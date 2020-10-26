Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  American Power Corp    AMPW

AMERICAN POWER CORP

(AMPW)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

American Power : Charah Solutions Featured In American Coal Magazine With “Transforming Ash Ponds to Natural Wetlands” Article Featuring B.C. Cobb Generating Facility ERT Project

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/26/2020 | 02:35pm EDT

This article covers the comprehensive one-stop Environmental Risk Transfer (ERT) services Charah Solutions is providing Consumers Energy. Earlier this year, Charah Solutions, through its subsidiary MERG, took ownership of the existing ash ponds at Consumers' former B.C. Cobb Generating Facility site in Muskegon, Michigan to provide reclamation of the ponds and sustainable repurposing of the site while also implementing beneficial use practices for another Consumers' licensed landfill project. The Charah Solutions turnkey ERT services involve property acquisition, site reclamation/redevelopment as well as responsibility for the environmental liabilities plus permitting and compliance with state and federal regulations - all designed to meet the evolving and increasingly complex needs of utility partners. You can read the full article written by Scott Reschly (Charah Solutions Vice President of Operations) and Dennis Dobbs (Consumers Energy Vice President of Enterprise Project Management & Environmental Services) at the link below.

Click here to download the American Coal Magazine 'Transforming Ash Ponds to Natural Wetlands' Article

[Link]

Disclaimer

Charah Solutions Inc. published this content on 26 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2020 18:34:00 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about AMERICAN POWER CORP
02:35pAMERICAN POWER : Charah Solutions Featured In American Coal Magazine With &ldquo..
PU
09/24AMERICAN POWER : Charah Solutions Negotiating Agreement with TMPA for the Acquis..
PU
08/24AMERICAN POWER : Charah Solutions Secures Contract Extension from Exelon to Prov..
PU
08/11AMERICAN POWER : Charah Solutions, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results
PU
08/03AMERICAN POWER : Charah Solutions, Inc. Schedules Second Quarter 2020 Earnings C..
PU
More news
Chart AMERICAN POWER CORP
Duration : Period :
American Power Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN POWER CORP400.00%0
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-13.51%47 311
GLENCORE PLC-28.84%28 890
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED-0.78%12 933
COAL INDIA LIMITED-44.31%9 826
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-36.57%6 582
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group