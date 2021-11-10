SEC Compliant Mineral Resource Estimate Prepared

SEC compliant, S-K 1300 Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) prepared to support US listing
S-K1300 MRE based on existing geologic model used in 2018 JORC code compliant MRE.
Further review of 2017 drilling data along with changes in mineral tenure have led to the QP for the S-K 1300 to prepare a new MRE that increases the Measured and Indicated resources
Grade / tonnage table prepared as part of S-K 1300 MRE demonstrates potential for significant boron and lithium upside if entirety of ore body can be mined
Work-streamdesigned to optimise head-grade assumption and mining parameters progressing well
American Pacific Borates Limited (ASX:ABR) (ABR or the Company) is pleased to announce an SEC compliant, S-K 1300 Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) has been prepared to support the US listing.
The S-K 1300 MRE report is attached.
Please Note: The S-K 1300 MRE (foreign estimate) is not reported in accordance with the JORC Code. The Qualified Person for the S-K 1300 used the JORC Code compliant MRE as the basis for the S-K 1300. A full reconciliation between the two estimates is provided below.
ABR CEO, Henri Tausch commented:
"This is another important milestone completed in our process to become US listed. Importantly we have also established three additional benefits as part of the S-K 1300 conversion process:
We now have a grade / tonnage table that shows the size of the opportunity if we can optimise our mine plan to mine the entirety of the ore body; our contained boric acid across the ore body would go from 15.5mst to close to 27mst and increase in over 70%;
We now have an increased confidence in the estimate resulting in an 85% increase in Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource Estimate from 59m tonnes to 108m tonnes; and
We have established we own the mineral rights under the electricity corridor which is likely to significantly increase mine life.
Our focus remains on delivering a very positive US listing to our shareholders and ensuring we continue to support our ASX listing on an ongoing basis."
COMPANY DIRECTORS
REGISTERED OFFICE
David Salisbury
Non-Executive Chairman
Level 12, 197 St Georges Terrace, Perth
Anthony Hall
Executive Director
WA, 6000, Australia
Stephen Hunt
Non-Executive Director
US OFFICE
Jimmy Lim Non-Executive Director
9329 Mariposa Suite 210
Hesperia, CA, 92344, USA
ISSUED CAPTIAL
389.9 million shares
CONTACT
American Pacific Borates Limited to be renamed
5E Advanced Materials, Inc.
61.8 million options
T: +61 8 6141 3145
W: americanpacificborates.com
For personal use only
S-K 1300 Mineral Resource Estimate
The SEC compliant, S-K 1300 Mineral Resource Estimate was prepared by Steven Kerr, CPG, Principal Geologist, Millcreek Mining Group (the Qualified Person). Mr Kerr is a Certified Professional Geologist with the American Institute of Professional Geologists (CPG-10352), a recognised professional organisation of the Committee for Mineral Reserves International Reporting Standards (CRIRSCO). Mr Kerr has over 36 years experience in exploration and resource evaluation.
Following a detailed review of the drilling and analytical data from the 2017 drilling campaign completed by ABR, the QP considers the 2017 drilling program adequately validated the historic drilling completed by Duval. In addition, changes to mineral tenure led to the QP preparing a new mineral resource estimate for the Fort Cady Deposit. The new MRE has used the same geologic model used in the previous 2018 JORC MRE. Further review of the drilling data, the validation of historic data coupled with changes mineral tenure have led to an increase in reported Measured and Indicated resources.
Reconciliation Between S-K 1300 MRE and JORC code compliant MRE
A full reconciliation between the S-K 1300 and JORC code compliant Mineral Resource Estimates is presented below.
