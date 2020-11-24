Log in
American Resources Corporation    AREC

AMERICAN RESOURCES CORPORATION

(AREC)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

American Resources : Enters into JV with Gerardine Botte, Ph.D., Texas Tech University Department Chair to Develop and Commercialize Critical Element and Graphene Technologies

11/24/2020 | 04:24pm EST
Welcome to the American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: AREC) Investor Portal. American Resources was founded on a simple commitment: To provide the highest quality of product to our customers safely and efficiently to meet the growing demand of the infrastructure market. Meeting this commitment allows us to make a positive impact in the lives of our customers, team members and investors. American Resources is a rapidly growing, but also highly focused, company building a growing foothold in the metallurgical marketplace with a scalable and low cost portfolio of assets.

events

H.C. Wainwright & Co - Mining ConferenceMonday November 30, 2020American Resources Corporation 12:00pm - 12:30pm
analyst coverage

H.C. Wainwright & Co.

Heiko F. Ihle, CFA
Tyler Bisset
Marcus Giannini

Maxim Group LLC

Tate Sullivan, CFA

Disclaimer

American Resources Corporation published this content on 24 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2020 21:24:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 8,05 M - -
Net income 2020 -4,80 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -6,69x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 58,4 M 58,4 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 7,25x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 10
Free-Float 45,7%
Chart AMERICAN RESOURCES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
American Resources Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN RESOURCES CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 3,75 $
Last Close Price 1,64 $
Spread / Highest target 129%
Spread / Average Target 129%
Spread / Lowest Target 129%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark C. Jensen Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas M. Sauve President, Secretary & Director
Tarlis Thompson Chief Operating Officer
Kirk P. Taylor Chief Financial Officer
Randal V. Stephenson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN RESOURCES CORPORATION160.32%58
ENBRIDGE INC.-24.11%60 608
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.-29.83%43 134
TC ENERGY CORPORATION-17.31%41 061
KINDER MORGAN, INC.-30.94%33 097
WILLIAMS COMPANIES-10.29%24 684
