NASDAQ: AOUT
INVESTOR PRESENTATION
June 2024
AMERICAN OUTDOOR BRANDS (NASDAQ: AOUT)
LEGAL SAFE HARBOR
Certain statements contained in this presentation may be deemed to be forward-looking statements under federal securities laws, and we intend that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbor created thereby. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained or incorporated herein by reference in this presentation, including statements regarding our future operating results, future financial position, business strategy, objectives, goals, plans, prospects, markets, and plans and objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "suggests," "targets," "contemplates," "projects," "predicts," "may," "might," "plan," "would," "should," "could," "may," "can," "potential," "continue," "objective," or the negative of those terms, or similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. We caution that these statements are qualified by important risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, potential disruptions in our suppliers' ability to source the raw materials necessary for the production of our products, disruptions and delays in the manufacture of our products, and difficulties encountered by retailers and other components of the distribution channel for our products; lower levels of consumer spending in general and specific to our products or product categories; our ability to introduce new products that are successful in the marketplace; interruptions of our arrangements with third-party contract manufacturers and freight carriers that disrupt our ability to fill our customers' orders; increases in costs or decreases in availability of finished products, components, and raw materials; our ability to maintain or strengthen our brand recognition and reputation; our ability to forecast demand for our products accurately; our ability to continue to expand our e-commerce business; our ability to compete in a highly competitive market; our dependence on large customers; our ability to attract and retain talent; pricing pressures by our customers; our ability to collect our accounts receivable; the potential for product recalls, product liability, and other claims or lawsuits against us; our ability to protect our intellectual property; inventory levels, both internally and in the distribution channel, in excess of demand; our ability to identify acquisition candidates, to complete acquisitions of potential acquisition candidates, to integrate acquired businesses with our business, to achieve success with acquired companies, and to realize the benefits of acquisitions in a manner consistent with our expectations; the performance and security of our information systems; our ability to comply with any applicable foreign laws or regulations and the effect of increased protective tariffs; economic, social, political, legislative, and regulatory factors; future investments for capital expenditures, liquidity and anticipated cash needs and availability; the potential for impairment charges; estimated amortization expense of intangible assets for future periods; actions of social or economic activists that could, directly or indirectly, have an adverse effect on our business; disruptions caused by social unrest, including related protests or disturbances; our assessment of factors relating to the valuation of assets acquired and liabilities assumed in acquisitions, the timing for such evaluations, and the potential adjustment in such evaluations; and, other factors detailed from time to time in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2024.
AMERICAN OUTDOOR BRANDS (NASDAQ: AOUT)
AMERICAN OUTDOOR BRANDS, INC. AT A GLANCE
- HQ & Distribution: Columbia, MO
- Additional Offices: MA (Admin), Asia (WFOE)
- Total Employee Headcount: ~290
- Fiscal Year End: April 30
- Spinoff from Former Parent Company: August 2020
- NASDAQ Global Select: AOUT
FY24 Net Sales
$201.1 million
Line of Credit
$0 outstanding
FY24 Gross Profit Margin
44.0%
Available Capital
~$120 million
FY24 Adjusted EBITDAS
$9.8 million, or 4.9%
Net Sales Target
$400 million
Cash Balance
$29.7 million
Target Adj. EBITDAS Margin %
Mid to High-teens
All metrics as of April 30, 2024
OUR BRANDS & PRODUCTS AT A GLANCE
AMERICAN OUTDOOR BRANDS (NASDAQ: AOUT)
21
Brands
We create innovative products, underneath 21 diverse brand names,(1) for consumers who are passionate about the outdoors and shooting sports.
2
Categories
Our brands operate across two (2) major product categories:
54%(2)Outdoor Lifestyle: fishing, camping, land management, meat processing, outdoor cooking
46%(2)Shooting Sports: shotgun sports, reloading, optics, hand tools, security solutions (we do not manufacture or sell firearms)
D&U
Value Creation
Our innovative "Dock & Unlock" formula fuels brand growth.
We have a proven track record of creating new brands, growing existing brands, and efficiently integrating acquired brands to expand our reach into new markets.
392
Patents
We have a tremendous pipeline of disruptive new products, backed by an accelerating portfolio of patents.
In the past three years, alone, our IP portfolio has swelled by ~30% to 392 patents - filed or active - with more on the way.
This moat helps protect our future revenue and profitability.
- In addition to our 17 owned brands, we also license the Smith & Wesson®, M&P®, Thompson/Center Arms , and Performance Center® brands.
- Percent of FY24 Net Sales ended April 30, 2024.
"Leverage our culture of innovation to deliver solutions for consumers in the moments that matter."
AMERICAN OUTDOOR BRANDS
READY FOR THE FUTURE
We believe AOB is capable of generating $400M in net sales over the next 4-5 years
This potential is based upon elements within our control: our innovation pipeline, identified expansion opportunities, and infrastructure in-place.