Table 1: Reconciliation of S-K 1300 to JORC Code Compliant Mineral Resource Estimate
S-K 1300 compliant Mineral Resource Estimate
Resources
MsT
B2O3 %
H3BO3
Li ppm
B2O3 MsT
H3BO3
%
MsT
-
Measured
35.96
6.57
11.67
330
2.36
4.2
-
Indicated
61.59
6.51
11.55
318
4.01
7.12
Total M&I
97.55
6.53
11.61
324
6.37
11.31
-
Inferred
11.43
6.40
11.37
324
0.74
1.31
Total M,I&I
108.98
6.52
11.60
324
7.11
12.62
Uncontrolled Mineral Resource Estimate
Resources
MsT
B2O3 %
H3BO3
Li ppm
B2O3 MsT
H3BO3
%
MsT
-
Measured
3.34
6.19
11.01
344
0.21
0.37
-
Indicated
18.52
7.00
12.46
371
1.30
2.31
Total M&I
21.86
6.88
11.61
367
1.51
2.69
-
Inferred
1.34
5.75
10.23
345
0.07
0.12
Total M,I&I
23.18
6.82
12.10
366
1.58
2.81
Total S-K 1300 and Uncontrolled Mineral Resource Estimate
Resources
MsT
B2O3 %
H3BO3
Li ppm
B2O3 MsT
H3BO3
%
MsT
Total M,I&I
132.16
6.57
11.70
331
8.69
15.43
+61 8 6141 3145
2
www.americanpacificborates.com
For personal use only
Convert Short Tons to Metric Tonnes
Resources
MMT
B2O3 %
H3BO3
Li ppm
B2O3 MMT
H3BO3
%
MMT
-
Measured
35.65
6.54
11.64
331
2.33
4.15
-
Indicated
72.68
6.62
11.79
330
4.82
8.56
Total M&I
108.33
6.59
11.74
330
7.15
12.71
-
Inferred
11.58
6.33
11.27
326
0.73
1.30
Total M,I&I
119.91
6.56
11.69
330
7.88
14.01
JORC Code Compliant Mineral Resource Estimate
Resources
MMT
B2O3 %
H3BO3
Li ppm
B2O3 MMT
H3BO3
%
MMT
-
Measured
38.87
6.70
11.91
379
2.61
4.63
-
Indicated
19.72
6.40
11.36
343
1.26
2.24
Total M&I
58.59
6.60
11.72
367
3.87
6.87
-
Inferred
61.85
6.43
11.42
322
3.98
7.07
Total M,I&I
120.44
6.51
11.57
344
7.84
13.93
Difference - Global Mineral Resource Estimated JORC v S-K 1300 / Uncontrolled
Resources
MMT
B2O3 %
H3BO3
Li ppm
B2O3 MMT
H3BO3
%
MMT
Total M,I&I
-0.53
0.05
0.12
-14
0.04
0.08
Difference - Confidence JORC v S-K 1300 / Uncontrolled
Resources
MMT
% Increase
-
Measured
-3.22
-8%
-
Indicated
52.96
269%
Total M&I
49.74
85%
-
Inferred
-50.27
-81%
Information Required Under ASX Listing Rule 5.12
5.12.1:
The foreign MRE is dated 15 October 2021 and is based on the JORC Code compliant MRE that was
dated December 2018 (refer to ASX Release dated 3 December 2018)
5.12.2:
The foreign MRE uses the same categories as the JORC Code
5.12.3:
The foreign MRE is necessary for any US listing under SEC guidelines
5.12.4:
The foreign MRE is based on the JORC Code compliant MRE with a full reconciliation provided above.
Importantly the QP for the S-K 1300 considers ABR's 2017 drilling campaign adequately validated
historical drilling completed by Duval to have sufficient confidence to move areas associated with this
drilling into a Measured and Indicated category where possible. This was further strengthened by the
Company's recent acquisition of land and mineral rights in this area.
5.12.8: The Company expects to receive a report shortly that may enable a reduction in the cut-off grade to support a significantly larger MRE. The Company also expects to test a JORC Code compliant Exploration Target over the coming months. Refer below.
5.12.9: Please refer to the bold statement on the first page with respect to the foreign MRE not being reported consistent with the JORC Code.
5.12.10: Please refer to the Competent Person statement at the end of this release.
Grade / Tonnage Table
As part of S-K 1300 report, the Qualified Person prepared a grade / tonnage table to enable the Company to place some parameters around the potential upside associated with mining the entire ore body. The Company is currently working on a mine plan to enable the entirety of the ore body to be mine.
The cut-off grade assumed for the Company's existing Mineral Resource Estimate and associated mine plan is 5% B2O3 (8.9% H3BO3). Reducing the cut-off grade to 3% B2O3 results in a marginal decrease of average grade from 6.57% to 5.64%, but results in a significant increase in contained boric acid from 15.46mst to 24.36mst. The grade / tonnage table presented.
