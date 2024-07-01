American Overseas Group Limited

Consolidated Financial Statements

For the Three Month's Ended

March 31, 2024

AMERICAN OVERSEAS GROUP LIMITED

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023

2024

2023

Assets

Fixed-maturity securities held as available for sale, at fair value

$

132,050,267

$

132,600,206

Cash and cash equivalents

57,438,049

56,853,732

Restricted cash

3,560,222

964,244

Accrued investment income

1,152,803

972,386

Premiums receivable

205,519,564

174,349,810

Deferred reinsurace premiums

246,267,655

219,827,766

Reinsurance balances receivable, net

359,465,918

348,929,520

Deferred policy acquisition costs

10,781,829

9,152,180

Intangible assets

4,800,000

4,800,000

Goodwill

33,050,000

33,050,000

Other assets

4,948,198

3,718,700

Total assets

$

1,059,034,505

$

985,218,544

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

Liabilities:

Losses and loss expense reserve

$

342,913,281

$

332,572,963

Deferred commission income

8,152,796

6,877,542

Unearned premiums

259,232,527

230,122,576

Ceded premium payable

210,452,835

183,969,266

Payable to general agents

12,941,159

10,884,582

Fund withheld

142,657,478

136,471,097

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

21,071,537

25,724,321

Notes payable

20,770,907

20,770,907

Non-owned interest in VIE

300,000

300,000

Interest payable

578,268

578,268

Deferred tax liability

1,233,782

647,940

Total liabilities

1,020,304,570

948,919,462

Shareholders' equity:

Common shares

4,697,900

4,697,900

Additional paid-in capital

189,178,987

189,178,987

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)

(3,519,220)

(3,453,857)

Retained deficit

(151,627,732)

(154,123,948)

Total shareholders' equity

38,729,935

36,299,082

Total liabilities and equity

$

1,059,034,505

$

985,218,544

See Accompanying Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements.

AMERICAN OVERSEAS GROUP LIMITED

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023

March 31, 2024

March 31, 2023

Net premiums earned

$

10,869,916

$

5,587,635

Fee income

5,944,044

3,825,053

Net investment income

226,810

162,326

Net realized gain

-

411,543

Other income

17,041

27,750

Total revenues

17,057,811

10,014,307

Net losses and loss adjustment expenses

6,495,730

3,573,849

Acquisition costs

3,584,563

1,758,751

General and administrative expenses

3,166,458

2,756,288

Interest expense

578,270

495,770

Total expenses

13,825,021

8,584,658

Income before income tax expense

3,232,790

1,429,649

Income tax (expense)

(736,574)

-

Net income attributable to common shareholders

$

2,496,216

$

1,429,649

Net income per common share:

Basic

$

53.13

$

30.43

Diluted

$

53.13

$

30.43

Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:

Basic

46,979

46,979

Diluted

46,979

46,979

See Accompanying Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements.

AMERICAN OVERSEAS GROUP LIMITED

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023

March 31, 2024

March 31, 2023

Net income before non-controlling interest

$

2,496,216

$

1,429,649

Other comprehensive income (loss)

Change in unrealized fair value of investments

(65,363)

850,061

Reclassification adjustment for net realized investment gains and

(losses) included in income

-

(411,543)

Other comprehensive income (loss)

(65,363)

438,518

Comprehensive income

$

2,430,853

$

1,868,167

See Accompanying Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements.

AMERICAN OVERSEAS GROUP LIMITED

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EQUITY AND RETAINED DEFICIT

March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023

Accumulated other

Total

Noncontrolling

Additional

comprehensive

Retained

stockholders'

Share capital

Interest

paid-in-capital

income (loss)

deficit

equity

Balance, December 31, 2022

4,697,900

5,452,923

189,178,987

(4,240,403)

(159,458,452)

35,630,955

-

Net loss

-

-

-

-

5,334,504

5,334,504

Net change in unrealized gains

-

and losses on investments

-

-

-

786,546

-

786,546

Repurchase class B preferance shares

(5,452,923)

-

-

-

(5,452,923)

Balance, December 31, 2023

4,697,900

-

189,178,987

(3,453,857)

(154,123,948)

36,299,082

Net income

-

-

-

-

2,496,216

2,496,216

Net change in unrealized gains

and losses on investments

-

-

-

(65,363)

