  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. American Pacific Borates Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ABR   AU000000ABR5

AMERICAN PACIFIC BORATES LIMITED

(ABR)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SEC Compliant Mineral Resource Estimate Prepared

11/10/2021 | 05:57pm EST
For personal use only

11 November 2021

SEC COMPLIANT MINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATE

PREPARED FOR US LISTING

HIGHLIGHTS

  • SEC compliant, S-K 1300 Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) prepared to support US listing
  • S-K1300 MRE based on existing geologic model used in 2018 JORC code compliant MRE.
  • Further review of 2017 drilling data along with changes in mineral tenure have led to the QP for the S-K 1300 to prepare a new MRE that increases the Measured and Indicated resources
  • Grade / tonnage table prepared as part of S-K 1300 MRE demonstrates potential for significant boron and lithium upside if entirety of ore body can be mined
  • Work-streamdesigned to optimise head-grade assumption and mining parameters progressing well

American Pacific Borates Limited (ASX:ABR) (ABR or the Company) is pleased to announce an SEC compliant, S-K 1300 Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) has been prepared to support the US listing.

The S-K 1300 MRE report is attached.

Please Note: The S-K 1300 MRE (foreign estimate) is not reported in accordance with the JORC Code. The Qualified Person for the S-K 1300 used the JORC Code compliant MRE as the basis for the S-K 1300. A full reconciliation between the two estimates is provided below.

ABR CEO, Henri Tausch commented:

"This is another important milestone completed in our process to become US listed. Importantly we have also established three additional benefits as part of the S-K 1300 conversion process:

  1. We now have a grade / tonnage table that shows the size of the opportunity if we can optimise our mine plan to mine the entirety of the ore body; our contained boric acid across the ore body would go from 15.5mst to close to 27mst and increase in over 70%;
  2. We now have an increased confidence in the estimate resulting in an 85% increase in Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource Estimate from 59m tonnes to 108m tonnes; and
  3. We have established we own the mineral rights under the electricity corridor which is likely to significantly increase mine life.

Our focus remains on delivering a very positive US listing to our shareholders and ensuring we continue to support our ASX listing on an ongoing basis."

COMPANY DIRECTORS

REGISTERED OFFICE

David Salisbury

Non-Executive Chairman

Level 12, 197 St Georges Terrace, Perth

Anthony Hall

Executive Director

WA, 6000, Australia

Stephen Hunt

Non-Executive Director

US OFFICE

Jimmy Lim Non-Executive Director

9329 Mariposa Suite 210

Hesperia, CA, 92344, USA

ISSUED CAPTIAL

389.9 million shares

CONTACT

American Pacific Borates Limited to be renamed

5E Advanced Materials, Inc.

61.8 million options

T: +61 8 6141 3145

W: americanpacificborates.com

For personal use only

S-K 1300 Mineral Resource Estimate

The SEC compliant, S-K 1300 Mineral Resource Estimate was prepared by Steven Kerr, CPG, Principal Geologist, Millcreek Mining Group (the Qualified Person). Mr Kerr is a Certified Professional Geologist with the American Institute of Professional Geologists (CPG-10352), a recognised professional organisation of the Committee for Mineral Reserves International Reporting Standards (CRIRSCO). Mr Kerr has over 36 years experience in exploration and resource evaluation.

Following a detailed review of the drilling and analytical data from the 2017 drilling campaign completed by ABR, the QP considers the 2017 drilling program adequately validated the historic drilling completed by Duval. In addition, changes to mineral tenure led to the QP preparing a new mineral resource estimate for the Fort Cady Deposit. The new MRE has used the same geologic model used in the previous 2018 JORC MRE. Further review of the drilling data, the validation of historic data coupled with changes mineral tenure have led to an increase in reported Measured and Indicated resources.

Reconciliation Between S-K 1300 MRE and JORC code compliant MRE

A full reconciliation between the S-K 1300 and JORC code compliant Mineral Resource Estimates is presented below.

