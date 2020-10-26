American Power : Charah Solutions Featured In American Coal Magazine With “Transforming Ash Ponds to Natural Wetlands” Article Featuring B.C. Cobb Generating Facility ERT Project

This article covers the comprehensive one-stop Environmental Risk Transfer (ERT) services Charah Solutions is providing Consumers Energy. Earlier this year, Charah Solutions, through its subsidiary MERG, took ownership of the existing ash ponds at Consumers' former B.C. Cobb Generating Facility site in Muskegon, Michigan to provide reclamation of the ponds and sustainable repurposing of the site while also implementing beneficial use practices for another Consumers' licensed landfill project. The Charah Solutions turnkey ERT services involve property acquisition, site reclamation/redevelopment as well as responsibility for the environmental liabilities plus permitting and compliance with state and federal regulations - all designed to meet the evolving and increasingly complex needs of utility partners. You can read the full article written by Scott Reschly (Charah Solutions Vice President of Operations) and Dennis Dobbs (Consumers Energy Vice President of Enterprise Project Management & Environmental Services) at the link below.

