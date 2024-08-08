American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) is reporting its results of operations for the three months ended June 30, 2024. For the three months ended June 30, 2024, we reported net income attributable to common shares of $1.2 million or $0.07 per diluted share, compared to net income attributable to common shares of $0.1 million or $0.01 per diluted share for the same period in 2023.
Financial Highlights
- Total occupancy was 78% at June 30, 2024, which includes 93% at our multifamily properties and 49% at our commercial properties.
- On July 10, 2024, we replaced the existing loan on Forest Grove with a $6.6 million loan that bears interest at SOFR plus 1.85% and matures on July 10, 2031.
Financial Results
Rental revenues decreased $0.2 million from $11.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 to $11.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The decrease in rental revenue is primarily due to an increase of $0.3 million from our multifamily properties offset in part by a decrease of $0.5 million from the commercial properties. The increase in revenue from the multifamily properties is primarily due to the lease-up of Landing on Bayou Cane.
Net operating loss decreased $2.6 million from $3.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 to $1.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The decrease in net operating loss is primarily due to a decrease in general and administrative expenses associated with our bonds payable, which were repaid in 2023.
Net income attributable to common shares increased $1.0 million from $0.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 to $1.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The increase in net income is primarily attributed to a decrease in general administrative expenses and loss on extinguishment in debt offset in part by a decrease in interest income.
About American Realty Investors, Inc.
American Realty Investors, Inc., a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including office buildings, apartments, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate. The Company also holds mortgage receivables. The Company’s primary asset and source of its operating results is its investment in Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI). For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.americanrealtyinvest.com.
|AMERICAN REALTY INVESTORS, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
June 30,
|Six Months Ended
June 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
|Revenues:
|Rental revenues
$
11,188
$
11,389
$
22,467
$
22,398
|Other income
585
850
1,205
1,529
|Total revenue
11,773
12,239
23,672
23,927
|Expenses:
|Property operating expenses
6,624
7,031
13,258
13,137
|Depreciation and amortization
3,137
3,200
6,309
6,302
|General and administrative
1,552
3,684
2,960
6,845
|Advisory fee to related party
1,737
2,183
3,939
4,588
|Total operating expenses
13,050
16,098
26,466
30,872
|Net operating loss
(1,277)
(3,859)
(2,794)
(6,945)
|Interest income
4,794
7,898
10,527
16,193
|Interest expense
(1,913)
(2,480)
(3,835)
(5,620)
|Gain on foreign currency transactions
-
22
-
993
|Loss on early extinguishment of debt
-
(1,710)
-
(1,710)
|Equity in income from unconsolidated joint ventures
501
293
984
2,712
|Gain on sale or write-down of assets, net
-
188
-
188
|Income tax provision
(614)
(49)
(1,089)
(1,289)
|Net income
1,491
303
3,793
4,522
|Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
(324)
(178)
(875)
(1,419)
|Net income attributable to the common shares
$
1,167
$
125
$
2,918
$
3,103
|Earnings per share
|Basic and diluted
$
0.07
$
0.01
$
0.18
$
0.19
|Weighted average common shares used in computing earnings per share
|Basic and diluted
16,152,043
16,152,043
16,152,043
16,152,043
