American Premium Water : Financial

Balance December 31, 2019 Common Shares issued Issuance of Preferred shares for PSYN Preferred shares converted Net loss for the year ended December 31, 2020 Balance December 31, 2020 Issuance of Preferred shares converted Issuance of Preferred shares converted Issuance of common shares debt conversion
24,068,400
24,068
754,067,423
75,407
108,307,964
(111,573,685)
(3,166,246)
560,596,565
55,793
555,861
611,654
10,000
10
(500,000)
(500)
50,000,000
5,000
(1,800)
-2,700
(861,031)
(861,031)
23,578,400
23,578
1,364,663,988
136,200
108,862,015
(112,438,041)
(3,416,248)
(650,000)
(650)
65,000,000
6,500
174,500
51,226
- 57,076
175
470,000,000
47,000
124,741,935
534,237581,412
12,474
(62,070) (49,596)
Net loss for the year ended December 31, 2021 Balance December 31, 2021
-
-
(873,550) (873,550)
23,102,900
23,103
2,024,405,923
202,174
109,385,408
(113,311,591)
(3,700,906)See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statementF-3
AMERICAN PREMIUM WATER CORPORATION
STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021 AND DECEMBER 31 2020
For the Year
For the Year
Ended
Ended
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
Cash Flows From Operating Activities:
Net Loss from operations
$
(873,550)$
(861,031)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operations Stock based compensation
347,500422,000
Change in value of derivative liabilities
(53,578)58,177
Depreciation 11,698
Amortization
8,77313,951
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Increase/ (decrease) in payable
166,76210,648
Increase/ (decrease) in accrued expenses (6,480)
Increase/ (decrease) in accrued interest and penalties 41,787
Increase/ (decrease) in other liabilities 26,118
Decrease/(increase) in accounts receivable 48,634
Decrease/(increase) in Inventory (17,292) 153,669
Decrease/(increase) in other assets Decrease/(increase) in Note Receivable
(4,880)
45,000 (5,159)
Net Cash Used In Operating Activities
(271,206)(196,047)
Cash Flows From Investing Activities:
Issuance of Note Receivable
Net Cash Used in Financing Activities
--238,217 (238,217))
Cash Flows From Financing Activities:
Proceeds from convertible note payable Proceeds from sale of common stock Proceeds from debt conversion Proceeds from Preferred stock exchange Proceeds from 3rd party
2,125345,000
-122,039
74,069167,233-
- (4,4293,500
Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities
243,517466,110
Net Increase (Decrease )in Cash
(27,689)31,846
Cash at Beginning of Period
31,946100
Cash at End of Period
$
4,257$ 31,946
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:
See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statement
F-4
