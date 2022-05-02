American Rare Earths : March 2022 Quarterly Activities Report

American Rare Earths Limited

2 May 2022

March 2022 Quarterly Activities Report

Highlights

• La Paz Project: The company's flagship project continues to move forward as planned with the goal to significantly increase the 170 million tonne JORC Resource. Drill permits were approved for the new southwest area of the project with a target estimate of 742 to 928 million tonnes with 350 to 400 TREO. The exploration target is additive to the existing JORC resource. Drilling commenced 6th February and was completed 6th April.

• Halleck Creek Project: The exploration team finalised and announced the maiden drill program. The project has the potential to contain more resources than La Paz. Approximately 308 to 385 million tonnes of rare earths mineralised rocks were identified as an exploration target with an average TREO Grade of 2330 ppm to 2912 ppm. Permits were approved and drilling commenced in March 2022 with results from the drilling expected June 2022.

• The Company has partnered with leading research organizations in the United States of America to focus on new technology for sustainable, bio-based extraction, separation, and purification of rare earths

• Western Rare Earths the companies USA Subsidiary was announced as a Team Member of the US Critical Materials Institute and Partner to DOE funded R&D project

• The Company's cash position as of 31 March was A$8,293,340

• The Company holds 4,000,000 COB shares worth A$3,360,000, at a COB closing price of A$0. 84 on 31 March 2022.

• The Company also holds a five-year A$3M Promissory Note (PN) with Cobalt Blue Holdings (COB).

• The Company strengthened leadership: • Mr Richard Hudson joined the Board as a Non-Executive Director. Richard will also Chair the Audit and Risk Committee. • Mr Sten Gustafson joined the Board as a US based Non-Executive Director. • Mr Noel Whitcher, the Company's CFO was appointed as Company Secretary



American Rare Earths Limited (ASX: ARR, OTCQB: ARRNF) (the Company) is pleased to provide the following activities report for the March 2022 Quarter.

Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG)

During the quarter and year to date there were zero safety, health and/or environment incidents.

ESG is a key focus at American Rare Earths and is central to what we do. We are committed to building an ESG centric culture, working with our people and the wider stakeholder community to build a positive and more sustainable future. There is a growing demand from the people we work with and expectations from all stakeholders to be more sustainable and socially responsible. We are shaping the future for American Rare Earths, but also the next generation.

Exploration Drilling Planned for La Paz Southwest and Exploration Target of 742 - 928 Million Tonnes Projected

Favourable results from two core holes drilled in March 2021 drilled in the La Paz Southwest provided an opportunity to develop an additional exploration drilling program in the area. ARR developed a modest nine (9) hole exploration program to determine the extent of REE mineralisation across the large La Paz Southwest area. The widely spaced core holes will be drilled in various rock types, previously showing favourable TREO mineralisation in surface samples.

The initial La Paz SW exploration drilling program began on 6 February 2022 and concluded on 6 April 2022. A total of 139 person-days were worked between five geologists. There were no safety or environmental issues encountered. A total of nine core holes were drilled at eight locations with a total length drilled of 2,692 feet (821 meters). 677 core and chip samples were collected and sent to American Assay Labs in Sparks, NV, for assay. Company geologists are compiling geological data and reports.

ARR geologists mapped geological structures near each drill hole location throughout the project. The observations collected from this mapping and geological observations from drilling are currently being compiled into a detailed geological summary report. ARR geologists will use the results from this report to re-assess exploration plans in the La Paz SW area.

These reports and assay results will be reported as they become available, planned for May 2022 and June 2022.

LP22-SW05 Drill Core with Epidote Alteration

Exploration Holes for La Paz Southwest area

Positive field assay results demonstrate further potential for the La Paz Project

In December 2021, ARR conducted a wide-area geologic mapping and surface geochemical sampling program across the full extent of the ARR claims at the La Paz Rare Earths (LPRE) project in La Paz County, Arizona. ARR controls mineral rights over 239 Federal mining claims covering 1,984 hectares (4,902 acres) of Federal mining claims and an Arizona State Exploration License covering 259 hectares (640 acres).

A total of 208 rock samples and 143 soil samples were collected across the LPRE project area (See Figure 1). The Total Rare Earth Oxide (TREO) assays of the 208 rock samples ranged between 33ppm and 823ppm with an average of 280ppm (See Table 1). The spatial distribution of all surface samples revealed several key findings across the LPRE project. First, the rare earth mineralization appears to be best associated with the Pmg - mylonitized gneiss. Second, areas of elevated TREO are clearly observable on geologic maps. These findings provide ARR specific areas for additional detailed exploration.

Table 1: Summary of REE Assay Data from December 2021 Sampling Program

Claim Extent SW Resource Area NE Resource Area n=208 n=125 n=83 TREO Average 280 ppm 278 ppm 283 ppm TREO Min 33 ppm 47 ppm 33 ppm TREO Max 823 ppm 823 ppm 709 ppm MagREO Average 63 ppm 63 ppm 64 ppm LREO Average 229 ppm 229 ppm 230 ppm HREO Average 31 ppm 30 ppm 32 ppm

(TREO = total rare earth oxide; MagREO = Nd, Pr, Dy, Tb; LREO = La, Ce, Pr, Nd, Sm; HREO = Y, Eu, Gd, Tb, Dy, Ho, Er, Tm, Yb, Lu).

Locations of surface samples collected during December 2021 Mapping

While being broad in scope, the results of the geologic mapping and geochemical sampling provide ARR with key areas needing additional exploration and development. ARR is very excited about the results of this data and plans to continue exploration activities within the area.

Maiden Exploration Core Drilling for Halleck

The Company has commenced nine exploration core holes, five on Overton Mountain and four on Red Mountain. Eight holes have been completed with a total core length of 840 meters (2,756 feet), with the core recovery being exceptional, exceeding 95%. The final holes are scheduled for completion later this month. The core from all holes will be analysed for rare earth grades, with the results of the assays expected in June 2022.

An Exploration Target with a range of approximately 307.8 - 384.7 million tonnes as estimated using the parameters listed above. The average estimated TREO grade ranges from 2,330 - 2,912ppm (see Table).

Halleck Creek Exploration Target Estimates

Overton Mountain Red Mountain

Total

115 149 264

28.3

-35.4

75.9

-

94.9

- 3,189 194 - 303

86.5 - 108.2 231.9 - 289.9 2,258 114.8 - 143.6 307.8 - 384.7 2,330

- 2,822 524 - 818 - 2,912 7171,120

Proposed Drill Hole Locations for the Halleck Creek Project