    ARR   NZARRE0004S7

AMERICAN RARE EARTHS LIMITED

(ARR)
American Rare Earths : Notification regarding unquoted securities - ARR

12/31/2021 | 05:37am GMT
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

AMERICAN RARE EARTHS LIMITED

Date of this announcement

Friday December 31, 2021

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

New class - code

Fully paid ordinary shares with vesting conditions

2,350,000

31/12/2021

to be confirmed

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

AMERICAN RARE EARTHS LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ARBN

003453503

1.3

ASX issuer code

ARR

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

31/12/2021

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

For personal use only

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:

does not have an existing ASX security code ("new class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3C - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (new class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

only

ASX +security code

+Security description

New class - code to be confirmed

Fully paid ordinary shares with vesting conditions

+Security type

ISIN code

Ordinary fully or partly paid shares/units

use

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

31/12/2021

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

personal

No

Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the +securities are appropriate and equitable under

listing rule 6.1?

Yes

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities being

issued.

https:www.americanrareearths.com.au/Investors

Notice of Annual General Meeting

Ordinary fully or partly paid shares/units Details

+Security currency

AUD - Australian Dollar

For

Are there CDIs issued over the +securities?

No

Is it a Partly Paid class of +security?

No

Is it a stapled class of +security?

No

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

https:www.americanrareearths.com.au/Investors

Notice of Annual General Meeting

only

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Issue details

use

Number of +securities

2,350,000

For personal

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

American Rare Earths Ltd. published this content on 31 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2021 05:36:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