Table 2: Grade / Tonnage for S-K 1300 Mineral Resource Estimate
Grade / Tonnage Table for S-K 1300 Controlled and Uncontrolled Areas
Grade
MsT
B2O3 %
H3BO3
Li ppm
B2O3 MsT
H3BO3
Li2CO3
%
MsT
MsT
8%
6.15
9.00
16.03
339
0.55
0.99
0.01
7%
33.16
7.69
13.69
355
2.55
4.54
0.06
6%
98.61
6.87
12.23
332
6.77
12.06
0.17
5%
132.16
6.57
11.70
331
8.68
15.46
0.23
4%
175.17
6.04
10.76
333
10.58
18.83
0.31
3%
242.66
5.64
10.04
332
13.69
24.36
0.43
2%
326.55
4.62
8.22
323
15.09
26.85
0.56
Work streams are progressing to optimise mining recoveries and mining parameters. The Company is expecting these work streams to demonstrate the following:
A higher head-grade is likely for contained boric acid in the solution that is retrieved from the ore body; and
A likely ability to mine the entire ore body resulting in substantially more contained boric acid and a longer mine life or greater scale or both.
Exploration Target
The Company is preparing to test the substantial Exploration Target that was prepared in August 2021 (refer ASX release dated 4 August 2021). The Exploration Target has the potential to further extend mine life or scale or both. The Exploration Target is presented below.
Table 3: Exploration Target for the Fort Cady Boron Project (dated 3 August 2021)
Area
Thickness
Tonnage Range
Grade Range
Boric Acid Range
metres
MMt
B2O3 %
H3BO3 %
MMt
Land Parcel A
20.39 - 28.91
5.97 - 35.39
5.53
- 7.15
9.84
- 12.73
0.59 - 4.50
Land Parcel B
29.05 - 38.08
3.32 - 13.06
5.08
- 7.15
9.04
- 12.73
0.30 - 1.66
Land Parcel C
27.94 - 31.48
6.41 - 21.66
4.93
- 7.15
8.78
- 12.73
0.56 - 2.76
Land Parcel D
24.00 - 30.57
4.94 - 18.88
5.72
- 7.22
10.18 - 12.85
0.50 - 2.43
Total
20.64 - 88.99
5.32
- 7.17
9.47
- 12.76
1.95 - 10.08
+61 8 6141 3145
4
www.americanpacificborates.com
Important Note:An Exploration Target is a statement or estimate of the exploration potential of a mineral deposit in a defined geological setting where the statement or estimate, quoted as a range of tonnes and a range of grade (or quality), relates to mineralisation for which there has been insufficient exploration to estimate a Mineral Resource.
For personal use only
- ENDS -
Authorised for release by: Henri Tausch, Chief Executive Officer
For further information contact:
Henri Tausch
Elvis Jurcevic
Chance Pipitone
CEO
Investor Relations - Australia
Investor Relations - US
Ph: +1 (442) 292-2120
ej@irxadvisors.com
Ph: +1 (442) 267-6274
Ph: + 61 408 268 271
Competent Person Statement
The Competent Person confirms the information in the announcement provided under ASX Listing Rules 5.12.2 to 5.12.7 is an accurate representation of the available data and studies for the Project. The information in this release that relates to Exploration Targets, Exploration Results, Mineral Resources or Ore Reserves is based on information prepared by Mr Louis Fourie, P.Geo of Terra Modelling Services. Mr Fourie is a licensed Professional Geoscientist registered with APEGS (Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Saskatchewan) in the Province of Saskatchewan, Canada and a Professional Natural Scientist (Geological Science) with SACNASP (South African Council for Natural Scientific Professions). APEGS and SACNASP are a Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) Code 'Recognized Professional Organization' (RPO). An RPO is an accredited organization to which the Competent Person (CP) under JORC Code Reporting Standards must belong in order to report Exploration Results, Mineral Resources, or Ore Reserves through the ASX. Mr Fourie has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which they are undertaking to qualify as a CP as defined in the 2012 Edition of the JORC Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Mr Fourie consents to the inclusion in the release of the matters based on their information in the form and context in which it appears. This report contains historical exploration results from exploration activities conducted by Duval Corp ("historical estimates"). The historical estimates and are not reported in accordance with the JORC Code. A competent person has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimates as mineral resources or ore reserves in accordance with the JORC Code. It is uncertain that following evaluation and/or further exploration work that the historical estimates will be able to be reported as mineral resources or ore reserves in accordance with the JORC Code. The Company confirms it is not in possession of any new information or data relating to the historical estimates that materially impacts on the reliability of the historical estimates or the Company's ability to verify the historical estimates.
+61 8 6141 3145
5
www.americanpacificborates.com
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
American Pacific Borates Ltd. published this content on 10 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2021 22:56:09 UTC.