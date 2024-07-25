American Riviera Bancorp (“Company”) (OTCQX: ARBV), holding company of American Riviera Bank (“Bank”), announced today unaudited net income of $4.6 million ($0.80 per share) for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to $5.7 million ($0.98 per share) earned in the same reporting period in the previous year. Unaudited net income was $2.5 million ($0.42 per share) for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to $2.2 million ($0.37 per share) in the previous quarter, and $2.7 million ($0.47 per share) earned in the same reporting period in the previous year.

Jeff DeVine, President and CEO of the Company and the Bank stated, “We continue to expand and grow our client base, opening over 1,100 new demand deposit and savings accounts in the first half of the year. We opened our Atascadero branch just a few weeks ago and have already gathered over $5 million in new deposits. Loan demand is increasing, allowing us to serve customer needs, support the growth of our communities and enhance shareholder return.”

Second Quarter Highlights

  • The Bank has the highest “Super Premier” rating for financial performance from the Findley Reports and maintained a “5 Star - Superior” rating from Bauer Financial as of March 31, 2024.
  • The Bank was rated “Outstanding” by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation in 2023 for its performance under the Community Reinvestment Act.
  • Total shareholders’ equity of $105.4 million at June 30, 2024, has increased $3.7 million or 3.6% from the prior quarter-end, and $12.6 million or 13.6% from the same reporting period in the previous year.
  • Tangible book value per share of $17.26 at June 30, 2024, has increased $0.64 or 3.9% from the prior quarter-end, and $2.04 or 13.4% from the same reporting period in the previous year.
  • All Bank capital ratios increased in the second quarter of 2024 as well as the Company’s tangible common equity ratio. The Bank’s regulatory capital ratios were all above “well-capitalized” standards. The Company’s tangible common equity ratio at June 30, 2024 was 7.92%, an increase from 6.86% at June 30, 2023.
  • Return on average assets for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024, was 0.77%, and return on average equity was 9.57%.
  • Total loans were $963.7 million at June 30, 2024, an increase of $12.9 million or 1.4% from the prior quarter-end, and an increase of $18.3 million or 1.9% from June 30, 2023. The Bank’s loan-to-deposit ratio at June 30, 2024, was 90.2%.
  • Total deposits were $1.07 billion at June 30, 2024, representing $18.6 million or 1.8% increase from the $1.05 billion at March 31, 2024, and a slight decrease of $14.5 million or 1.3% from June 30, 2023.
  • Non-interest-bearing demand deposits represent 39.8% of total deposits, and total demand deposits represent 50.1% of total deposits, respectively, at June 30, 2024.
  • Total cost of deposits increased to 1.35% for the second quarter of 2024, compared to 1.09% in the prior quarter, and 0.73% for the same quarter in the prior year. Total cost of funding sources increased to 1.70% for the second quarter of 2024, compared to 1.51% in the prior quarter, and 1.02% for the same quarter in the prior year. Overall funding costs for the Company have increased due to Federal Reserve policy but remain modest compared to industry averages based on our relationship banking focus.
  • Non-interest expenses have remained tightly controlled at $8.1 million for the second quarter of 2024, the same as the prior quarter, and only slightly more than the $8.0 million for the same quarter of the prior year.
  • On-balance sheet liquidity continues to be substantial with $218.1 million of cash, due from banks, and available-for-sale (“AFS”) securities market value at June 30, 2024.
  • Access to available sources of liquidity including fed funds lines of credit with correspondent banks, unused secured borrowing capacity with the Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”), and unused secured borrowing capacity with the Federal Reserve totaled $404.2 million at June 30, 2024.
  • Allowance for Credit Losses (“ACL”) was 1.21% of total loans at June 30, 2024, slightly decreased from 1.23% at March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2023.
  • The Bank’s commercial real estate (“CRE”) portfolio is diverse, with only $83.8 million in the non-owner occupied office category. Credit underwriting is strong with weighted average loan-to-values of 31% to 54% and weighted average debt coverage ratios between 1.96 and 2.76 depending on the individual CRE category.
  • The Bank maintained strong credit quality with no other real estate owned, no loans 90 days or more past due, and only $0.6 million or 0.06% of total loans on non-accrual status, which are well supported by collateral or reserves.