Table 1: Reconciliation of S-K 1300 to JORC Code Compliant Mineral Resource Estimate

S-K 1300 compliant Mineral Resource Estimate

Resources

MsT

B2O3 %

H3BO3

Li ppm

B2O3 MsT

H3BO3

%

MsT

-

Measured

35.96

6.57

11.67

330

2.36

4.2

-

Indicated

61.59

6.51

11.55

318

4.01

7.12

Total M&I

97.55

6.53

11.61

324

6.37

11.31

-

Inferred

11.43

6.40

11.37

324

0.74

1.31

Total M,I&I

108.98

6.52

11.60

324

7.11

12.62

Uncontrolled Mineral Resource Estimate

Resources

MsT

B2O3 %

H3BO3

Li ppm

B2O3 MsT

H3BO3

%

MsT

-

Measured

3.34

6.19

11.01

344

0.21

0.37

-

Indicated

18.52

7.00

12.46

371

1.30

2.31

Total M&I

21.86

6.88

11.61

367

1.51

2.69

-

Inferred

1.34

5.75

10.23

345

0.07

0.12

Total M,I&I

23.18

6.82

12.10

366

1.58

2.81

Total S-K 1300 and Uncontrolled Mineral Resource Estimate

Resources

MsT

B2O3 %

H3BO3

Li ppm

B2O3 MsT

H3BO3

%

MsT

Total M,I&I

132.16

6.57

11.70

331

8.69

15.43

+61 8 6141 3145

2

www.americanpacificborates.com

For personal use only

Convert Short Tons to Metric Tonnes

Resources

MMT

B2O3 %

H3BO3

Li ppm

B2O3 MMT

H3BO3

%

MMT

-

Measured

35.65

6.54

11.64

331

2.33

4.15

-

Indicated

72.68

6.62

11.79

330

4.82

8.56

Total M&I

108.33

6.59

11.74

330

7.15

12.71

-

Inferred

11.58

6.33

11.27

326

0.73

1.30

Total M,I&I

119.91

6.56

11.69

330

7.88

14.01

JORC Code Compliant Mineral Resource Estimate

Resources

MMT

B2O3 %

H3BO3

Li ppm

B2O3 MMT

H3BO3

%

MMT

-

Measured

38.87

6.70

11.91

379

2.61

4.63

-

Indicated

19.72

6.40

11.36

343

1.26

2.24

Total M&I

58.59

6.60

11.72

367

3.87

6.87

-

Inferred

61.85

6.43

11.42

322

3.98

7.07

Total M,I&I

120.44

6.51

11.57

344

7.84

13.93

Difference - Global Mineral Resource Estimated JORC v S-K 1300 / Uncontrolled

Resources

MMT

B2O3 %

H3BO3

Li ppm

B2O3 MMT

H3BO3

%

MMT

Total M,I&I

-0.53

0.05

0.12

-14

0.04

0.08

Difference - Confidence JORC v S-K 1300 / Uncontrolled

Resources

MMT

% Increase

-

Measured

-3.22

-8%

-

Indicated

52.96

269%

Total M&I

49.74

85%

-

Inferred

-50.27

-81%

Information Required Under ASX Listing Rule 5.12

5.12.1:

The foreign MRE is dated 15 October 2021 and is based on the JORC Code compliant MRE that was

dated December 2018 (refer to ASX Release dated 3 December 2018)

5.12.2:

The foreign MRE uses the same categories as the JORC Code

5.12.3:

The foreign MRE is necessary for any US listing under SEC guidelines

5.12.4:

The foreign MRE is based on the JORC Code compliant MRE with a full reconciliation provided above.

Importantly the QP for the S-K 1300 considers ABR's 2017 drilling campaign adequately validated

historical drilling completed by Duval to have sufficient confidence to move areas associated with this

drilling into a Measured and Indicated category where possible. This was further strengthened by the

Company's recent acquisition of land and mineral rights in this area.

5.12.5:

Refer JORC Code compliant MRE ASX release dated 3 December 2018

5.12.6:

No more recent information available

5.12.7:

Refer 5.12.5

+61 8 6141 3145

3

www.americanpacificborates.com

For personal use only

5.12.8: The Company expects to receive a report shortly that may enable a reduction in the cut-off grade to support a significantly larger MRE. The Company also expects to test a JORC Code compliant Exploration Target over the coming months. Refer below.

5.12.9: Please refer to the bold statement on the first page with respect to the foreign MRE not being reported consistent with the JORC Code.

5.12.10: Please refer to the Competent Person statement at the end of this release.

Grade / Tonnage Table

As part of S-K 1300 report, the Qualified Person prepared a grade / tonnage table to enable the Company to place some parameters around the potential upside associated with mining the entire ore body. The Company is currently working on a mine plan to enable the entirety of the ore body to be mine.

The cut-off grade assumed for the Company's existing Mineral Resource Estimate and associated mine plan is 5% B2O3 (8.9% H3BO3). Reducing the cut-off grade to 3% B2O3 results in a marginal decrease of average grade from 6.57% to 5.64%, but results in a significant increase in contained boric acid from 15.46mst to 24.36mst. The grade / tonnage table presented.

