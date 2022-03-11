Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. American Outdoor Brands, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AOUT   US02875D1090

AMERICAN OUTDOOR BRANDS, INC.

(AOUT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

American Outdoor Brands : Investor Presentation - March 2022

03/11/2022 | 09:50am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NASDAQ: AOUT

INVESTOR PRESENTATION

March 2022

(NASDAQ: BRANDS OUTDOOR AMERICAN AOUT)

LEGAL SAFE HARBOR

Certain statements contained in this presentation may be deemed to be forward-looking statements under federal securities laws, and we intend that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbor created thereby. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained or incorporated herein by reference in this presentation, including statements regarding our future operating results, future financial position, business strategy, objectives, goals, plans, prospects, markets, and plans and objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "suggests," "targets," "contemplates," "projects," "predicts," "may," "might," "plan," "would," "should," "could," "may," "can," "potential," "continue," "objective," or the negative of those terms, or similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. We caution that these statements are qualified by important risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and related aftermath, including potential disruptions in our suppliers' ability to source the raw materials necessary for the production of our products, disruptions and delays in the manufacture of our products, and difficulties encountered by retailers and other components of the distribution channel for our products including delivery of product stemming from port congestion and related transportation challenges; lower levels of consumer spending in general and specific to our products or product categories; our ability to introduce new products that are successful in the marketplace; interruptions of our arrangements with third-party contract manufacturers and freight carriers that disrupt our ability to fill our customers' orders; increases in costs or decreases in availability of finished products, product components, and raw materials; our ability to maintain or strengthen our brand recognition and reputation; the ability to forecast demand for our products accurately; our ability to continue to expand our e- commerce business; our ability to compete in a highly competitive market; our dependence on large customers; our ability to attract and retain talent; an increase of emphasis on private label products by our customers; pricing pressures by our customers; our ability to collect our accounts receivable; the potential for product recalls, product liability, and other claims or lawsuits against us; our ability to protect our intellectual property; inventory levels, both internally and in the distribution channel, in excess of demand; our ability to identify acquisition candidates, to complete acquisitions of potential acquisition candidates, to integrate acquired businesses with our business, to achieve success with acquired companies, and to realize the benefits of acquisitions in a manner consistent with our expectations; the performance and security of our information systems; our ability to comply with any applicable foreign laws or regulations and the effect of increased protective tariffs; economic, social, political, legislative, and regulatory factors; the potential for increased regulation of firearms and firearms- related products; the effect of political pressures on firearm laws and regulations; the potential impact on our business and operations from the results of U.S. Presidential, Congressional, state, and local elections and the policies that may be implemented as a result thereof; our ability to realize the anticipated benefits of being a separate, public company; future investments for capital expenditures, liquidity and anticipated cash needs and availability; the potential for impairment charges; estimated amortization expense of intangible assets for future periods; actions of social activists that could, directly or indirectly, have an adverse effect on our business; disruptions caused by social unrest, including related protests or disturbances; our assessment of factors relating to the valuation of assets acquired and liabilities assumed in acquisitions, the timing for such evaluations, and the potential adjustment in such evaluations; and, other factors detailed from time to time in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2021.

© 2022 American Outdoor Brands, Inc. All Rights Reserved

2

Q3 FY22

Highlights

DISCIPLINED EXECUTION OF VALUE CREATION STRATEGY

(NASDAQ: BRANDS OUTDOOR AMERICAN AOUT)

1

2

3

ORGANIC

GROWTH

M&A

RETURN

CAPITAL TO

SHAREHOLDERS

CAGR 8-10%

4-5 YEARS

SEEK

TARGETS

THAT MEET OUR IDEAL CRITERIA

SHARE

REPURCHASE

PROGRAM

Q3 FY22 Achievements

    • 2-YrGrowth of 62% (Q3) Driven by 'Dock & Unlock' Strategy
  • Announced Entry into Shotgun Sports Market (Caldwell)
        • Awarded Optic of the Year (Crimson Trace)
          • Announced Acquisition of Grilla Grills
      • Provides Entry into $7B Outdoor Cooking Market
        • Aligns with 'Dock & Unlock' Strategy
    • AOUT's DTC-only Brands Approaching ~10% Net Sales
        • $15M Stock Buyback Program
          • Announced December 2021
      • 100% Completed by March 2022

