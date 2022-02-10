Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  American Rare Earths Limited
  News
  Summary
    ARR   NZARRE0004S7

AMERICAN RARE EARTHS LIMITED

(ARR)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/10 12:10:06 am
0.48 AUD   +29.73%
01:20aAMERICAN RARE EARTHS : Application for quotation of securities - ARR
PU
02/07American Rare Earths Limited Announces Board Changes
CI
01/28AMERICAN RARE EARTHS : Application for quotation of securities - ARR
PU
American Rare Earths : Application for quotation of securities - ARR

02/10/2022 | 01:20am EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

AMERICAN RARE EARTHS LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Thursday February 10, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

ARR

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

78,000

10/02/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

AMERICAN RARE EARTHS LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ARBN

003453503

1.3

ASX issuer code

ARR

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

10/2/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

For personal use only

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

only

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

ARRAD : OPTION EXPIRING 11-DEC-2023 EX $0.15

use

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

ARR : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted

78,000

The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

10/2/2022

The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

10/2/2022

For personal

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

No

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

An issue of new +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:

Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

No

Issue date

10/2/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

78,000

For personal use only

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.15000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

American Rare Earths Ltd. published this content on 10 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2022 06:18:48 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 2,29 M 1,65 M 1,65 M
Net income 2021 -0,26 M -0,19 M -0,19 M
Net cash 2021 3,65 M 2,62 M 2,62 M
P/E ratio 2021 -96,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 145 M 104 M 104 M
EV / Sales 2020 64,7x
EV / Sales 2021 10,3x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 77,6%
Chart AMERICAN RARE EARTHS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
American Rare Earths Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN RARE EARTHS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chris Gibbs Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Francis Creagh O'Connor Non-Executive Chairman
Denis Geldard Vice Chairman
Geoffrey Guild Hill Non-Executive Director
Keith Middleton Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICAN RARE EARTHS LIMITED127.27%104
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.-2.64%59 664
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION9.90%50 730
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-14.98%14 811
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.24.64%12 887
YUNNAN TIN COMPANY LIMITED12.80%5 648