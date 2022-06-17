Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. American Rare Earths Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ARR   NZARRE0004S7

AMERICAN RARE EARTHS LIMITED

(ARR)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  01:57 2022-06-17 am EDT
0.2650 AUD   +1.92%
06/15American Rare Earths Hits Rare Earths at La Paz Project in Arizona
MT
06/13AMERICAN RARE EARTHS : Assay Results Demonstrate Significant Expansion Potential
PU
06/13American Rare Earths Announces Highly Promising Assay Results from Recent Exploration Drilling in the Southwest Area of its La Paz Project in Arizona, USA
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Significant Expansion Potential at Arizona Rare Earths Project

06/17/2022 | 05:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PHOENIX, June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Rare Earths Limited (ASX: ARR, OTCQB: ARRNF, FSE: 1BHA) (ARR or 'the Company') is pleased to announce highly promising results from recent exploration drilling at its flagship La Paz project in Arizona. In April 2022, the Company drilled nine exploration holes at 2,692 feet and collected 677 samples. An initial report indicates that a significant portion of those samples exhibit rare earths mineralization. A more detailed report, including data tables and disclaimers, can be reviewed in the announcements section at https://www2.asx.com.au/markets/company/arr.

National Security

Rare Earths are a group of 15 elements plus scandium and yttrium. They are critical to national security technologies thus the US Government has made significant moves to encourage onshoring the supply chain, in hopes of taking control away from communist China. Notable initiatives have been funded in the National Defense Authorization Act and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Act. Currently, there are eleven resolutions moving through the House of Representatives and seven Senate bills focused on supporting American rare earths and critical minerals supply chains.

Energy in Motion  

The market driver for rare earths raw material is the reduced-carbon energy and transportation future. Rare earths (REEs) are the constrained input for making motors for electric vehicles. Every major vehicle manufacturer is dependent on motors containing rare earth permanent magnets to turn electricity in to motion. Offshore wind turbines are equally dependent as they turn motion into electricity. With no meaningful recycling volume possible and demand projected to more than double this decade, new domestic rare earths mining projects are few but critical.

Next Steps in Arizona

Due to the promising results, the company will accelerate its exploration plans to expand the current JORC compliant resources at La Paz. Pending permit approvals, more exploration drilling could happen as soon as late 2022.

CEO Chris Gibbs commented: “We are very excited by these results from the drill program at the La Paz Southwest zone. They confirm our exploration target potential and reinforce our view that the newly discovered, mineralized zone has significant potential to expand our current JORC resource. An upgrade gives La Paz the potential to be one of the largest rare earths projects in North America.”

Assay Results

The first round of assay results, for four drill holes from the La Paz project area, indicate promising levels of rare earth enrichment. Drill hole LP22-SW05 contains 74.2 meters of material with a weight average of 501ppm of Total Rare Earth Oxides (TREO). Drill hole LP22-SW04 is also well endowed with enriched levels of TREO over a zone 52.9 meters thick with a weight average of 498ppm TREO. Drill hole LP22-SW05 also contains a 5-foot zone of mineralized rock at TREO grade of 758ppm.

Figure 1 – https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c50010af-9212-4406-85df-f2d94b41c0f8

Competent Persons Statement:
The information in this document is based on a company memorandum entitled “Preliminary Assay Results for La Paz SW”, June 2022, compiled by Ms. Brianna Crenshaw and Mr. Dwight Kinnes (Society of Mining Engineers #4063295RM) employed by Western Rare Earths and American Rare Earths. This memorandum has been reviewed and approved for release by Mr. James R. Guilinger. Mr. Guilinger is Consulting Geologist at World Industrial Minerals LLC. Mr. Guilinger is a Qualified Professional Member (QP) #01260280RM of the Society of Mining Engineers (SME) and has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralization and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 JORC Code. Mr. Guilinger consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based upon the information in the form and context in which it appears.

About American Rare Earths:
American Rare Earths Limited (ASX: ARR, OTCQB: ARRNF, FSE: 1BHA) is an Australian company listed on the ASX and the US OTC markets with assets in the growing rare earth metals sector of the United States of America, emerging as an alternative international supply chain to China's market dominance of a global rare earth market expected to expand to US$20 billion by 2030. The Company's mission is to supply Critical Materials for Renewable Energy, Green Tech, Electric Vehicles, National Security, and a Carbon-Reduced Future.

Western Rare Earths (WRE) is the wholly owned US subsidiary of the Company. ARR owns 100% of the world-class La Paz rare-earth Project, located 170km northwest of Phoenix, Arizona. As a large tonnage, bulk deposit, La Paz is potentially the largest, rare-earth deposit in the USA and benefits from containing exceptionally low penalty elements such as radioactive thorium and uranium. ARR’s other major project is Halleck Creek in Wyoming that recently completed a maiden exploration drilling program.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements or industry results to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond American Rare Earths Limited's control. The words "believes", "may", "will", "should", "would", "could", "continue", "seeks", "anticipates", "plans", "expects", "intends", "estimates", “potential” or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Any forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. The Company cannot assure you that the projected results or events will be achieved.

Media Contact
Susan Assadi
susan@americanrareearths.com.au
347 977 7125

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e1051c02-c984-477f-87c6-cb7cb3eb9d32


All news about AMERICAN RARE EARTHS LIMITED
06/15American Rare Earths Hits Rare Earths at La Paz Project in Arizona
MT
06/13AMERICAN RARE EARTHS : Assay Results Demonstrate Significant Expansion Potential
PU
06/13American Rare Earths Announces Highly Promising Assay Results from Recent Exploration D..
CI
06/03AMERICAN RARE EARTHS : Application for quotation of securities - ARR
PU
05/09American Rare Earths Limited Announces Exploration Drill Program At Halleck Creek Rare ..
CI
05/09American Rare Earths Completes Maiden Drilling at Wyoming Rare Earths Project
MT
05/02AMERICAN RARE EARTHS : March 2022 Quarterly Activities Report
PU
04/28American Rare Earths Completes Exploration Drilling at La Paz Project in Arizona; Share..
MT
04/28American Rare Earths Limited Announces Additional Drilling and Sampling in La Paz South..
CI
04/27AMERICAN RARE EARTHS : Application for quotation of securities - ARR
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2,29 M 1,59 M 1,59 M
Net income 2021 -0,26 M -0,18 M -0,18 M
Net cash 2021 3,65 M 2,53 M 2,53 M
P/E ratio 2021 -96,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 105 M 72,6 M 72,6 M
EV / Sales 2020 64,7x
EV / Sales 2021 10,3x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 69,1%
Chart AMERICAN RARE EARTHS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
American Rare Earths Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN RARE EARTHS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chris Gibbs Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Noel Whitcher Chief Financial Officer & Joint Secretary
Francis Creagh O'Connor Director
Dwight M. Kinnes Chief Technical Officer
Denis Geldard Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICAN RARE EARTHS LIMITED57.58%72
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-15.15%51 150
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.-11.57%50 536
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION-8.93%43 448
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-9.03%15 155
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.13.33%10 250