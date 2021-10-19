Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. American Resources Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AREC   US02927U2087

AMERICAN RESOURCES CORPORATION

(AREC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

American Resources : Begins Engineering and Planning for Restart of Company's West Virginia Metallurgical Carbon Complex

10/19/2021 | 08:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • Company's Wyoming County Coal (WCC) represents one of the last fully permitted, virgin "mid vol" metallurgical carbon complexes in the world
  • Complex includes onsite carbon processing, rail load out and controlled, premium mineral reserve for two permitted underground mines and one surface mine

FISHERS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2021 / American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) ("American Resources" or the "Company"), a next generation and socially responsible supplier of raw materials to the new infrastructure and electrification marketplace, today announced that it commenced engineering and planning for the restart of its wholly owned Wyoming County Coal mining complex, near the town on of Oceana, West Virginia. The complex is unique in that it is one of the last fully permitted complexes accessing premium, "mid vol" metallurgical carbon for steel production.

Thomas Sauve, President of American Resources Corporation commented, "We acquired Wyoming County Coal in late 2018 for approximately $20 million due to its access of the world's most premium steelmaking carbon and potential for attractive growth and substantial margin. Now that we have re-activated two of our Kentucky complexes, McCoy Elkhorn and Perry County Resources, it makes complete sense to now focus on planning and development of our Wyoming County complex, given the substantial price appreciation of this product in the market since our acquisition. We have recently been approached by numerous parties that desire to work with us on carbon production from this complex given the growing demand of the market, the expectations of prolonged, constrained supply and the fundamental long-term horizon for this quality of metallurgical carbon. Additionally, we feel this complex offers significant value for us based on our owned assets and controlled premium reserves, but it also offers substantial potential value given the vast number of nearby, stranded reserves that could be acquired or strategically folded into the complex given its processing and logistics capabilities."

The WCC complex is strategically located within one of the last substantial mid vol carbon deposits and, with direct access to the Norfolk Southern Railway, provides favorable transportation logistics to the United States' east coast ports. Additionally, WCC is surrounded by a number of high-value metallurgical carbon reserves that would otherwise be considered "stranded" without access to its processing and logistics complex. The Company's focus will initially be to bring the two underground mines into production via a "walking super section" mine plan which will produce an estimated 55,000 tons of carbon per month, with further expansion potential as the mines are developed. American Resources will also look to upgrade and expand WCC's carbon processing plant's capacity, from its current 350 tons per hour rate, to approximately 700 ton per hour, while also repurposing certain infrastructure from its Kentucky-based assets to keep the capital expenditures to a minimum and to expedite this restart.

American Resources Corporation intends to finance the planning, development and expansion of the complex from the operating cash flows of its current operations. Based on current market prices and demand, it is anticipated that after commencing production in the estimated second half of 2022, the Company could achieve payback of its investment into the complex in less than 12 months. Post WCC's restart, American Resources will then evaluate and focus on restarting production at its Kentucky-based Knott County Coal complex, given its substantial access to high-quality (PCI) carbon resources.

American Resources continues to focus on running efficient streamlined operations in being a new-aged supplier of raw materials to the infrastructure and electrification marketplace in the most sustainable of ways, while also helping the world achieve its goals of carbon neutrality. By operating with low or no legacy costs and having one of the largest and most innovative growth pipelines in the industry, American Resources Corporation works to maximize value for its investors by positioning its large asset base to best fit a new-aged economy, while being able to scale its operations to meet the growth of the markets it serves.

About American Resources Corporation
American Resources Corporation is a next-generation, environmentally and socially responsible supplier of high-quality raw materials to the new infrastructure market. The Company is focused on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon, an essential ingredient used in steelmaking, critical and rare earth minerals for the electrification market, and reprocessed metal to be recycled. American Resources has a growing portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia where premium quality metallurgical carbon and rare earth mineral deposits are concentrated.

American Resources has established a nimble, low-cost business model centered on growth, which provides a significant opportunity to scale its portfolio of assets to meet the growing global infrastructure and electrification markets while also continuing to acquire operations and significantly reduce their legacy industry risks. Its streamlined and efficient operations are able to maximize margins while reducing costs. For more information visit americanresourcescorp.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements or industry results to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond American Resources Corporation's control. The words "believes", "may", "will", "should", "would", "could", "continue", "seeks", "anticipates", "plans", "expects", "intends", "estimates", or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Any forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. The Company cannot assure you that the projected results or events will be achieved.

PR Contact
Precision Public Relations
Matt Sheldon
917-280-7329
matt@precisionpr.co

Investor Contact:
JTC Team, LLC
Jenene Thomas
833-475-8247
arec@jtcir.com

RedChip Companies Inc.
Todd McKnight
1-800-RED-CHIP (733-2447)
Info@redchip.com

Company Contact:
Mark LaVerghetta
Vice President of Corporate Finance and Communications
317-855-9926 ext. 0
investor@americanresourcescorp.com

SOURCE: American Resources Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/668631/American-Resources-Corporation-Begins-Engineering-and-Planning-for-Restart-of-Companys-West-Virginia-Metallurgical-Carbon-Complex

Disclaimer

American Resources Corporation published this content on 19 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2021 12:41:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AMERICAN RESOURCES CORPORATION
08:42aAMERICAN RESOURCES : Begins Engineering and Planning for Restart of Company's West Virgini..
PU
10/15AMERICAN RESOURCES : Taps Contract Miner to Operate Carnegie 2 Metallurgical Carbon Mine; ..
MT
10/15AMERICAN RESOURCES : Engages Contract Mining Company to Operate Its Carnegie 2 Metallurgic..
PU
10/08AMERICAN RESOURCES : Expands Carbon Production with the Restart of its McCoy Elkhorn Compl..
PU
10/08AMERICAN RESOURCES CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (for..
AQ
10/08AMERICAN RESOURCES : Restarts Operations at McCoy Elkhorn Complex, Enters Into Sales Contr..
MT
10/08AMERICAN RESOURCES : Expands Carbon Production with the Restart of its McCoy Elkhorn Compl..
PU
10/07AMERICAN RESOURCES : Perry County Resources Announces Its Thanksgiving Dinner Community Su..
PU
10/06AMERICAN RESOURCES : Acquires Mineral Reserves for its Deep Mine
MT
10/06AMERICAN RESOURCES : Acquires Mineral Reserves for Perry County Resources' E4-2 Deep Mine ..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMERICAN RESOURCES CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 43,5 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -6,57x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 146 M 146 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,36x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 11
Free-Float 76,4%
Chart AMERICAN RESOURCES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
American Resources Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN RESOURCES CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2,43 $
Average target price 4,00 $
Spread / Average Target 64,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark C. Jensen Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas M. Sauve President, Secretary & Director
Kirk P. Taylor Chief Financial Officer
Tarlis Thompson Chief Operating Officer
Courtenay O. Taplin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICAN RESOURCES CORPORATION24.62%146
KEYENCE CORPORATION15.90%142 694
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE20.96%91 796
EATON CORPORATION PLC34.24%64 312
NIDEC CORPORATION-4.70%63 376
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.19.16%57 251