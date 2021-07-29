Log in
    AREC   US02927U2087

AMERICAN RESOURCES CORPORATION

(AREC)
American Resources : to Present at Jefferies Industrial Conference

07/29/2021 | 08:39am EDT
Presentation by CEO Mark Jensen with live video webcast on Tuesday, August 3 at 2:00 PM ET

FISHERS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) ('American Resources' or the 'Company'), a next generation and socially responsible supplier of raw materials to the new infrastructure marketplace, announced today that Mark Jensen, Chairman and CEO of American Resources Corporation, will present at the Jefferies Industrial Conference, which will be held virtually on August 3-4, 2021.

Mr. Jensen is scheduled to present on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at 2:00 PM ET. To view the live webcast presentation, please register here.

In addition to the presentation, management will be available for one-on-one meeting with qualified members of the investment community who are registered to attend the conference. For more information, please visit the conference website here, or email industrialsconference@jefferies.com.

About American Resources Corporation

American Resources Corporation is a next-generation, environmentally and socially responsible supplier of high-quality raw materials to the new infrastructure market. The Company is focused on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon, an essential ingredient used in steelmaking, critical and rare earth minerals for the electrification market, and reprocessed metal to be recycled. American Resources has a growing portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia where premium quality metallurgical carbon and rare earth mineral deposits are concentrated.

American Resources has established a nimble, low-cost business model centered on growth, which provides a significant opportunity to scale its portfolio of assets to meet the growing global infrastructure and electrification markets while also continuing to acquire operations and significantly reduce their legacy industry risks. Its streamlined and efficient operations are able to maximize margins while reducing costs. For more information visit americanresourcescorp.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements or industry results to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond American Resources Corporation's control. The words 'believes', 'may', 'will', 'should', 'would', 'could', 'continue', 'seeks', 'anticipates', 'plans', 'expects', 'intends', 'estimates', or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Any forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. The Company cannot assure you that the projected results or events will be achieved.

PR Contact
Precision Public Relations
Matt Sheldon
917-280-7329
matt@precisionpr.co

Investor Contact:
JTC Team, LLC
Jenene Thomas
833-475-8247
arec@jtcir.com

RedChip Companies Inc.
Todd McKnight
1-800-RED-CHIP (733-2447)
Info@redchip.com

Company Contact:
Mark LaVerghetta
Vice President of Corporate Finance and Communications
317-855-9926 ext. 0
investor@americanresourcescorp.com

SOURCE: American Resources Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/657519/American-Resources-Corporation-to-Present-at-Jefferies-Industrial-Conference

Disclaimer

American Resources Corporation published this content on 29 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2021 12:38:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