-

(65,363)

Balance, March 31, 2024

$ 4,697,900

-

$

189,178,987

$

(3,519,220)

$

(151,627,732)

$

38,729,935

See Accompanying Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements

AMERICAN OVERSEAS GROUP LIMITED

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023

March 31, 2024

March 31, 2023

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:

Net income for the year

$

2,496,216

$

1,429,649

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities:

Net realized (gain) on sale of investments

-

(411,543)

Interest expense

578,270

495,770

Amortization of bond discount

(251,934)

(78,884)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Accrued investment income

(180,417)

(318,963)

Premiums receivable

(31,169,754)

(20,078,100)

Deferred reinsurance premiums

(26,439,889)

(17,049,026)

Reinsurance balance receivable, net

(10,536,398)

(7,195,843)

Deferred acquisition costs, net

(354,396)

(113,321)

Other assets

(1,229,498)

(962,817)

Unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses

10,340,318

2,611,564

Unearned premiums

29,109,951

17,916,683

Ceded premium payable

26,483,569

19,905,636

Payable to general agents

2,056,577

2,083,856

Funds withheld

6,828,102

1,255,944

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(4,652,784)

(790,694)

Deferred tax liability

585,842

-

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

3,663,775

(1,300,089)

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:

Purchase of available for sale securities

(5,154,511)

(18,106,334)

Proceeds from sales of fixed income investments

2,600,000

256,021

Proceeds from sales of equities

-

2,891,996

Proceeds from maturities of fixed income investments

2,649,301

5,390,550

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

94,790

(9,567,767)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:

Interest paid

(578,270)

(463,770)

Net cash (used in) financing activities

(578,270)

(463,770)

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

3,180,295

(11,331,626)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - Beginning of year

57,817,976

36,180,208

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - End of period

$

60,998,271

$

24,848,582

Net taxes paid

$

-

$

-

Reconciliation of cash and restricted cash and equivalents to Balance Sheet

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$

57,438,049

$

20,883,966

Restricted cash and cash equivalents, end of period

3,560,222

3,964,616

Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and equivalents, end of period

$

60,998,271

$

24,848,582

Supplemental Disclosure of Non-Cash Transactions:

Transfer of securities from Trust Account being maintained for Funds Held-(14,010,269)

See Accompanying Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements.

AMERICAN OVERSEAS GROUP LIMITED

NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

BACKGROUND

American Overseas Group Limited ("AOG" or the "Company") was incorporated on January 28, 1998, under the laws of Bermuda. The Company was originally organized to operate a mono-line financial guaranty reinsurance subsidiary which was placed in voluntary run-off in 2009. After substantially reducing its financial guaranty exposure, AOG entered the property and casualty reinsurance business in 2012. On June 26, 2013 the Company's principal shareholder at that time, Orpheus Group Ltd. ("OGL"), acquired voting control of AOG. On October 28, 2014, AOG acquired OGL for a combination of common stock and senior notes. The Company is now a major writer of non-standard auto insurance through its U.S. subsidiaries. All earned premium and fee income are related to its property and casualty book of business. The financial guaranty book of business was eliminated in 2020.

The Company received all regulatory approvals prior to December 31, 2023 to dissolve American Overseas Reinsurance Company Limited ("AORE") and the Certificate of Dissolution was dated January 25, 2024. There was no ultimate gain or loss related to the dissolution.

2. SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES

The following is a summary of the significant accounting policies adopted by the Company:

