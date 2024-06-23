570,000 Common Shares of Blanton Resources Corp. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 23-JUN-2024. These Common Shares will be under lockup for 914 days starting from 22-DEC-2021 to 23-JUN-2024.

Details:
An aggregate of 1,400,001 shares will be escrowed, of which, 10% will be released on the listing date and 15% each will be released in tranches every 6 months thereafter.