Chairman's AGM Address and Investor Presentation

ASX Announcement 9 November 2021

AMERICAN RARE EARTHS LIMITED 2021 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

CHAIRMAN'S ADDRESS

Ladies and Gentlemen welcome to the 2021 Annual General Meeting of American Rare Earths Limited.

It is my pleasure to report to you today on your Company's 2021 financial and operational results.

American Rare Earths Limited reported an operating after-tax loss of $258,920.

As of 30 June 2021, our cash balance increased by over 100% to $3.7m, up from $1.4m. Our total assets also increased by 48% from $6.7M to $9.9M while total liabilities fell 4.4% from $412,676 to $395,071.

We conducted a successful capital raise of $2.4 million to help fund further exploration for the La Paz Rare Earths Project in Arizona, USA. Your directors are incredibly pleased with the results of the exploration activities at La Paz, which involved a sampling program in December 2020 and a drilling campaign in March 2021, conducted by Timberline Drilling Inc.

Significantly, the nine diamond core holes drilled at La Paz not only confirmed the 2011 maiden resource but, more interestingly, the discovery of additional rare earth mineralisation to the southwest of the resource area, that with further drilling, could be a new ore body.

The drilling results were important due to the assay analysis and the completion of metallurgical test work which in August enabled us to announce an improved JORC 2012 classified resource estimate of 170.6 million tonnes of Total Rare Earth Elements ("TREE") at an average grade of 391ppm.

The new resource estimate represented a 33.1% increase in total resource tonnes of 42.4Mt to 170.6Mt and a 5.2% increase in overall TREE grade from 372 ppm to 391ppm. The Indicated Resource estimate increased by 117%, from 16.2Mt to 35.2Mt. The new resource estimates include 4.4 million kg of Scandium Oxide.

What is also exciting are the higher grades intersected in the La Paz resource area of up to four times the depth of the previous maiden resource, with mineralisation remaining open at depth and along the strike, indicating the potential for a much larger deposit.

From a corporate perspective, your Company continued pursuing the strategic goal of increasing our portfolio of rare earth projects with acquisitions in the US and Australia.

The acquisition of the Laramie Rare Earths project in Wyoming, announced in August 2020, was completed in June 2021, when the project was renamed the Halleck Creek Rare Earths