa) despite potential avidity effects
The obtained experimental data are in line with modelling predictions [3].
Ex-vivo Analysis of Tumor Penetration
Affinity and Size Matter
A
B Her2-DARPin 698 ( )
2xHer2-DARPin 698 ( )
Her2-DARPin ( )
penetration
30
15 kDa / KD ~150 pM
30kDa, app. affinity > 1 pM
15 kDa, KD ~10 pM
DARPin
DARPin
DARPin
Her2
Her2
Her2
20
CD31
CD31
CD31
DAPI
DAPI
DAPI
Tumor%
10
0
0
10
20
Time post injection [hrs]
Figure 2: Ex-vivo analysis of DARPin localization in the tumor. SKOV3-tumor bearing mice were administered with different Her2 DARPins: DARPin 698 with KD ~150pM (identical to DARPin with highest affinity used in Fig.1), the bi-valent version of the same DARPin and a non- related Her2 binding DARPin with even higher affinity of KD ~10pM), and tumors were subjected to multiplex IF staining for DARPin, Her2 and CD31. (A) DARPin tumor penetration of the different DARPin formats 1, 4 and 24 hours after administration, shown as % of DARPin staining area in total tumor area. (B) Representative mIF images of tumors treated with the indicated DARPin 4 hours after administration.
Figure 2: Surface optimization of the DARPin backbone to increase radionuclide excretion over reabsorption in the kidney, enabled by the robust architecture of DARPin scaffold. BB; brush border of proximal tubular cells
Surface Engineered DARPins Show Strongly Reduced
Kidney Accumulation
300
A
Kidney
15
B
Tumor
C
Tumor & Healthy Organs
233
(excluding kidneys)
-82%
-90%
-85%
-93%
183
6.9
50
200
-90%
10
25
4.9
%iD/g
%iD/g
%iD/g
10
4.3
3.3
8
100
5
6
42
34
2.3
4
23
18
17
0.7
2
0.2
0
0
0
)
)
)
1)
2)
)
)
P)
n1)
2)
en2)
2)
t
r
I
l
r
P
E
P
2
2
E
od
g
ne
(
(
(
e
en
S
i
o
S
en
n
n
S
)
)
een
LI
le
9
n
Gen
n
(
(P
o
ear
i
o
Ta
G
Ge
G
90
9
ve
Musc
m
0
92
8
(
(S
(S
(
(
8
Ge
SE
Ge
Lu
S
69
6
SE
E
E
SE
6
692
6
E
E
G
G
B
H
pl
L
B
u
6
(SE
T
(S
(S
(
703
26
2
30
7
7
8
7
3
6
7
8
0
70
72
73
2
Non-binding
Her2-binding DARPin
Non-binding
Her2-binding DARPin
DARPin
DARPin
Figure 5: Biodistribution of DARPins labelled with111-Indiumin SKOV3 breast cancer mouse model, 4 hours after injection. Surface engineering (SE) resulted in reduction of kidney accumulation by up to 90% compared to parental DARPins (A) but had no impact on tumor uptake for theHer2-bindingDARPin (B), and no significant effect on accumulation in healthy organs was observed most DARPins (C). As a result, the tumor to kidney ratio of 1:35 the 'Parental' Her2 DARPin 698 (P) was reduced to 1:8.5 for the'Surface-Engineered'DARPin 703 (SE Gen 1), and to 1:5 for the best SE Gen2 DARPins 728.
Time [h]
Time [h]
Time [h]
Figure 7: Time course biodistribution ofIndium-111labelled DARPins shows the reduced uptake in the kidney of theGen1-SEas compared to the parental (A) without impacting the tumor uptake (B) and the distribution of DARPins in the blood (C). As a result, the AUC in the kidney for the'Surface-Engineered'703 (SE Gen 1) is 76% reduced as compared to the 'Parental' 698. The AUCs in the tumor remains comparable for the two DARPins.
Summary and conclusions
Affinity and DARPin size have an impact on tumor penetration.
Surface engineering is a promising strategy to strongly reduce the kidney accumulation of DARPins without affecting tumor uptake.
The combination with other orthogonal strategies results in a further reduction of kidney accumulation.
Our proprietary "Radio DARPin Therapy" (RDT) platform represents an attractive solution for the development of next-generation targeted radio therapeutics.
Several DARPin programs in indications with high unmet medical need are currently underway at Molecular Partners AG (DLL3 as the first disclosed target).
American Outdoor Brands Inc. published this content on 18 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2023 17:57:07 UTC.