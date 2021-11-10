11 November 2021

SEC COMPLIANT MINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATE

PREPARED FOR US LISTING

HIGHLIGHTS

SEC compliant, S-K 1300 Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) prepared to support US listing

S-K 1300 Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) prepared to support US listing S-K 1300 MRE based on existing geologic model used in 2018 JORC code compliant MRE.

1300 MRE based on existing geologic model used in 2018 JORC code compliant MRE. Further review of 2017 drilling data along with changes in mineral tenure have led to the QP for the S-K 1300 to prepare a new MRE that increases the Measured and Indicated resources

S-K 1300 to prepare a new MRE that increases the Measured and Indicated resources Grade / tonnage table prepared as part of S-K 1300 MRE demonstrates potential for significant boron and lithium upside if entirety of ore body can be mined

S-K 1300 MRE demonstrates potential for significant boron and lithium upside if entirety of ore body can be mined Work-stream designed to optimise head-grade assumption and mining parameters progressing well

American Pacific Borates Limited (ASX:ABR) (ABR or the Company) is pleased to announce an SEC compliant, S-K 1300 Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) has been prepared to support the US listing.

The S-K 1300 MRE report is attached.

Please Note: The S-K 1300 MRE (foreign estimate) is not reported in accordance with the JORC Code. The Qualified Person for the S-K 1300 used the JORC Code compliant MRE as the basis for the S-K 1300. A full reconciliation between the two estimates is provided below.

ABR CEO, Henri Tausch commented:

"This is another important milestone completed in our process to become US listed. Importantly we have also established three additional benefits as part of the S-K 1300 conversion process:

We now have a grade / tonnage table that shows the size of the opportunity if we can optimise our mine plan to mine the entirety of the ore body; our contained boric acid across the ore body would go from 15.5mst to close to 27mst and increase in over 70%; We now have an increased confidence in the estimate resulting in an 85% increase in Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource Estimate from 59m tonnes to 108m tonnes; and We have established we own the mineral rights under the electricity corridor which is likely to significantly increase mine life.

Our focus remains on delivering a very positive US listing to our shareholders and ensuring we continue to support our ASX listing on an ongoing basis."