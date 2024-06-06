American Riviera Bancorp (“Company”) (OTCQX: ARBV), holding company of American Riviera Bank (“Bank”), announced that its Board of Directors has authorized the adoption of a share repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase up to $5.0 million of its common stock, representing approximately 5% of the Company’s issued and outstanding shares.

“This share repurchase program demonstrates the confidence our Board of Directors and management team have in the future of our business and our commitment to shareholder value. The repurchase decision is supported by our steady financial performance and growing capital position and is anticipated to be accretive to earnings per share and book value per share at the present market price of our shares,” said Jeff DeVine, President & CEO of the Company and the Bank.

Repurchases under the program may occur from time to time in open market transactions, in privately negotiated transactions, or by other means in accordance with federal securities laws and other restrictions. The Company intends to fund repurchases from available working capital and cash provided by operating activities. The timing of repurchases, as well as the number of shares repurchased, will depend on a variety of factors, including price; trading volume; business, economic and general market conditions; and the terms of any Rule 10b5-1 plan adopted by the Company. The repurchase program has no expiration date and may be suspended, modified, or terminated at any time without prior notice.

Company Profile

American Riviera Bancorp (OTCQX: ARBV) is a registered bank holding company headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. American Riviera Bank, the 100% owned subsidiary of American Riviera Bancorp, is a full-service community bank focused on serving the lending and deposit needs of businesses and consumers on the Central Coast of California. The state-chartered bank opened for business on July 18, 2006, with the support of local shareholders. Full-service branches are located in Santa Barbara, Montecito, Goleta, Santa Maria, San Luis Obispo, and Paso Robles. The Bank provides commercial business, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, construction, and Small Business Administration lending services as well as convenient online and mobile technology. For thirteen consecutive years, the Bank has been recognized for strong financial performance by the Findley Reports and has received the highest “Super Premier” rating from Findley every year since 2016. The Bank was rated “Outstanding” by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation in 2023 for its performance under the Community Reinvestment Act.

Statements concerning future performance, developments or events concerning expectations for growth and market forecasts, and any other guidance on future periods, constitute forward-looking statements that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from stated expectations. Specific factors include, but are not limited to, effects of interest rate changes, ability to control costs and expenses, impact of consolidation in the banking industry, financial policies of the US government, and general economic conditions.