Second Quarter Earnings

For the second quarter of 2024, unaudited net income was $2.5 million, compared to $2.2 million in the first quarter of 2024, and $2.7 million in the second quarter of 2023. The decrease in earnings compared to the second quarter of the previous year is primarily attributable to increased interest expense on deposits and borrowings.

The Bank continues to grow interest and fees on loans sequentially over the last four quarters from $11.8 million in the second quarter of 2023 to $13.0 million in the second quarter of 2024, representing a $1.2 million or 10.6% increase. However, the cost of funding has also increased sequentially due to the Federal Reserve’s higher-rate policy. Total interest expense has increased from $3.0 million in the second quarter of 2023 to $4.9 million in the second quarter of 2024, a $1.9 million or 65.0% increase.

Non-Interest Income and Expense

Total non-interest income was $1.5 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $0.9 million for the prior quarter, and $1.0 million for the same quarter last year. The second quarter of 2024 included a non-recurring $0.5 million pre-tax gain on the redemption of $1.5 million in subordinated debentures. Variances between the quarters relate primarily to SBA loan sale premiums, mortgage broker fees, loan interest rate swap fees, and loan prepayment fees.

Non-interest expense was $8.1 million for the second quarter of 2024, same as the prior quarter, and slightly more than the $8.0 million reported for the same quarter of the prior year. Cost savings generated from our core and online banking vendor contract have allowed for targeted personnel increases in deposit generating roles including staffing for our recently opened branch in Atascadero.

Loans and Asset Quality

Total loans were $963.7 million at June 30, 2024, an increase of $12.9 million or 1.4% from the prior quarter-end, and an increase of $18.3 million or 1.9% from June 30, 2023.

The Bank’s ACL was $11.7 million at June 30, 2024, with a resulting coverage ratio of 1.21%, as compared to $11.6 million or 1.23% at June 30, 2023. As of June 30, 2024, non-accrual loans totaled $0.6 million, no change from the previous quarter-end, and a reduction of $2.2 million from June 30, 2023. Credit quality remains strong.

Deposits & Borrowings

Total deposits were $1.07 billion at June 30, 2024, representing an $18.6 million or 1.8% increase from March 31, 2024, and a slight decrease of $14.5 million or 1.3% since June 30, 2023.

Non-interest-bearing demand deposits totaled $425.0 million at June 30, 2024, an increase of $9.3 million or 2.2% from the prior quarter-end, and a decrease of $17.1 million or 3.9% from June 30, 2023. Non-interest-bearing demand deposits represent 39.8% of total deposits at June 30, 2024, compared to 39.6% at the prior quarter-end, and 40.8% at June 30, 2023.

Interest-bearing demand deposits totaled $110.3 million at June 30, 2024, a decrease of $24.2 million or 18.0% from the prior quarter-end, and a decrease of $30.6 million or 21.7% from June 30, 2023. Demand deposits represent 50.1% of total deposits at June 30, 2024, a decrease from 52.4% at the prior quarter-end, and 53.9% at June 30, 2023.

Other interest-bearing deposits totaled $532.7 million at June 30, 2024, an increase of $33.4 million or 6.7% from the prior quarter-end, and an increase of $33.2 million or 6.7% from June 30, 2023.

Although the Bank continues to maintain core deposit relationships, consistent with industry trends in this higher-rate environment, certain depositors are reinvesting their excess cash in non-FDIC insured, external investment products resulting in a deposit mix shift from non-interest-bearing to interest-bearing.

The weighted average cost of deposits for the second quarter of 2024 was 1.35%, compared to 1.09% for the previous quarter, and 0.73% for the same quarter last year. The increase in the cost of deposits this quarter is partially due to the Bank acquiring an additional $10.0 million, for a total of $39.3 million, in short-term brokered CD’s at rates higher than our average cost of deposits, but at a favorable spread to FHLB borrowings.

