American Shipping : AMSC Annual Report 2021

AMERICAN SHIPPING COMPANY ASA
ANNUAL REPORT 2021
Mission: to be the preferred ship owning and leasing partner to the US Jones Act market
American Shipping Company
CONTENT
KEY FIGURES 3
KEY EVENTS 2021 4
THIS IS AMERICAN SHIPPING COMPANY 5
FLEET OVERVIEW 6
PRIMARY TRADE ROUTES 7
COMPANY STRUCTURE 8
COMPANY HISTORY 9
GOALS AND STRATEGIES 10
MANAGEMENT 11
BOARD OF DIRECTORS 12
BOARD OF DIRECTORS' REPORT 13
BOARD RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT 20
ANNUAL ACCOUNTS - GROUP 22
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position 22
Consolidated Income Statement 23
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income 23
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity 24
Consolidated Cash Flow Statement 25
Notes to the Consolidated Accounts 26
NOTE 1:
Accounting principles 26
NOTE 2:
Wages and other personnel expenses 31
NOTE 3:
Other operating expenses 31
NOTE 4:
Financial items 32
NOTE 5:
Tax 33
NOTE 6:
Property, plant and equipment 35
NOTE 7:
Interest-bearing long-term receivables 36
NOTE 8:
Other receivables 36
NOTE 9:
Derivative financial assets and liabilities 37
NOTE 10: Earnings per share 37
NOTE 11: Paid in capital 38
NOTE 12: Subsidiaries 39
NOTE 13: Interest-bearing loans and liabilities 40
NOTE 14: Operating leases 42
NOTE 15: Trade and other payables 42
NOTE 16: Financial instruments 43
NOTE 17: Shares owned or controlled 48
NOTE 18: Transactions and agreements with related parties 50
NOTE 19: Agreements with OSG 50
NOTE 20: Events after the balance sheet date 51
ANNUAL ACCOUNTS - PARENT 53
Statement of Financial Position 53
Income Statement 54
Cash Flow Statement 55
Notes to the Accounts 56
NOTE 1:
Accounting principles 56
NOTE 2:
Other operating and financial expenses 57
NOTE 3:
Shares in subsidiaries and associates 58
NOTE 4:
Tax 59
NOTE 5:
Long-term receivables 60
NOTE 6:
Total equity 61
NOTE 8:
NOTE 7:
Cash and cash equivalents 63 Shares owned by the board of directors
and the senior management 63
NOTE 9:
Guarantees 63
NOTE 10: Events after the balance date 63
AUDITORS' REPORT 64
SHARE AND SHAREHOLDER INFORMATION 68
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 71
KEY FIGURES
Profit and loss items
|
Operating revenues
|
USD million
|
EBITDA
|
USD million
|
Net income
|
USD million
|
Normalized EBITDA
|
USD million
|
Reported EBITDA
|
USD million
|
DPO
|
USD million
|
Normalized EBITDA
|
USD million
|
Cash flow
|
Cash flow from operating activities
|
USD million
|
Cash flow from investing activities
|
USD million
|
Cash flow used in financing activities
|
USD million
|
Cash as of 31 December
|
USD million
|
Balance sheet
|
Interest bearing debt
|
USD million
|
Equity
|
USD million
|
Total assets
|
USD million
|
Equity ratio
|
Percent
|
The AMSC share
|
Share price as of 31 December
|
NOK
|
Dividend per share
|
NOK
|
Dividend per share
|
USD
|
Dividend yield
|
Percent
|
|
2021
|
2020
|
2019
|
88.2
|
88.2
|
87.8
|
83.6
|
85.2
|
84.7
|
13.4
|
18.1
|
8.3
|
|
|
83.6
|
85.2
|
84.7
|
3.3
|
3.4
|
3.6
|
86.9
|
88.6
|
88.3
|
|
57.8
|
43.8
|
35.9
|
-
|
(4.8)
|
15.4
|
(32.2)
|
(51.1)
|
(57.2)
|
|
61.3
|
35.7
|
47.9
|
|
538.6
|
543.6
|
567.0
|
149.2
|
161.3
|
165.0
|
713.5
|
723.6
|
752.4
|
20.9%
|
22.3%
|
21.9%
|
|
32.20
|
28.20
|
32.85
|
3.85
|
3.44
|
2.90
|
0.44
|
0.38
|
0.32
|
12.0%
|
12.2%
|
8.8%
|
KEY EVENTS 2021
UNSECURED BOND TAP ISSUE
In April 2021, AMSC executed a tap issue of USD 20 million in the senior unsecured bonds due 2 July 2025. The tap issue was made at an issue price of 101% of nominal amount. Following settlement, the outstanding amount of the bond is USD 220 million.
INCREASED DIVIDENDS
For the financial year 2021, the Company declared dividends of USD 0.42 per share, a 17% increase over 2020.
OSG BAREBOAT CHARTER UPDATE In December 2021, the Company an-nounced OSG's exercise of 1-year options for two ships, moving the charter expiry to December 2023, and redelivery notices for three ships in December 2022. The Company views the redeliveries as an op-portunity to diversify its customer base and will work towards redeploying the vessels in the Jones Act tanker market during 2022 and beyond.
COVID 19 IMPACT
Demand for transportation of crude and petroleum products in the U.S. was sharply reduced during 2020, but has nearly fully recovered by the end of 2021. AMSC is insulated in the short to medium term due to its "come hell or high water" bareboat contracts with OSG.
FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2022
22 AprilAnnual General Meeting 2022
19 May
22 November 3rd quarter interim results 2022
(dates subject to change)
THIS IS AMERICAN SHIPPING COMPANY
American Shipping Company ASA (AMSC) was established in 2005, and is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with the ticker AMSC (OTCQX: ASCJF). The business model of AMSC is to own and bareboat charter out U.S. built vessels to qualified U.S. citizen operators, making the Company a pure play Jones Act owner. The objective of the business model is to generate a stable and predictable cash flow from long term bareboat leases protected from short term market fluctuations, with upside potential through profit sharing arrangements with the charterers.
AMSC currently owns nine modern handy size product tankers and one modern handy size shuttle tanker, all built at Philly Shipyard (PHLY), a leading U.S. shipyard. All ten vessels are on fixed rate bareboat charters with Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OSG). In addition, there is a profit sharing arrangement in place with OSG, providing the Company with exposure to improving market conditions. OSG charters the vessels out on voyage and time charters to major oil companies
and refineries. OSG has options to renew the bareboat charters for the life of the vessels, except for the three vessels being returned in December 2022.
AMSC is headquartered in Lysaker, Nor-way, with its principal operating subsid-iaries located in Pennsylvania, USA.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.