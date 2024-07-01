American Overseas Group Limited
Consolidated Financial Statements
For the Three Month's Ended
March 31, 2024
AMERICAN OVERSEAS GROUP LIMITED
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023
2024
2023
Assets
Fixed-maturity securities held as available for sale, at fair value
$
132,050,267
$
132,600,206
Cash and cash equivalents
57,438,049
56,853,732
Restricted cash
3,560,222
964,244
Accrued investment income
1,152,803
972,386
Premiums receivable
205,519,564
174,349,810
Deferred reinsurace premiums
246,267,655
219,827,766
Reinsurance balances receivable, net
359,465,918
348,929,520
Deferred policy acquisition costs
10,781,829
9,152,180
Intangible assets
4,800,000
4,800,000
Goodwill
33,050,000
33,050,000
Other assets
4,948,198
3,718,700
Total assets
$
1,059,034,505
$
985,218,544
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Liabilities:
Losses and loss expense reserve
$
342,913,281
$
332,572,963
Deferred commission income
8,152,796
6,877,542
Unearned premiums
259,232,527
230,122,576
Ceded premium payable
210,452,835
183,969,266
Payable to general agents
12,941,159
10,884,582
Fund withheld
142,657,478
136,471,097
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
21,071,537
25,724,321
Notes payable
20,770,907
20,770,907
Non-owned interest in VIE
300,000
300,000
Interest payable
578,268
578,268
Deferred tax liability
1,233,782
647,940
Total liabilities
1,020,304,570
948,919,462
Shareholders' equity:
Common shares
4,697,900
4,697,900
Additional paid-in capital
189,178,987
189,178,987
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)
(3,519,220)
(3,453,857)
Retained deficit
(151,627,732)
(154,123,948)
Total shareholders' equity
38,729,935
36,299,082
Total liabilities and equity
$
1,059,034,505
$
985,218,544
See Accompanying Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements.
AMERICAN OVERSEAS GROUP LIMITED
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023
March 31, 2024
March 31, 2023
Net premiums earned
$
10,869,916
$
5,587,635
Fee income
5,944,044
3,825,053
Net investment income
226,810
162,326
Net realized gain
-
411,543
Other income
17,041
27,750
Total revenues
17,057,811
10,014,307
Net losses and loss adjustment expenses
6,495,730
3,573,849
Acquisition costs
3,584,563
1,758,751
General and administrative expenses
3,166,458
2,756,288
Interest expense
578,270
495,770
Total expenses
13,825,021
8,584,658
Income before income tax expense
3,232,790
1,429,649
Income tax (expense)
(736,574)
-
Net income attributable to common shareholders
$
2,496,216
$
1,429,649
Net income per common share:
Basic
$
53.13
$
30.43
Diluted
$
53.13
$
30.43
Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:
Basic
46,979
46,979
Diluted
46,979
46,979
See Accompanying Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements.
AMERICAN OVERSEAS GROUP LIMITED
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023
March 31, 2024
March 31, 2023
Net income before non-controlling interest
$
2,496,216
$
1,429,649
Other comprehensive income (loss)
Change in unrealized fair value of investments
(65,363)
850,061
Reclassification adjustment for net realized investment gains and
(losses) included in income
-
(411,543)
Other comprehensive income (loss)
(65,363)
438,518
Comprehensive income
$
2,430,853
$
1,868,167
See Accompanying Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements.