The Bank decreased its FHLB advances to $60.0 million at June 30, 2024 from $85.0 million at March 31, 2024. At June 30, 2024, the Bank had $50.0 million of short-term, 30 days or less, FHLB advances and another $10.0 million of long-term FHLB advances outstanding. At June 30, 2024, the Company also had $10.0 million drawn on a correspondent bank line of credit at a favorable rate of 3.85% and $16.5 million of subordinated notes outstanding at a favorable rate of 3.75%. The weighted average cost on all borrowings for the quarter was 5.06%, resulting in $1.4 million in interest expense. The $86.5 million of total borrowings at June 30, 2024, was a $26.5 million decrease from the level carried at the end of the first quarter of 2024.

The Bank’s liquidity position remained strong with a primary liquidity ratio (cash and cash equivalents, deposits held in other banks and unpledged AFS securities as a percentage of total assets) of 15.3% at June 30, 2024, compared to 16.7% at March 31, 2024.

As of June 30, 2024, the Bank had available and unused, secured borrowing capacity with the FHLB of San Francisco of $219.5 million, and had available and unused, secured borrowing capacity with the Federal Reserve of $41.3 million. In addition, the Bank also had $143.4 million of unused fed funds lines of credit with correspondent banks at June 30, 2024. Available contingent funding sources of $404.2 million remain robust.

Overall uninsured deposits, excluding public agency deposits that are collateralized, are conservatively estimated to be $375.9 million, or 35.2% of total deposit balances as of June 30, 2024. The actual level of uninsured deposits is lower than the percentage stated above, as our knowledgeable bankers have helped clients obtain more than $250,000 of FDIC insurance with vesting structures such as joint accounts, payable upon death accounts, and revocable trust accounts with multiple beneficiaries. In addition, the Bank can offer up to $50 million of FDIC pass-through insurance to clients via the IntraFi network Insured Cash Sweep (“ICS”) or Certificate of Deposit Account Registry System (“CDARS”) products.

Shareholders’ Equity

Total shareholders’ equity was $105.4 million at June 30, 2024, a $3.7 million or 3.6% increase since March 31, 2024, and an increase of $12.6 million or 13.6% over the same period of the prior year. The tax adjusted unrealized loss on securities, which is a component of equity (accumulated other comprehensive income or “AOCI”), decreased $0.9 million or 4.3% from $21.9 million at March 31, 2024, to $20.9 million at the end of the second quarter of 2024. The Bank fully expects to receive all principal when the investments mature. As of June 30, 2024, the Company has not repurchased any shares under the previously announced share repurchase program.

Company Profile

American Riviera Bancorp (OTCQX: ARBV) is a registered bank holding company headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. American Riviera Bank, the 100% owned subsidiary of American Riviera Bancorp, is a full-service community bank focused on serving the lending and deposit needs of businesses and consumers on the Central Coast of California. The state-chartered bank opened for business on July 18, 2006, with the support of local shareholders. Full-service branches are located in Santa Barbara, Montecito, Goleta, Santa Maria, San Luis Obispo, Atascadero, and Paso Robles. The Bank provides commercial business, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, construction, and Small Business Administration lending services as well as convenient online and mobile technology. For thirteen consecutive years, the Bank has been recognized for strong financial performance by the Findley Reports and has received the highest “Super Premier” rating from Findley every year since 2016. The Bank was rated “Outstanding” by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation in 2023 for its performance under the Community Reinvestment Act.

Statements concerning future performance, developments or events concerning expectations for growth and market forecasts, and any other guidance on future periods, constitute forward looking statements that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from stated expectations. Specific factors include, but are not limited to, effects of interest rate changes, ability to control costs and expenses, impact of consolidation in the banking industry, financial policies of the US government, and general economic conditions.