While we're optimistic our business is capable of achieving this growth target, we are mindful there are several elements outside of our control that could impact timing, such as: consumer demand and spending patterns; health of retailers; geopolitical changes; and changes in legislation(1).
$400M
NET SALES
$70M+
EBITDAS
(NASDAQ: AOUT)
FY25 Outlook as of June 2024
+2.5%
Net Sales growth of up to
Adj. EBITDAS margin of
5.5% - 6.0%
(1) Please refer to our SEC filings for additional risk factors.
6
FY24 Highlights
FISCAL
FY24 HIGHLIGHTS
$201.1M
Net Sales vs. FY23
44.0%
Zero
Gross Margin
Debt Outstanding
2024 HIGHLIGHTS
Compared to FY23, net sales increased 5.2%:
• International net sales increased 35.5%
• Domestic net sales increased 3.7%
• Traditional channel net sales increased 12.3%
• eComm channel sales decreased (3.3%)
Gross margins declined by 210 bps in FY24 vs. FY23 impacted mainly by increased amortization from higher inventory purchases and promotions.
We have no outstanding balance on our $75M expandable line of credit. We have nearly $120M in available capital, including the $15M accordion feature.
Innovation
In FY24, we unveiled several strategically significant new products including the Hooyman Vehicle Spreader, the Grilla Mammoth Vertical Smoker, the Caldwell Claymore PullPup, and the Caldwell Claymore Solo.
Lease Expansion
On January 1, 2024, we assumed full tenancy of our 632k SF headquarters and distribution facility in Columbia, MO. The lease also provides us with an option to expand the facility by up to 491k SF to support future growth.
OUTDOOR LIFESTYLE CATEGORY LEADING GROWTH
FISCAL
Net Sales vs FY23 & Pre-Pandemic
$100.0
$90.9
$91.7
$120.0
$109.4
• Outdoor Lifestyle Net Sales
$102.3
‒
FY24 vs FY23: +6.9%
2024HIGHLIGHTS
$76.5
$88.9
‒
FY24 vs FY20 (pre-pandemic): +43.0%
($ in millions)
$80.0
• Expected to be a growing percentage of business over time
FY20
FY23
FY24
FY20
FY23
FY24
$60.0
+43.0%
•
Growth opportunity supported by:
$40.0
+0.9%
‒
Fishing (BUBBA)
‒
Land Management (Hooyman)
$20.0
‒ Hunting & Outdoor (BOG, Schrade)
$-
‒ Food Prep & Cooking (MEAT! Your Maker, Grilla)
Outdoor Lifestyle
Shooting Sports
Mix Shift Toward Outdoor Lifestyle
Outdoor
Shooting
Outdoor
Shooting
Lifestyle
Sports
Lifestyle
Sports
45.7%
54.3%
54.4%
45.6%
- Shooting Sports Net Sales
- FY24 vs FY23: +3.2%
- FY24 vs FY20 (pre-pandemic): +0.9%
- Growth opportunity focused on expanding into large, stable categories including:
- Shotgun Sports (Caldwell)
- Shooting Accessories (Wheeler, Frankford Arsenal)
FY20 Net SalesFY24 Net Sales9
Note: Growth percentage compared to pre-pandemic net sales includes the acquisition of Grilla
LEVERAGEABLE FINANCIAL MODEL AS BUSINESS SCALES
NET SALES & GROSS MARGIN
FISCAL
$300.0
$276.7
$247.5
$250.0
$206.0
70.0%
$191.2
$201.1
$200.0
$167.4
60.0%
$150.0
50.0%
Shooting Sports
2024
$100.0
45.8%
46.2%
46.1%
44.0%
45.0%
40.0%
Outdoor Lifestyle$50.0
42.4%
$-
30.0%
HIGHLIGHTS
FY2020
FY2021
FY2022
FY2023
FY2024
FY2025
Estimate
ADJ. EBITDAS & ADJ. EBITDAS MARGIN
50.0%
$70.0
$60.0
40.0%
$50.0
$47.3
30.0%
$40.0
$35.0
$30.0
20.0%
$20.0
$12.3
17.1%
14.2%
$12.8
$9.8
$11.3-$12.3*
10.0%
$10.0
7.3%
6.7%
4.9%
5.5-6.0%
$-
0.0%
FY2020
FY2021
FY2022
FY2023
FY2024
FY2025
Estimate
*Assumes ~$206M in net sales
Note:
US$ in millions. Fiscal year ended April 30. Adjusted EBITDAS is defined as GAAP net income/(loss) before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, goodwill impairment, and stock compensation expense and excludes certain items we consider non-routine. See slide
30 for a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDAS. Financials for FY2022 include activity for the period subsequent to the acquisition of Grilla Grills. FY20 includes allocations of certain corporate and public company costs from our former parent company that are not
indicative of the full costs of a standalone public company.