AMERICAN OVERSEAS GROUP LIMITED
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EQUITY AND RETAINED DEFICIT
March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023
Accumulated other
Total
Noncontrolling
Additional
comprehensive
Retained
stockholders'
Share capital
Interest
paid-in-capital
income (loss)
deficit
equity
Balance, December 31, 2022
4,697,900
5,452,923
189,178,987
(4,240,403)
(159,458,452)
35,630,955
-
Net loss
-
-
-
-
5,334,504
5,334,504
Net change in unrealized gains
-
and losses on investments
-
-
-
786,546
-
786,546
Repurchase class B preferance shares
(5,452,923)
-
-
-
(5,452,923)
Balance, December 31, 2023
4,697,900
-
189,178,987
(3,453,857)
(154,123,948)
36,299,082
Net income
-
-
-
-
2,496,216
2,496,216
Net change in unrealized gains
and losses on investments
-
-
-
(65,363)
-
(65,363)
Balance, March 31, 2024
$ 4,697,900
-
$
189,178,987
$
(3,519,220)
$
(151,627,732)
$
38,729,935
See Accompanying Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements
AMERICAN OVERSEAS GROUP LIMITED
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023
March 31, 2024
March 31, 2023
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net income for the year
$
2,496,216
$
1,429,649
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities:
Net realized (gain) on sale of investments
-
(411,543)
Interest expense
578,270
495,770
Amortization of bond discount
(251,934)
(78,884)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accrued investment income
(180,417)
(318,963)
Premiums receivable
(31,169,754)
(20,078,100)
Deferred reinsurance premiums
(26,439,889)
(17,049,026)
Reinsurance balance receivable, net
(10,536,398)
(7,195,843)
Deferred acquisition costs, net
(354,396)
(113,321)
Other assets
(1,229,498)
(962,817)
Unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses
10,340,318
2,611,564
Unearned premiums
29,109,951
17,916,683
Ceded premium payable
26,483,569
19,905,636
Payable to general agents
2,056,577
2,083,856
Funds withheld
6,828,102
1,255,944
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(4,652,784)
(790,694)
Deferred tax liability
585,842
-
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
3,663,775
(1,300,089)
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Purchase of available for sale securities
(5,154,511)
(18,106,334)
Proceeds from sales of fixed income investments
2,600,000
256,021
Proceeds from sales of equities
-
2,891,996
Proceeds from maturities of fixed income investments
2,649,301
5,390,550
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
94,790
(9,567,767)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Interest paid
(578,270)
(463,770)
Net cash (used in) financing activities
(578,270)
(463,770)
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
3,180,295
(11,331,626)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - Beginning of year
57,817,976
36,180,208
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - End of period
$
60,998,271
$
24,848,582
Net taxes paid
$
-
$
-
Reconciliation of cash and restricted cash and equivalents to Balance Sheet
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
57,438,049
$
20,883,966
Restricted cash and cash equivalents, end of period
3,560,222
3,964,616
Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and equivalents, end of period
$
60,998,271
$
24,848,582
Supplemental Disclosure of Non-Cash Transactions:
Transfer of securities from Trust Account being maintained for Funds Held-(14,010,269)
See Accompanying Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements.
AMERICAN OVERSEAS GROUP LIMITED
NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
BACKGROUND
American Overseas Group Limited ("AOG" or the "Company") was incorporated on January 28, 1998, under the laws of Bermuda. The Company was originally organized to operate a mono-line financial guaranty reinsurance subsidiary which was placed in voluntary run-off in 2009. After substantially reducing its financial guaranty exposure, AOG entered the property and casualty reinsurance business in 2012. On June 26, 2013 the Company's principal shareholder at that time, Orpheus Group Ltd. ("OGL"), acquired voting control of AOG. On October 28, 2014, AOG acquired OGL for a combination of common stock and senior notes. The Company is now a major writer of non-standard auto insurance through its U.S. subsidiaries. All earned premium and fee income are related to its property and casualty book of business. The financial guaranty book of business was eliminated in 2020.
The Company received all regulatory approvals prior to December 31, 2023 to dissolve American Overseas Reinsurance Company Limited ("AORE") and the Certificate of Dissolution was dated January 25, 2024. There was no ultimate gain or loss related to the dissolution.
2. SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES
The following is a summary of the significant accounting policies adopted by the Company:
-
Basis of preparation
The consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("US GAAP"). The preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles requires management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the amounts reported in the consolidated financial statements and the accompanying notes. Actual results could differ materially from those estimates.
- Basis of consolidation
The consolidated financial statements comprise the financial statements of the Company and of its subsidiaries, as well as those of Old American County Mutual Fire Insurance Company ("OACM"), a variable interest entity ("VIE") which the Company is required to consolidate. All significant intercompany balances have been eliminated in consolidation.
- Cash and cash equivalents
The Company considers all highly liquid investments, including fixed-interest and money market fund deposits, with a maturity of 90 days or less when purchased, as cash equivalents. Cash equivalents are carried at cost which approximates fair value.
