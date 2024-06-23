American Salars Lithium Inc. is a Canada-based company focused on lithium projects in North and South America, with projects in Argentina, the USA, and Canada. The Company's primary focus is the expansion and development of its Argentina based 3,000 Hectare Candela II Lithium Brine Projects which hosts an inferred NI-43 101 457,000 lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) resource open for expansion. The Company also has in its portfolio the Nevada based Blackrock South Lithium Brine Project located 72 Miles North of the Tesla Gigafactory, 93 Miles South West of Thacker Pass, and 215 miles North West of the United States' only producing lithium mine, Silver Peak Lithium Mine owned by Albermarle. It also has a portfolio of highly prospective projects in Quebec and British Columbia, Canada. Its Isla Property is located approximately 16 km to 22 km southwest of the town of Campbell River, British Columbia and consists of six contiguous mineral claims covering approximately 4,295.1 hectares.