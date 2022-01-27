American Rare Earths : Letter to Shareholders

American Rare Earths Limited ARBN 003 453 503

January 28, 2022

CEO & Managing Director

Letter to Shareholders

Dear shareholder

As we advance towards our vision of becoming a leading supplier of critical minerals, I'm very happy to recap our achievements of the past year that have set us up for further progress in 2022 and beyond.

These achievements were in the following key areas:

Expanding our resources

Gaining all regulatory approvals to develop our flagship projects

Building US Government Support

Establishing our presence with US R&D Efforts

Listing on American exchange, OTC Markets

Completing a capital raise with global investment firm Fidelity

Welcoming highly experienced US-based Board members

Before outlining these achievements in more detail, I want to thank shareholders who have supported us while we have been developing our projects and building our presence in North America, and welcome new shareholders who have joined us as we embark on the next stage of our journey.

I would also like to pay tribute to our Chairman Creagh O'Connor for his wisdom and guidance, and our Board members for sharing their expertise across a range of matters affecting our business. To all our management team, staff and contractors, I extend my congratulations. Whether based in our Sydney headquarters or on the ground in Arizona or Wyoming, all have displayed hard work and commitment to our strategy while dealing with time differences and ongoing Covid restrictions.

Below are more details on our progress, with links to the relevant ASX announcements that include further technical information.

Expanding our total resources