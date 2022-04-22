American Shipping : Annual General Meeting Presentation

Annual General Meeting

American Shipping Company ASA

22 April 2022

Oslo, Norway

Agenda

4. Approval of the 2021 annual accounts of American Shipping Company ASA, group consolidated accounts and the Board of Directors' report.

3. Presentation of business activities (non- voting).

2. Election of a person to co-sign the meeting minutes along with the meeting chair.

1. Opening of the annual general meeting of American Shipping Company ASA, including approval of the notice and agenda.

6. Consideration of the statement of corporate governance (non-voting).

5. Advisory vote on the report on salary and other remuneration to the executive

8. Stipulation of the remuneration to the members of the Nomination Committee.

7. Stipulation of remuneration of the members of the board of directors.

9. Approval of remuneration to the auditor for 2021.

10. Election of new auditor.

11. Election of members to the Board of Directors.

12. Election of members to the Nomination Committee.

13. Reduction of the share capital.

14. Authorization to the Board of Directors for payment of dividends.

15. Authorization to the Board of Directors to acquire treasury shares in connection with incentive scheme for employees.

16. Authorization to the Board of Directors to acquire treasury shares for investment purposes or subsequent sale or deletion of such shares.

17. Authorization to the Board of Directors to acquire treasury shares in connection with acquisitions, mergers, de-mergers or other transactions.