American Riviera Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Balance Sheets (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
June 30,June 30,One YearOne Year

2024

2023

$ Change

% Change

Assets
Cash & Due From Banks

$

28,557

 

$

30,428

 

$

(1,871

)

-6%

Available-for-sale securities

 

189,514

 

 

215,951

 

 

(26,437

)

-12%

Held-to-maturity securities, net

 

41,360

 

 

41,295

 

 

65

 

0%

 
Loans

 

963,701

 

 

945,389

 

 

18,312

 

2%

Allowance For Credit Losses

 

(11,694

)

 

(11,638

)

 

(56

)

0%

Net Loans

 

952,008

 

 

933,751

 

 

18,257

 

2%

 
Premise & Equipment

 

8,527

 

 

8,716

 

 

(189

)

-2%

Operating Lease Right-of-Use Asset

 

4,636

 

 

6,126

 

 

(1,490

)

-24%

Bank Owned Life Insurance

 

11,930

 

 

11,487

 

 

443

 

4%

Stock in Other Banks

 

6,786

 

 

6,699

 

 

87

 

1%

Goodwill and Other Intangibles

 

4,956

 

 

4,936

 

 

20

 

0%

Other Assets

 

24,932

 

 

25,665

 

 

(733

)

-3%

Total Assets

$

1,273,206

 

$

1,285,054

 

$

(11,848

)

-1%

 
 
Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
Non-interest-bearing Demand Deposits

$

424,991

 

$

442,078

 

$

(17,087

)

-4%

Interest-bearing Demand Deposits

 

110,323

 

 

140,935

 

 

(30,612

)

-22%

Other Interest-bearing Deposits

 

532,656

 

 

499,424

 

 

33,232

 

7%

Total Deposits

 

1,067,970

 

 

1,082,437

 

 

(14,467

)

-1%

 
Borrowed Funds

 

86,500

 

 

98,000

 

 

(11,500

)

-12%

Other Liabilities

 

13,342

 

 

11,819

 

 

1,523

 

13%

Total Liabilities

 

1,167,812

 

 

1,192,256

 

 

(24,444

)

-2%

 
Common Stock

 

67,509

 

 

66,836

 

 

673

 

1%

Retained Earnings

 

58,812

 

 

49,324

 

 

9,488

 

19%

Other Capital

 

(20,927

)

 

(23,362

)

 

2,435

 

-10%

Total Shareholders' Equity

 

105,394

 

 

92,798

 

 

12,596

 

14%

 
Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

$

1,273,206

 

$

1,285,054

 

$

(11,848

)

-1%

 
American Riviera Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Balance Sheets (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
June 30,March 31,December 31,September 30,June 30,

2024

2024

2023

2023

2023

Assets
Cash & Due From Banks

$

28,557

 

$

33,029

 

$

19,683

 

$

26,905

 

$

30,428

 

Available-for-sale securities

 

189,514

 

 

200,905

 

 

207,271

 

 

206,842

 

 

215,951

 

Held-to-maturity securities

 

41,360

 

 

41,343

 

 

41,326

 

 

41,309

 

 

41,295

 

 
Loans

 

963,701

 

 

950,820

 

 

946,411

 

 

941,124

 

 

945,389

 

Allowance for Credit Losses

 

(11,694

)

 

(11,648

)

 

(11,648

)

 

(11,647

)

 

(11,638

)

Net Loans

 

952,008

 

 

939,172

 

 

934,763

 

 

929,477

 

 

933,751

 

 
Premise & Equipment

 

8,527

 

 

8,529

 

 

8,801

 

 

9,452

 

 

8,716

 

Operating Lease Right-of-Use Asset

 

4,636

 

 

4,931

 

 

5,193

 

 

5,234

 

 

6,126

 

Bank Owned Life Insurance

 

11,930

 

 

11,839

 

 

11,738

 

 

11,613

 

 

11,487

 

Stock in Other Banks

 

6,786

 

 

6,699

 

 

6,699

 

 

6,699

 

 

6,699

 

Goodwill and Other Intangibles

 

