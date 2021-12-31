American Rare Earths : Notification regarding unquoted securities - ARR
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
1 / 7
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
AMERICAN RARE EARTHS LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ARBN
003453503
1.3
ASX issuer code
ARR
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
31/12/2021
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 2 - Issue details
2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:
does not have an existing ASX security code ("new class")
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 3C - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (new class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
only
ASX +security code
+Security description
New class - code to be confirmed
Fully paid ordinary shares with vesting conditions
+Security type
ISIN code
Ordinary fully or partly paid shares/units
use
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued
31/12/2021
Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?
Yes
Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?
personal
No
Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the +securities are appropriate and equitable under
listing rule 6.1?
Yes
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities being
issued.
https: www.americanrareearths.com.au/ Investors
Notice of Annual General Meeting
Ordinary fully or partly paid shares/units Details
+Security currency
AUD - Australian Dollar
For
Are there CDIs issued over the +securities?
No
Is it a Partly Paid class of +security?
No
Is it a stapled class of +security?
No
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms
https: www.americanrareearths.com.au/ Investors
Notice of Annual General Meeting
only
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
Issue details
use
Number of +securities
2,350,000
For personal
Disclaimer
American Rare Earths Ltd. published this content on 31 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2021 05:36:01 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