  1. Basis of preparation
    The consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("US GAAP"). The preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles requires management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the amounts reported in the consolidated financial statements and the accompanying notes. Actual results could differ materially from those estimates.
  2. Basis of consolidation
    The consolidated financial statements comprise the financial statements of the Company and of its subsidiaries, as well as those of Old American County Mutual Fire Insurance Company ("OACM"), a variable interest entity ("VIE") which the Company is required to consolidate. All significant intercompany balances have been eliminated in consolidation.
  3. Cash and cash equivalents
    The Company considers all highly liquid investments, including fixed-interest and money market fund deposits, with a maturity of 90 days or less when purchased, as cash equivalents. Cash equivalents are carried at cost which approximates fair value.
  4. Investments
    The Company has classified its fixed-maturity and equity investments as available-for-sale.Available-for-sale investments are carried at fair value, with unrealized appreciation or depreciation reported as a separate component of accumulated other comprehensive income. A portion of the unrealized appreciation or depreciation related to a reinsurer is included in funds held instead of accumulated other comprehensive income as the investments are pledged and all related investment movements, income, expenses, etc inure back to the reinsurer not the Company. The Company's fair values of fixed-maturity investments are based on prices obtained from nationally recognized independent pricing services and represent quoted prices in active markets when available. Equity securities include investments in shares of publicly traded companies and offshore mutual funds. All investment transactions are recorded on a trade date basis. Realized gains and losses on sales of fixed-maturity investments are determined on the basis of amortized cost. Gains and losses on sale of investments are included in "net realized gains on sale of investments" when realized. The cost of securities sold is determined using the specific identification method. The Company's investment guidelines require the orderly sale of securities that do not meet investment guidelines due to a downgrade by rating agencies or other circumstances, unless otherwise authorized by management to hold.

AMERICAN OVERSEAS GROUP LIMITED

NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (CONT'D)

2. SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES (Cont'd)

  1. Current Expected Credit Losses (CECL)
    The Company and our investment services provider, New England Asset Management ("NEAM"), review its investment portfolio no less than quarterly in order to determine whether an unexpected credit loss exists.
    Factors considered when assessing for any credit loss may include, but are not limited to: a screening process to determine if any securities held by the Company are flagged by our investment provider and a qualitative analytic review of factors such as the market position, regional economic and demographic trends, bond structure, liquidity and governance frameworks.
    If an expected credit loss is determined to be needed, an allowance would be booked and adjusted as warranted by subsequent analysis.
  2. Guaranty fund asset
    Guaranty fund assets are included in other assets on the Consolidated Balance Sheet assessed to the Company from various states when the cost of defaulted insurance companies exceed the current fund balance. Depending on when the Company receives notice of an assessment, the Company will either accrue or pay the assessment and, if allowed by the assessing state, setup a corresponding guaranty fund asset for any premium tax credits allowed. This asset is reviewed annually for collectability and will be written off, if needed.
  3. Revenue recognition
    The Company earns property casualty insurance and reinsurance premium revenue over the terms of the related policies. Unearned premiums represent the unexpired portion of premiums written. In addition, the Company earns fee income for providing insurance capacity for its nonstandard automobile liability and physical damage insurance products produced by managing general agents or other producers and ceded to reinsurers. Fee income is the excess of the ceding commission received from the reinsurers over the commission expense paid to the managing general agents or other producers.
    Premium receivables and reinsurance recoverables are evaluated for credit losses at the underwriting company level. These are evaluated based on a number of factors including, but not limited to, the current aging of the receivables, the financial monitoring of the MGA/Reinsurers, the collateral of reinsurers, and the structure of the business of the underwriting company.
  4. Deferred policy acquisition costs
    Deferred policy acquisition costs comprise those expenses that vary with and are primarily related to the production of business, including ceding commissions paid.
    When assessing the recoverability of deferred policy acquisition costs, the Company considers the future earnings of premiums and anticipated investment income and compares this to the sum of unamortized policy acquisition costs, expected loss and loss adjustment expenses and expected maintenance costs. If a deficiency were calculated, the unamortized acquisition costs would be reduced by a charge to expense. Any deficiency driven by the maintenance costs that is greater than the balance of the deferred acquisition costs for the underwriting year and risk type is recorded as a premium deficiency.

AMERICAN OVERSEAS GROUP LIMITED

NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (CONT'D)

2. SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES (Cont'd)

  1. Losses and loss adjustment expenses
    Unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses include an amount determined from individual case estimates ("case basis loss reserves") and an amount for losses incurred but not reported. Such liabilities are necessarily based on assumptions and estimates and while management believes the amount is adequate, the ultimate liability may be in excess of or less than the amount provided. The methods for making such estimates and for establishing the resulting liabilities are continually reviewed and adjustments are reflected in the period determined.
  2. Fair value measurements
    ASC 820 provides guidance for fair value measurement of assets and liabilities and associated disclosures about fair value measurement. Under this standard, the definition of fair value focuses on the price that would be received to sell the asset or paid to transfer the liability (an exit price), not the price that would be paid to acquire the asset or received to assume the liability (an entry price). ASC 820 clarifies that fair value is a market-based measurement, not an entity-specific measurement. ASC 820 establishes a fair value hierarchy of inputs in measuring fair value, with the highest level being observable inputs and the lowest being unobservable data as follows:
    • Level 1 inputs - valuations based on quoted prices in active markets for identical assets or liabilities. Valuations in this level do not entail a significant degree of judgment.
    • Level 2 inputs - valuations based on quoted prices for similar assets or liabilities in active markets, quoted prices for identical or similar assets or liabilities in markets that are not active and model derived valuations where all significant inputs are observable in active markets.
    • Level 3 inputs - valuations based on significant inputs that are unobservable.

Disclosures relating to fair value measurements are included in Note 5 - Fair Value of Financial Instruments.

  1. Goodwill and intangible assets
    The Company tests for impairment of goodwill and indefinite-lived intangible assets on an annual basis, or more frequently if events or changes in circumstances indicate that impairment exists.
    The Company amortizes finite-lived intangible assets over the respective useful lives of the assets. If events or changes in circumstances indicate that impairment of these assets exists, the Company will test for impairment. If, as a result of the evaluation, the Company determines that the value of the goodwill or intangible assets is impaired, then the value of the assets will be written-down through net income in the period in which the determination of the impairment is made.
  2. Leases
    At lease inception, the Company determines whether an arrangement is or contains a lease. Operating leases are included in operating lease right-of-use ("ROU") assets, current operating lease liabilities, and noncurrent operating lease liabilities in the consolidated financial statements. ROU assets represent the Company's right to use leased assets over the term of the lease. Lease liabilities represent the Company's contractual obligation to make lease payments over the lease term.
    For operating leases, ROU assets and lease liabilities are recognized at the commencement date. The lease liability is measured as the present value of the lease payments over the lease term. The Company uses the rate implicit in the lease if it is determinable. When the rate implicit in the lease is not determinable, the Company uses its incremental borrowing rate at the commencement date of the lease to determine the present value of the lease payments. Operating ROU assets are calculated as the present value of the remaining lease payments plus

AMERICAN OVERSEAS GROUP LIMITED

NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (CONT'D)

2. SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES (Cont'd)

  1. Leases (cont'd)
    unamortized initial direct costs plus any prepayments less any unamortized lease incentives received. Lease terms may include renewal or extension options to the extent they are reasonably certain to be exercised. The assessment of whether renewal or extension options are reasonably certain to be exercised is made at lease commencement. Factors considered in determining whether an option is reasonably certain of exercise include, but are not limited to, the value of any leasehold improvements, the value of renewal rates compared to market rates, and the presence of factors that would cause a significant economic penalty to the Company if the option were not exercised. Lease expense is recognized on a straight-line basis over the lease term. The Company has elected not to recognize a ROU asset and obligation for leases with an initial term of twelve months or less. The expense associated with short term leases is included in lease expense in the income statement.
    To the extent a lease arrangement includes both lease and fixed non-lease components, the Company has elected to account for the components as a single lease component. To the extent the non-lease component is not fixed in nature, the non-lease components are expensed separately.
  2. Taxation
    Deferred tax assets and liabilities are determined based on differences between the financial reporting and tax basis of assets and liabilities and are measured using enacted tax rates and laws that are expected to be in effect when the difference is reversed. A valuation allowance is recorded against gross deferred tax assets if it is more likely than not that all or some portion of the benefits related to the deferred tax assets will not be realized.
  3. Share-basedcompensation
    The Company measures and records compensation costs for all share-based payment awards based on grant-date fair value over the requisite service period. This includes consideration of expected forfeitures in determining share based-based employee compensation expenses.
  4. Treasury shares
    Common shares of AOG held by the Company and its subsidiaries are accounted for similar to share cancellations with the excess of the par value reflected in additional paid in capital.
  5. Recent Accounting pronouncements New accounting pronouncements adopted: Credit losses on financial instruments
    In June 2016, the FASB issued ASU 2016-13, Financial Instruments - Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments. The Company adopted and implemented this ASU during the 2023 fiscal year resulting in no impact to the balance sheet or income statement. See Note 6 - Current Expected Credit Losses.

