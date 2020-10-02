American Renal Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – ARA

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ARA) to Innovative Renal Care, LLC (“IRC”), an affiliate of Nautic Partners, LLC, for $11.50 per share in cash is fair to American Renal shareholders. On behalf of American Renal shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

The investigation concerns whether American Renal and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for American Renal shareholders; (2) determine whether IRC is underpaying for American Renal; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for American Renal shareholders to adequately assess and value the proposed transaction.

If you are an American Renal shareholder and would like to discuss your legal rights and options, visit https://halpersadeh.com/actions/american-renal-associates-holdings-inc-ara-stock-merger-nautic/ or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