4,956

 

 

4,955

 

 

4,930

 

 

4,934

 

 

4,936

 

Other Assets

 

24,932

 

 

24,828

 

 

24,632

 

 

26,341

 

 

25,665

 

Total Assets

$

1,273,206

 

$

1,276,230

 

$

1,265,036

 

$

1,268,806

 

$

1,285,054

 

 
 
Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
Non-interest-bearing Demand Deposits

$

424,991

 

$

415,648

 

$

443,070

 

$

457,723

 

$

442,078

 

Interest-bearing Demand Deposits

 

110,323

 

 

134,532

 

 

123,686

 

 

129,484

 

 

140,935

 

Other Interest-bearing Deposits

 

532,656

 

 

499,236

 

 

482,926

 

 

514,266

 

 

499,424

 

Total Deposits

 

1,067,970

 

 

1,049,416

 

 

1,049,682

 

 

1,101,473

 

 

1,082,437

 

 
Borrowed Funds

 

86,500

 

 

113,000

 

 

103,000

 

 

63,000

 

 

98,000

 

Other Liabilities

 

13,342

 

 

12,120

 

 

11,715

 

 

11,976

 

 

11,819

 

Total Liabilities

 

1,167,812

 

 

1,174,535

 

 

1,164,397

 

 

1,176,449

 

 

1,192,256

 

 
Common Stock

 

67,509

 

 

67,198

 

 

67,388

 

 

67,108

 

 

66,836

 

Retained Earnings

 

58,812

 

 

56,357

 

 

54,177

 

 

51,972

 

 

49,324

 

Other Capital

 

(20,927

)

 

(21,860

)

 

(20,926

)

 

(26,723

)

 

(23,362

)

Total Shareholders' Equity

 

105,394

 

 

101,695

 

 

100,639

 

 

92,357

 

 

92,798

 

 
Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

$

1,273,206

 

$

1,276,230

 

$

1,265,036

 

$

1,268,806

 

$

1,285,054

 

 
American Riviera Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Statement of Income (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Quarter EndedSix Months Ended
June 30,June 30,June 30,June 30,

2024

2023

Change

2024

2023

Change

Interest Income
Interest and Fees on Loans

$

13,043

$

11,794

11%

$

25,715

$

22,996

12%

Interest on Securities

 

1,595

 

1,792

-11%

 

3,306

 

3,525

-6%

Interest on Due From Banks

 

291

 

265

10%

 

443

 

541

-18%

Total Interest Income

 

14,928

 

13,851

8%

 

29,465

 

27,061

9%

 
Interest Expense
Interest Expense on Deposits

 

3,534

 

1,965

80%

 

6,340

 

3,239

96%

Interest Expense on Borrowings

 

1,370

 

1,006

36%

 

2,908

 

1,427

104%

Total Interest Expense

 

4,903

 

2,971

65%

 

9,248

 

4,666

98%

 
Net Interest Income

 

10,025

 

10,880

-8%

 

20,217

 

22,395

-10%

Provision for Credit Losses

 

45

 

163

-72%

 

43

 

163

-73%

Net Interest Income After Provision

 

9,980

 

10,717

-7%

 

20,174

 

22,233

-9%

 
Non-Interest Income
Service Charges, Commissions and Fees

 

731

 

764

-4%

 

1,251

 

1,227

2%

Other Non-Interest Income

 

805

 

222

262%

 

1,165

 

289

304%

Total Non-Interest Income

 

1,536

 

987

56%

 

2,416

 

1,516

59%

 
Non-Interest Expense
Salaries and Employee Benefits

 

5,104

 

4,588

11%

 

10,327

 

9,529

8%

Occupancy and Equipment

 

893

 

868

3%

 

1,766

 

1,773

0%

Other Non-Interest Expense

 

2,129

 

2,508

-15%

 

4,134

 

4,643

-11%

Total Non-Interest Expense

 

8,126

 

7,964

2%

 

16,228

 

15,946

2%

 
Net Income Before Provision for Taxes

 

