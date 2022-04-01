American Shipping : AMSC Annual Report 2021

AMERICAN SHIPPING COMPANY ASA

ANNUAL REPORT 2021

Mission: to be the preferred ship owning and leasing partner to the US Jones Act market

American Shipping Company

CONTENT

KEY FIGURES 3

KEY EVENTS 2021 4

THIS IS AMERICAN SHIPPING COMPANY 5

FLEET OVERVIEW 6

PRIMARY TRADE ROUTES 7

COMPANY STRUCTURE 8

COMPANY HISTORY 9

GOALS AND STRATEGIES 10

MANAGEMENT 11

BOARD OF DIRECTORS 12

BOARD OF DIRECTORS' REPORT 13

BOARD RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT 20

ANNUAL ACCOUNTS - GROUP 22

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position 22

Consolidated Income Statement 23

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income 23

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity 24

Consolidated Cash Flow Statement 25

Notes to the Consolidated Accounts 26

NOTE 1:

Accounting principles 26

NOTE 2:

Wages and other personnel expenses 31

NOTE 3:

Other operating expenses 31

NOTE 4:

Financial items 32

NOTE 5:

Tax 33

NOTE 6:

Property, plant and equipment 35

NOTE 7:

Interest-bearing long-term receivables 36

NOTE 8:

Other receivables 36

NOTE 9:

Derivative financial assets and liabilities 37

NOTE 10: Earnings per share 37

NOTE 11: Paid in capital 38

NOTE 12: Subsidiaries 39

NOTE 13: Interest-bearing loans and liabilities 40

NOTE 14: Operating leases 42

NOTE 15: Trade and other payables 42

NOTE 16: Financial instruments 43

NOTE 17: Shares owned or controlled 48

NOTE 18: Transactions and agreements with related parties 50

NOTE 19: Agreements with OSG 50

NOTE 20: Events after the balance sheet date 51

ANNUAL ACCOUNTS - PARENT 53

Statement of Financial Position 53

Income Statement 54

Cash Flow Statement 55

Notes to the Accounts 56

NOTE 1:

Accounting principles 56

NOTE 2:

Other operating and financial expenses 57

NOTE 3:

Shares in subsidiaries and associates 58

NOTE 4:

Tax 59

NOTE 5:

Long-term receivables 60

NOTE 6:

Total equity 61

NOTE 8:

NOTE 7:

Cash and cash equivalents 63 Shares owned by the board of directors

and the senior management 63

NOTE 9:

Guarantees 63

NOTE 10: Events after the balance date 63

AUDITORS' REPORT 64

SHARE AND SHAREHOLDER INFORMATION 68

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 71

KEY FIGURES

Profit and loss items

Operating revenues USD million EBITDA USD million Net income USD million Normalized EBITDA USD million Reported EBITDA USD million DPO USD million Normalized EBITDA USD million Cash flow Cash flow from operating activities USD million Cash flow from investing activities USD million Cash flow used in financing activities USD million Cash as of 31 December USD million Balance sheet Interest bearing debt USD million Equity USD million Total assets USD million Equity ratio Percent The AMSC share Share price as of 31 December NOK Dividend per share NOK Dividend per share USD Dividend yield Percent

2021 2020 2019 88.2 88.2 87.8 83.6 85.2 84.7 13.4 18.1 8.3 83.6 85.2 84.7 3.3 3.4 3.6 86.9 88.6 88.3 57.8 43.8 35.9 - (4.8) 15.4 (32.2) (51.1) (57.2) 61.3 35.7 47.9 538.6 543.6 567.0 149.2 161.3 165.0 713.5 723.6 752.4 20.9% 22.3% 21.9% 32.20 28.20 32.85 3.85 3.44 2.90 0.44 0.38 0.32 12.0% 12.2% 8.8%

KEY EVENTS 2021 UNSECURED BOND TAP ISSUE In April 2021, AMSC executed a tap issue of USD 20 million in the senior unsecured bonds due 2 July 2025. The tap issue was made at an issue price of 101% of nominal amount. Following settlement, the outstanding amount of the bond is USD 220 million. INCREASED DIVIDENDS For the financial year 2021, the Company declared dividends of USD 0.42 per share, a 17% increase over 2020. OSG BAREBOAT CHARTER UPDATE In December 2021, the Company an-nounced OSG's exercise of 1-year options for two ships, moving the charter expiry to December 2023, and redelivery notices for three ships in December 2022. The Company views the redeliveries as an op-portunity to diversify its customer base and will work towards redeploying the vessels in the Jones Act tanker market during 2022 and beyond. COVID 19 IMPACT Demand for transportation of crude and petroleum products in the U.S. was sharply reduced during 2020, but has nearly fully recovered by the end of 2021. AMSC is insulated in the short to medium term due to its "come hell or high water" bareboat contracts with OSG.

FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2022 22 AprilAnnual General Meeting 2022 19 May 1st quarter interim results 2022 23 August

2nd quarter interim results 2022 22 November 3rd quarter interim results 2022 (dates subject to change)

THIS IS AMERICAN SHIPPING COMPANY

American Shipping Company ASA (AMSC) was established in 2005, and is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with the ticker AMSC (OTCQX: ASCJF). The business model of AMSC is to own and bareboat charter out U.S. built vessels to qualified U.S. citizen operators, making the Company a pure play Jones Act owner. The objective of the business model is to generate a stable and predictable cash flow from long term bareboat leases protected from short term market fluctuations, with upside potential through profit sharing arrangements with the charterers.

AMSC currently owns nine modern handy size product tankers and one modern handy size shuttle tanker, all built at Philly Shipyard (PHLY), a leading U.S. shipyard. All ten vessels are on fixed rate bareboat charters with Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OSG). In addition, there is a profit sharing arrangement in place with OSG, providing the Company with exposure to improving market conditions. OSG charters the vessels out on voyage and time charters to major oil companies

and refineries. OSG has options to renew the bareboat charters for the life of the vessels, except for the three vessels being returned in December 2022.

AMSC is headquartered in Lysaker, Nor-way, with its principal operating subsid-iaries located in Pennsylvania, USA.