© 2022 American Outdoor Brands, Inc. All Rights Reserved

4

SUSTAINED GROWTH COMPARED TO PRE-PANDEMIC LEVELS

(NASDAQ: BRANDS OUTDOOR AMERICAN AOUT)

TTM Net Sales = $266.1 Million

"Shooting Sports": Shooting

Sports & Personal Protection

Products+60% Since 4Q20

+58% Since

4Q20

"Outdoor Lifestyle": Hunting,

Fishing, Camping, & Rugged

Outdoor Products

(March 2020)

TTM Net Sales

3Q22 Net Sales

Traditional

Outdoor

Outdoor

Shooting

Channels Shooting

Lifestyle

Lifestyle

Sports

Sports

45%

55%

53%

47%

  • Q3 Shooting Sports: +45% 2-yr growth
  • Growth opportunity in shooting sports over the next 4-5 years focused on expanding into large, stable categories including:
    • Shotgun sports (Caldwell)
    • Reloading (Frankford Arsenal)
    • Optics (Crimson Trace)
    • Hand Tools (Wheeler)
    • Security Solutions (Lockdown)
  • Q3 Outdoor Lifestyle: +81% 2-yr growth
  • Expected to represent a majority of sales in near-term and be major growth driver of business going forward
  • Growth supported by:
    • Fishing (BUBBA)
    • Land management (Hooyman)
    • Meat processing (MEAT! Your Maker)
    • Camping (ust)

© 2022 American Outdoor Brands, Inc. All Rights Reserved

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

American Outdoor Brands Inc. published this content on 11 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2022 14:49:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AMERICAN OUTDOOR BRANDS, INC.
09:50aAMERICAN OUTDOOR BRANDS : Investor Presentation - March 2022
PU
09:37aB. Riley Lowers American Outdoor Brands' PT to $25 from $37, Lowers Estimates to Accoun..
MT
03:36aAmerican Outdoor Brands to Acquire Grilla Grills for $27 Million
MT
03/10American Outdoor Brands Reports Lower Q3 EPS, Revenue; Sets FY22 Outlook Below Estimate..
MT
03/10TRANSCRIPT : American Outdoor Brands, Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 10, 2022
CI
03/10AMERICAN OUTDOOR BRANDS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condit..
AQ
03/10AMERICAN OUTDOOR BRANDS : Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results - Form 8-K
PU
03/10AMERICAN OUTDOOR BRANDS : to Acquire Grilla Grills - Form 8-K
PU
03/10American Outdoor Brands, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine M..
CI
03/10Earnings Flash (AOUT) AMERICAN OUTDOOR BRANDS Posts Q3 EPS $0.52, vs. Street Est of $0...
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMERICAN OUTDOOR BRANDS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 281 M - -
Net income 2022 15,2 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 218 M 218 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,78x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 317
Free-Float 96,1%
Chart AMERICAN OUTDOOR BRANDS, INC.
Duration : Period :
American Outdoor Brands, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN OUTDOOR BRANDS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 15,38 $
Average target price 32,25 $
Spread / Average Target 110%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian Daniel Murphy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hugh Andrew Fulmer Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Barry M. Monheit Non-Executive Chairman
Brent A. Vulgamott Vice President-Operations & Analytics
Isabell Marie Wadecki Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICAN OUTDOOR BRANDS, INC.-22.83%218
BRUNSWICK CORPORATION-7.56%6 995
POLARIS INC.0.71%6 647
YETI HOLDINGS, INC.-26.87%5 314
BRP INC.-26.77%5 177
THOR INDUSTRIES, INC.-14.72%4 870