3,389

 

3,740

-9%

 

6,362

 

7,803

-18%

Provision for Taxes

 

934

 

1,052

-11%

 

1,727

 

2,143

-19%

Net Income

$

2,455

$

2,687

-9%

$

4,635

$

5,660

-18%

 

0

Shares Outstanding

 

5,819,759

 

5,772,012

1%

 

5,819,759

 

5,772,012

1%

Earnings Per Share - Basic

$

0.42

$

0.47

-9%

$

0.80

$

0.98

-19%

Return on Average Assets

 

0.77%

 

0.85%

-9%

 

0.73%

 

0.92%

-21%

Return on Average Equity

 

9.57%

 

11.84%

-19%

 

9.11%

 

13.00%

-30%

Net Interest Margin

 

3.24%

 

3.51%

-8%

 

3.28%

 

3.64%

-10%

 
American Riviera Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Five Quarter Statements of Income (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
June 30,March 31,December 31,September 30,June 30,

2024

2024

2023

2023

2023

Interest Income
Interest and Fees on Loans

$

13,043

$

12,672

 

$

12,557

 

$

12,134

$

11,794

Interest on Securities

 

1,595

 

1,712

 

 

1,751

 

 

1,664

 

1,792

Interest on Due From Banks

 

291

 

153

 

 

293

 

 

221

 

265

Total Interest Income

 

14,928

 

14,537

 

 

14,601

 

 

14,019

 

13,851

 
Interest Expense
Interest Expense on Deposits

 

3,534

 

2,806

 

 

2,735

 

 

2,514

 

1,965

Interest Expense on Borrowings

 

1,370

 

1,538

 

 

863

 

 

618

 

1,006

Total Interest Expense

 

4,903

 

4,344

 

 

3,598

 

 

3,131

 

2,971

 
Net Interest Income

 

10,025

 

10,192

 

 

11,003

 

 

10,888

 

10,880

Provision for Credit Losses

 

45

 

(2

)

 

-

 

 

8

 

163

Net Interest Income After Provision

 

9,980

 

10,194

 

 

11,003

 

 

10,880

 

10,717

 
Non-Interest Income
Service Charges, Commissions and Fees

 

731

 

520

 

 

525

 

 

467

 

764

Other Non-Interest Income

 

805

 

361

 

 

(257

)

 

225

 

222

Total Non-Interest Income

 

1,536

 

881

 

 

268

 

 

692

 

987

 
Non-Interest Expense
Salaries and Employee Benefits

 

5,104

 

5,223

 

 

4,838

 

 

4,599

 

4,588

Occupancy and Equipment

 

893

 

873

 

 

907

 

 

862

 

868

Other Non-Interest Expense

 

2,129

 

2,006

 

 

2,485

 

 

2,452

 

2,508

Total Non-Interest Expense

 

8,126

 

8,101

 

 

8,230

 

 

7,912

 

7,964

 
Net Income Before Provision for Taxes

 

3,389

 

2,974

 

 

3,041

 

 

3,660

 

3,740

Provision for Taxes

 

934

 

793

 

 

838

 

 

1,011

 

1,052

Net Income

$

2,455

$

2,180

 

$

2,203

 

$

2,649

$

2,688

 
Shares Outstanding

 

5,819,759

 

5,820,150

 

 

5,768,697

 

 

5,771,679

 

5,772,012

Earnings Per Share - Basic

$

0.42

$

0.37

 

$

0.38

 

$

0.46

$

0.47

 
Net Income pre-tax, pre-provision (Non-GAAP)

$

3,434

$

2,972

 

$

3,039

 

$

3,668

$

3,902

 
American Riviera Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Selected Financial Highlights (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
At or for the Three Months Ended
June 30,March 31,December 31,September 30,June 30,

2024

2024

2023

2023

2023

Income and performance ratios:
Net Income

$

2,455

$

2,180

$

2,203

$

2,649

$

2,688

Earnings per share - basic

 

0.42

 

