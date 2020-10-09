American Resources : Announces Closing of $13.0 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced Above the Market under Nasdaq Rules

Log in
10/09/2020 | 11:10am EDT

FISHERS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / October 9, 2020 / American Resources Corporation, (NASDAQ:AREC) (the 'Company'), a supplier of raw materials to the rapidly growing global infrastructure marketplace, today announced that it has closed its previously announced registered direct offering of 5,200,000 shares of its common stock at a price of $2.50 per share, priced above the market under Nasdaq rules for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $13.0 million.

Kingswood Capital Markets, division of Benchmark Investments, Inc., acted as exclusive placement agent for the offering.

The offering was made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-230786) previously filed and declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'SEC') and declared effective on June 4, 2019. The offering of the shares of common stock was made only by means of a prospectus, including a prospectus supplement, forming a part of the effective registration statement, describing the terms of the offering, which was filed with the SEC. The Company also filed a Form 8-K in connection with the securities purchase agreement and the closing of the offering.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor will there be any sales of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

When available, copies of the prospectus supplement relating to this registered direct offering, together with the accompanying prospectus, can be obtained at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or from Kingswood Capital Markets, division of Benchmark Investments Inc., 17 Battery Place, New York, NY 10004, Attention: Syndicate Department, or via email at syndicate@kingswoodcm.com or telephone at (212) 404-7002. Before investing in this offering, interested parties should read in their entirety the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus and the other documents that the Company has filed with the SEC that are incorporated by reference in such prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, which provide more information about the Company and such offering.

About American Resources Corporation

American Resources Corporation is a supplier of high-quality raw materials to the rapidly growing global infrastructure market. The Company is focused on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon, an essential ingredient used in steelmaking. American Resources has a growing portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia where premium quality metallurgical carbon deposits are concentrated.

American Resources has established a nimble, low-cost business model centered on growth, which provides a significant opportunity to scale its portfolio of assets to meet the growing global infrastructure market while also continuing to acquire operations and significantly reduce their legacy industry risks. Its streamlined and efficient operations are able to maximize margins while reducing costs. For more information visit americanresourcescorp.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements or industry results to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond American Resources Corporation's control. The words 'believes', 'may', 'will', 'should', 'would', 'could', 'continue', 'seeks', 'anticipates', 'plans', 'expects', 'intends', 'estimates', or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Any forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. The Company cannot assure you that the projected results or events will be achieved.

PR Contact:

Precision Public Relations
Matt Sheldon
917-280-7329
matt@precisionpr.co

Investor Contact:

JTC Team, LLC
Jenene Thomas
833-475-8247
AREC@jtcir.com

Company Contact:

Mark LaVerghetta
317-855-9926 ext. 0
Vice President of Corporate Finance and Communications
investor@americanresourcescorp.com

SOURCE: American Resources Corporation

Disclaimer

American Resources Corporation published this content on 09 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2020 15:09:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