- Investments
The Company has classified its fixed-maturity and equity investments as available-for-sale.Available-for-sale investments are carried at fair value, with unrealized appreciation or depreciation reported as a separate component of accumulated other comprehensive income. A portion of the unrealized appreciation or depreciation related to a reinsurer is included in funds held instead of accumulated other comprehensive income as the investments are pledged and all related investment movements, income, expenses, etc inure back to the reinsurer not the Company. The Company's fair values of fixed-maturity investments are based on prices obtained from nationally recognized independent pricing services and represent quoted prices in active markets when available. Equity securities include investments in shares of publicly traded companies and offshore mutual funds. All investment transactions are recorded on a trade date basis. Realized gains and losses on sales of fixed-maturity investments are determined on the basis of amortized cost. Gains and losses on sale of investments are included in "net realized gains on sale of investments" when realized. The cost of securities sold is determined using the specific identification method. The Company's investment guidelines require the orderly sale of securities that do not meet investment guidelines due to a downgrade by rating agencies or other circumstances, unless otherwise authorized by management to hold.
AMERICAN OVERSEAS GROUP LIMITED
NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (CONT'D)
2. SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES (Cont'd)
-
Current Expected Credit Losses (CECL)
The Company and our investment services provider, New England Asset Management ("NEAM"), review its investment portfolio no less than quarterly in order to determine whether an unexpected credit loss exists.
Factors considered when assessing for any credit loss may include, but are not limited to: a screening process to determine if any securities held by the Company are flagged by our investment provider and a qualitative analytic review of factors such as the market position, regional economic and demographic trends, bond structure, liquidity and governance frameworks.
If an expected credit loss is determined to be needed, an allowance would be booked and adjusted as warranted by subsequent analysis.
- Guaranty fund asset
Guaranty fund assets are included in other assets on the Consolidated Balance Sheet assessed to the Company from various states when the cost of defaulted insurance companies exceed the current fund balance. Depending on when the Company receives notice of an assessment, the Company will either accrue or pay the assessment and, if allowed by the assessing state, setup a corresponding guaranty fund asset for any premium tax credits allowed. This asset is reviewed annually for collectability and will be written off, if needed.
- Revenue recognition
The Company earns property casualty insurance and reinsurance premium revenue over the terms of the related policies. Unearned premiums represent the unexpired portion of premiums written. In addition, the Company earns fee income for providing insurance capacity for its nonstandard automobile liability and physical damage insurance products produced by managing general agents or other producers and ceded to reinsurers. Fee income is the excess of the ceding commission received from the reinsurers over the commission expense paid to the managing general agents or other producers.
Premium receivables and reinsurance recoverables are evaluated for credit losses at the underwriting company level. These are evaluated based on a number of factors including, but not limited to, the current aging of the receivables, the financial monitoring of the MGA/Reinsurers, the collateral of reinsurers, and the structure of the business of the underwriting company.
- Deferred policy acquisition costs
Deferred policy acquisition costs comprise those expenses that vary with and are primarily related to the production of business, including ceding commissions paid.
When assessing the recoverability of deferred policy acquisition costs, the Company considers the future earnings of premiums and anticipated investment income and compares this to the sum of unamortized policy acquisition costs, expected loss and loss adjustment expenses and expected maintenance costs. If a deficiency were calculated, the unamortized acquisition costs would be reduced by a charge to expense. Any deficiency driven by the maintenance costs that is greater than the balance of the deferred acquisition costs for the underwriting year and risk type is recorded as a premium deficiency.
AMERICAN OVERSEAS GROUP LIMITED
NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (CONT'D)
2. SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES (Cont'd)
-
Losses and loss adjustment expenses
Unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses include an amount determined from individual case estimates ("case basis loss reserves") and an amount for losses incurred but not reported. Such liabilities are necessarily based on assumptions and estimates and while management believes the amount is adequate, the ultimate liability may be in excess of or less than the amount provided. The methods for making such estimates and for establishing the resulting liabilities are continually reviewed and adjustments are reflected in the period determined.