0.37

 

0.38

 

0.46

 

0.47

Return on average assets

 

0.77%

 

0.69%

 

0.69%

 

0.80%

 

0.85%

Return on average equity

 

9.57%

 

8.65%

 

9.36%

 

10.98%

 

11.84%

Cost of Funds

 

1.70%

 

1.51%

 

1.23%

 

1.06%

 

1.02%

Cost of Deposits

 

1.35%

 

1.09%

 

1.00%

 

0.90%

 

0.73%

Net interest margin

 

3.24%

 

3.34%

 

3.61%

 

3.47%

 

3.51%

Efficiency ratio (b)

 

70.30%

 

74.33%

 

73.01%

 

68.79%

 

66.97%

 
Balance Sheet ratios:
Loan-to-deposit ratio

 

90.24%

 

90.60%

 

90.16%

 

85.44%

 

87.34%

Non-interest-bearing deposits / total deposits

 

39.79%

 

39.61%

 

42.21%

 

41.56%

 

40.84%

Demand deposits / total deposits

 

50.12%

 

52.43%

 

53.99%

 

53.31%

 

53.86%

 
Asset quality:
Allowance for credit losses

$

11,694

$

11,648

$

11,648

$

11,647

$

11,638

Nonperforming assets

 

614

 

631

 

595

 

2,708

 

2,818

Allowance for credit losses / total loans and leases

 

1.21%

 

1.23%

 

1.23%

 

1.24%

 

1.23%

Net charge-offs / average loans and leases (annualized)

 

0.00%

 

0.00%

 

0.00%

 

0.00%

 

0.00%

Texas ratio (a)

 

0.69%

 

0.74%

 

0.71%

 

2.73%

 

2.83%

 
Capital ratios for American Riviera Bank (c):
Tier 1 risk-based capital

 

12.85%

 

12.76%

 

12.62%

 

12.14%

 

12.02%

Total risk-based capital

 

13.99%

 

13.90%

 

13.77%

 

13.28%

 

13.17%

Tier 1 leverage ratio

 

11.00%

 

10.82%

 

10.62%

 

10.12%

 

9.95%

 
Capital ratios for American Riviera Bancorp (c):
Tier 1 risk-based capital

 

11.17%

 

11.07%

 

10.94%

 

10.52%

 

10.39%

Total risk-based capital

 

13.77%

 

13.84%

 

13.72%

 

13.31%

 

13.22%

Tier 1 leverage ratio

 

9.56%

 

9.39%

 

9.21%

 

8.77%

 

8.60%

Tangible common equity ratio

 

7.92%

 

7.61%

 

7.60%

 

6.92%

 

6.86%

 
Equity and share related:
Common equity

$

105,394

$

101,695

$

100,639

$

92,357

$

92,798

Book value per share

 

18.11

 

17.47

 

17.45

 

16.00

 

16.08

Tangible book value per share

 

17.26

 

16.62

 

16.59

 

15.15

 

15.22

Tangible book value per share, excluding AOCI (d)

 

20.85

 

20.38

 

20.22

 

19.78

 

19.27

Stock closing price per share

 

16.60

 

15.96

 

16.50

 

16.15

 

15.20

Number of shares issued and outstanding

 

5,819.76

 

5,820.15

 

5,768.70

 

5,771.68

 

5,772.01

 
Notes:
(a) The sum of Nonperforming assets and Other Real Estate Owned, divided by the sum of Total Shareholder Equity and Total Allowance for Credit Losses (less Preferred Stock and Intangible Assets).
(b) Annualized Operating Expense excluding Provision for Credit Losses minus Annualized Extraordinary Expense, divided by Annualized Interest Income including Loan Fees minus Annualized Interest Expense plus Annualized Non-Interest Income minus Annualized Extraordinary Income, expressed as a percentage.
(c) Current period capital ratios are preliminary.
(d) Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (AOCI), is comprised of the tax adjusted unrealized loss on securities and is presented as Other Capital on the Balance Sheet.

 