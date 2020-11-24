American Resources : Enters into JV with Gerardine Botte, Ph.D., Texas Tech University Department Chair to Develop and Commercialize Critical Element and Graphene Technologies

Welcome to the American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: AREC) Investor Portal. American Resources was founded on a simple commitment: To provide the highest quality of product to our customers safely and efficiently to meet the growing demand of the infrastructure market. Meeting this commitment allows us to make a positive impact in the lives of our customers, team members and investors. American Resources is a rapidly growing, but also highly focused, company building a growing foothold in the metallurgical marketplace with a scalable and low cost portfolio of assets.

H.C. Wainwright & Co - Mining Conference
Monday November 30, 2020
American Resources Corporation 12:00pm - 12:30pm

analyst coverage H.C. Wainwright & Co. Heiko F. Ihle, CFA

Tyler Bisset

Marcus Giannini Maxim Group LLC Tate Sullivan, CFA