- Fair value measurements
ASC 820 provides guidance for fair value measurement of assets and liabilities and associated disclosures about fair value measurement. Under this standard, the definition of fair value focuses on the price that would be received to sell the asset or paid to transfer the liability (an exit price), not the price that would be paid to acquire the asset or received to assume the liability (an entry price). ASC 820 clarifies that fair value is a market-based measurement, not an entity-specific measurement. ASC 820 establishes a fair value hierarchy of inputs in measuring fair value, with the highest level being observable inputs and the lowest being unobservable data as follows:
- Level 1 inputs - valuations based on quoted prices in active markets for identical assets or liabilities. Valuations in this level do not entail a significant degree of judgment.
- Level 2 inputs - valuations based on quoted prices for similar assets or liabilities in active markets, quoted prices for identical or similar assets or liabilities in markets that are not active and model derived valuations where all significant inputs are observable in active markets.
- Level 3 inputs - valuations based on significant inputs that are unobservable.
Disclosures relating to fair value measurements are included in Note 5 - Fair Value of Financial Instruments.
-
Goodwill and intangible assets
The Company tests for impairment of goodwill and indefinite-lived intangible assets on an annual basis, or more frequently if events or changes in circumstances indicate that impairment exists.
The Company amortizes finite-lived intangible assets over the respective useful lives of the assets. If events or changes in circumstances indicate that impairment of these assets exists, the Company will test for impairment. If, as a result of the evaluation, the Company determines that the value of the goodwill or intangible assets is impaired, then the value of the assets will be written-down through net income in the period in which the determination of the impairment is made.
- Leases
At lease inception, the Company determines whether an arrangement is or contains a lease. Operating leases are included in operating lease right-of-use ("ROU") assets, current operating lease liabilities, and noncurrent operating lease liabilities in the consolidated financial statements. ROU assets represent the Company's right to use leased assets over the term of the lease. Lease liabilities represent the Company's contractual obligation to make lease payments over the lease term.
For operating leases, ROU assets and lease liabilities are recognized at the commencement date. The lease liability is measured as the present value of the lease payments over the lease term. The Company uses the rate implicit in the lease if it is determinable. When the rate implicit in the lease is not determinable, the Company uses its incremental borrowing rate at the commencement date of the lease to determine the present value of the lease payments. Operating ROU assets are calculated as the present value of the remaining lease payments plus
AMERICAN OVERSEAS GROUP LIMITED
NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (CONT'D)
2. SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES (Cont'd)
-
Leases (cont'd)
unamortized initial direct costs plus any prepayments less any unamortized lease incentives received. Lease terms may include renewal or extension options to the extent they are reasonably certain to be exercised. The assessment of whether renewal or extension options are reasonably certain to be exercised is made at lease commencement. Factors considered in determining whether an option is reasonably certain of exercise include, but are not limited to, the value of any leasehold improvements, the value of renewal rates compared to market rates, and the presence of factors that would cause a significant economic penalty to the Company if the option were not exercised. Lease expense is recognized on a straight-line basis over the lease term. The Company has elected not to recognize a ROU asset and obligation for leases with an initial term of twelve months or less. The expense associated with short term leases is included in lease expense in the income statement.
To the extent a lease arrangement includes both lease and fixed non-lease components, the Company has elected to account for the components as a single lease component. To the extent the non-lease component is not fixed in nature, the non-lease components are expensed separately.
- Taxation
Deferred tax assets and liabilities are determined based on differences between the financial reporting and tax basis of assets and liabilities and are measured using enacted tax rates and laws that are expected to be in effect when the difference is reversed. A valuation allowance is recorded against gross deferred tax assets if it is more likely than not that all or some portion of the benefits related to the deferred tax assets will not be realized.
- Share-basedcompensation
The Company measures and records compensation costs for all share-based payment awards based on grant-date fair value over the requisite service period. This includes consideration of expected forfeitures in determining share based-based employee compensation expenses.
- Treasury shares
Common shares of AOG held by the Company and its subsidiaries are accounted for similar to share cancellations with the excess of the par value reflected in additional paid in capital.
- Recent Accounting pronouncements New accounting pronouncements adopted: Credit losses on financial instruments
In June 2016, the FASB issued ASU 2016-13, Financial Instruments - Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments. The Company adopted and implemented this ASU during the 2023 fiscal year resulting in no impact to the balance sheet or income statement. See Note 6 - Current Expected Credit Losses.
