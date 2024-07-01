AMERICAN OVERSEAS GROUP LIMITED

NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

BACKGROUND

American Overseas Group Limited ("AOG" or the "Company") was incorporated on January 28, 1998, under the laws of Bermuda. The Company was originally organized to operate a mono-line financial guaranty reinsurance subsidiary which was placed in voluntary run-off in 2009. After substantially reducing its financial guaranty exposure, AOG entered the property and casualty reinsurance business in 2012. On June 26, 2013 the Company's principal shareholder at that time, Orpheus Group Ltd. ("OGL"), acquired voting control of AOG. On October 28, 2014, AOG acquired OGL for a combination of common stock and senior notes. The Company is now a major writer of non-standard auto insurance through its U.S. subsidiaries. All earned premium and fee income are related to its property and casualty book of business. The financial guaranty book of business was eliminated in 2020.

The Company received all regulatory approvals prior to December 31, 2023 to dissolve American Overseas Reinsurance Company Limited ("AORE") and the Certificate of Dissolution was dated January 25, 2024. There was no ultimate gain or loss related to the dissolution.

2. SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES

The following is a summary of the significant accounting policies adopted by the Company:

Basis of preparation

The consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("US GAAP"). The preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles requires management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the amounts reported in the consolidated financial statements and the accompanying notes. Actual results could differ materially from those estimates. Basis of consolidation

The consolidated financial statements comprise the financial statements of the Company and of its subsidiaries, as well as those of Old American County Mutual Fire Insurance Company ("OACM"), a variable interest entity ("VIE") which the Company is required to consolidate. All significant intercompany balances have been eliminated in consolidation. Cash and cash equivalents

The Company considers all highly liquid investments, including fixed-interest and money market fund deposits, with a maturity of 90 days or less when purchased, as cash equivalents. Cash equivalents are carried at cost which approximates fair value. Investments

The Company has classified its fixed-maturity and equity investments as available-for-sale.Available-for-sale investments are carried at fair value, with unrealized appreciation or depreciation reported as a separate component of accumulated other comprehensive income. A portion of the unrealized appreciation or depreciation related to a reinsurer is included in funds held instead of accumulated other comprehensive income as the investments are pledged and all related investment movements, income, expenses, etc inure back to the reinsurer not the Company. The Company's fair values of fixed-maturity investments are based on prices obtained from nationally recognized independent pricing services and represent quoted prices in active markets when available. Equity securities include investments in shares of publicly traded companies and offshore mutual funds. All investment transactions are recorded on a trade date basis. Realized gains and losses on sales of fixed-maturity investments are determined on the basis of amortized cost. Gains and losses on sale of investments are included in "net realized gains on sale of investments" when realized. The cost of securities sold is determined using the specific identification method. The Company's investment guidelines require the orderly sale of securities that do not meet investment guidelines due to a downgrade by rating agencies or other circumstances, unless otherwise authorized by management to hold.

