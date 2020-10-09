Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc.    ARA

AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES HOLDINGS, INC.

(ARA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AMERICAN RENAL INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. - ARA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/09/2020 | 02:19pm EDT

Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ARA) to an affiliate of Nautic Partners, LLC. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of American Renal will receive only $11.50 in cash for each share of American Renal that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-ara/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES HOLDINGS, INC.
02:19pAMERICAN RENAL INVESTOR ALERT BY THE : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequ..
BU
10/02AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulati..
AQ
10/02AMERICAN RENAL MERGER INVESTIGATION : Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation I..
BU
10/02AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES HOLDINGS, : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreemen..
AQ
10/02AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES : Enters Into Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by N..
BU
09/18AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES HOLDINGS, : Other Events, Financial Statements and Ex..
AQ
09/18AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES HOLDINGS, : Announces Settlement of Shareholder Deriv..
BU
08/11AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES : Q2 Investor Presentation
PU
08/10AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/10AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES HOLDINGS, : Results of Operations and Financial Condi..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 817 M - -
Net income 2020 -3,20 M - -
Net Debt 2020 527 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -90,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 400 M 400 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,13x
EV / Sales 2021 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 4 977
Free-Float 40,4%
Chart AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 10,00 $
Last Close Price 11,56 $
Spread / Highest target -0,52%
Spread / Average Target -13,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -39,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joseph A. Carlucci Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Syed T. Kamal President & Director
Don E. Williamson Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Mark C. Herbers Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Toshiya Roberts Vice President-Technical Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES HOLDINGS, INC.11.48%400
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-18.60%79 137
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.-10.81%44 563
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA11.10%25 216
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS14.83%18 921
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS8.89%15 617
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group