Table 2: Grade / Tonnage for S-K 1300 Mineral Resource Estimate

Grade / Tonnage Table for S-K 1300 Controlled and Uncontrolled Areas

Grade

MsT

B2O3 %

H3BO3

Li ppm

B2O3 MsT

H3BO3

Li2CO3

%

MsT

MsT

8%

6.15

9.00

16.03

339

0.55

0.99

0.01

7%

33.16

7.69

13.69

355

2.55

4.54

0.06

6%

98.61

6.87

12.23

332

6.77

12.06

0.17

5%

132.16

6.57

11.70

331

8.68

15.46

0.23

4%

175.17

6.04

10.76

333

10.58

18.83

0.31

3%

242.66

5.64

10.04

332

13.69

24.36

0.43

2%

326.55

4.62

8.22

323

15.09

26.85

0.56

Work streams are progressing to optimise mining recoveries and mining parameters. The Company is expecting these work streams to demonstrate the following:

  1. A higher head-grade is likely for contained boric acid in the solution that is retrieved from the ore body; and
  2. A likely ability to mine the entire ore body resulting in substantially more contained boric acid and a longer mine life or greater scale or both.

Exploration Target

The Company is preparing to test the substantial Exploration Target that was prepared in August 2021 (refer ASX release dated 4 August 2021). The Exploration Target has the potential to further extend mine life or scale or both. The Exploration Target is presented below.

Table 3: Exploration Target for the Fort Cady Boron Project (dated 3 August 2021)

Area

Thickness

Tonnage Range

Grade Range

Boric Acid Range

metres

MMt

B2O3 %

H3BO3 %

MMt

Land Parcel A

20.39 - 28.91

5.97 - 35.39

5.53

- 7.15

9.84

- 12.73

0.59 - 4.50

Land Parcel B

29.05 - 38.08

3.32 - 13.06

5.08

- 7.15

9.04

- 12.73

0.30 - 1.66

Land Parcel C

27.94 - 31.48

6.41 - 21.66

4.93

- 7.15

8.78

- 12.73

0.56 - 2.76

Land Parcel D

24.00 - 30.57

4.94 - 18.88

5.72

- 7.22

10.18 - 12.85

0.50 - 2.43

Total

20.64 - 88.99

5.32

- 7.17

9.47

- 12.76

1.95 - 10.08

+61 8 6141 3145

4

www.americanpacificborates.com

Important Note:An Exploration Target is a statement or estimate of the exploration potential of a mineral deposit in a defined geological setting where the statement or estimate, quoted as a range of tonnes and a range of grade (or quality), relates to mineralisation for which there has been insufficient exploration to estimate a Mineral Resource.

For personal use only

- ENDS -

Authorised for release by: Henri Tausch, Chief Executive Officer

For further information contact:

Henri Tausch

Elvis Jurcevic

Chance Pipitone

CEO

Investor Relations - Australia

Investor Relations - US

Ph: +1 (442) 292-2120

ej@irxadvisors.com

Ph: +1 (442) 267-6274

Ph: + 61 408 268 271

Competent Person Statement

The Competent Person confirms the information in the announcement provided under ASX Listing Rules 5.12.2 to 5.12.7 is an accurate representation of the available data and studies for the Project. The information in this release that relates to Exploration Targets, Exploration Results, Mineral Resources or Ore Reserves is based on information prepared by Mr Louis Fourie, P.Geo of Terra Modelling Services. Mr Fourie is a licensed Professional Geoscientist registered with APEGS (Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Saskatchewan) in the Province of Saskatchewan, Canada and a Professional Natural Scientist (Geological Science) with SACNASP (South African Council for Natural Scientific Professions). APEGS and SACNASP are a Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) Code 'Recognized Professional Organization' (RPO). An RPO is an accredited organization to which the Competent Person (CP) under JORC Code Reporting Standards must belong in order to report Exploration Results, Mineral Resources, or Ore Reserves through the ASX. Mr Fourie has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which they are undertaking to qualify as a CP as defined in the 2012 Edition of the JORC Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Mr Fourie consents to the inclusion in the release of the matters based on their information in the form and context in which it appears. This report contains historical exploration results from exploration activities conducted by Duval Corp ("historical estimates"). The historical estimates and are not reported in accordance with the JORC Code. A competent person has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimates as mineral resources or ore reserves in accordance with the JORC Code. It is uncertain that following evaluation and/or further exploration work that the historical estimates will be able to be reported as mineral resources or ore reserves in accordance with the JORC Code. The Company confirms it is not in possession of any new information or data relating to the historical estimates that materially impacts on the reliability of the historical estimates or the Company's ability to verify the historical estimates.

+61 8 6141 3145

5

www.americanpacificborates.com

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

American Pacific Borates Ltd. published this content on 10 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2021 22:56:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
