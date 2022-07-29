Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. American Rare Earths Limited
  6. News
  Summary
09:20aAMERICAN RARE EARTHS : Watch the American Rare Earths Ltd. Presentation at the July 28, 2022 Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference
PU
07/27AMERICAN RARE EARTHS : June 2022 - quarterly webinar presentation
PU
07/22American Rare Earths Ltd to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com July 28th
AQ
American Rare Earths : Watch the American Rare Earths Ltd. Presentation at the July 28, 2022 Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference

07/29/2022 | 09:20am EDT
Click on the following link to view the American Rare Earths Ltd. (OTCQB: ARRNF | ASX: ARR) Company Presentation at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference hosted by OTC Markets Group along with co-host Socialsuite on Thursday, July 28, 2022:

American Rare Earths Ltd. (OTCQB: ARRNF | ASX: ARR) Company Presentation

Disclaimer

American Rare Earths Ltd. published this content on 29 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2022 13:19:41 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2021 2,29 M - -
Net income 2021 -0,26 M - -
Net cash 2021 3,65 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -96,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 101 M 70,4 M -
EV / Sales 2020 64,7x
EV / Sales 2021 10,3x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 69,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chris Gibbs Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Noel Whitcher Chief Financial Officer & Joint Secretary
Francis Creagh O'Connor Director
Dwight M. Kinnes Chief Technical Officer
Denis Geldard Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICAN RARE EARTHS LIMITED54.55%70
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.-28.52%42 184
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-26.76%41 771
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION-22.41%37 016
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-8.13%15 209
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.-4.07%8 529