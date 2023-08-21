DENVER, Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Rare Earths (ASX: ARR | ADRs - OTCQX: AMRRY | Common Shares - OTCQB: ARRNF | FSE:1BHA) (ARR or the Company) is pleased to announce that Mr. Paul Zink has joined the Board of the Company. Mr. Zink, a versatile senior natural resource professional with US and international experience, is a valuable addition to ARR’s Board as it builds its presence in the United States.



Mr. Zink has more than 45 years of experience in leading and building cross functional teams in mineral royalties, mineral economics, financial management, strategic planning and acquisition targeting. Mr. Zink has served as a director for several companies including Timberline Resources, Rare Element Resources and Atna Resources, where he chaired the Audit Committees.

“We are very pleased to add Paul to our board as we build our US base,” says Creagh O’Connor, Chairman, American Rare Earths. “His extensive experience in mining and prior knowledge from serving on resource and mineral boards will help us achieve our goals as a leading US explorer and developer of rare earths.” ARR’s commitment to strengthening its position in the rare earths industry and expanding its presence in the United States has led to the decision to appoint three highly skilled and accomplished American-based directors to its Board. Mr. Zink completes the recent of three new appointments.

“I am excited to join American Rare Earths as it transitions its management focus to the United States. I have been impressed by the progress of the company under previous management and by the caliber of the senior U.S. personnel and directors joining the team. I am looking forward to sharing my mineral industry and financial experience, as well as rare earths industry knowledge, to help the company continue to build on its past successes,” says Paul Zink.

Mr. Zink is currently a Professor of Practice in the Economics and Business and Mining Engineering departments at the Colorado School of Mines. Prior to this position, he served in Chief Financial Officer roles at Pure Energy Materials, a lithium development company, at Rare Element Resources, and at Koch Mineral Services, a division of Koch Industries. Mr. Zink has also served as President of International Royalty Corporation and of Eurasian Capital, a division of Eurasian Minerals (now EMX Royalty Corp.). Earlier in his career, he also served as Chief Credit Officer of Koch Industries and Director of Corporate Development for Pegasus Gold. He began his career with J.P. Morgan and held various positions, including VP of Mining and Metals Equity Research and Project Finance officer. He holds a BA in Economics and International Relations from Lehigh University. Mr. Zink is a regular member of the Mining and Metallurgical Society of America and a professional member of the Society for Mining, Metallurgy and Exploration.



This announcement has been authorized for release by the Board of American Rare Earths.

About American Rare Earths Limited:

American Rare Earths (ASX: ARR | ADRs - OTCQX: AMRRY | Common Shares - OTCQB: ARRNF| FSE:1BHA) is committed to becoming a top supplier of critical minerals. The company is a leading explorer of rare earth projects with a strong focus on developing sustainable and cost-effective extraction and processing methods. To meet the rapidly increasing demand for resources essential to the clean energy transition and US national security, American Rare Earths is engaged in advanced study and continued exploration of its 100% owned rare earth element projects rich in magnet elements of neodymium and praseodymium at Halleck Creek in Albany County, Wyoming and La Paz, Arizona. Both projects have the potential to be among North America’s largest rare earth deposits. Halleck Creek deposit was recently identified by Mining.com as fifth in the world’s top rare earth projects. A recently released maiden JORC Resource report for Halleck Creek shows 1.43 billion tonnes of in place TREO, 4.73 million tonnes TREO containing approximately 1.05 million tonnes of the highly desirable magnet metals neodymium and praseodymium oxide. The Halleck Creek deposit is located approximately 70km north-east of Laramie encompassing portions of Albany and Platte Counties in Wyoming. The Company continues to evaluate other exploration opportunities and is collaborating with US Government supported R&D to develop efficient processing and separation techniques of rare earth elements to help ensure a renewable future.

