American Shipping : Annual General Meeting Presentation

Annual General Meeting
American Shipping Company ASA
22 April 2022
Oslo, Norway
Agenda
1. Opening of the annual general meeting of American Shipping Company ASA, including approval of the notice and agenda.
2. Election of a person to co-sign the meeting minutes along with the meeting chair.
3. Presentation of business activities (non- voting).
4. Approval of the 2021 annual accounts of American Shipping Company ASA, group consolidated accounts and the Board of Directors' report.
9. Approval of remuneration to the auditor for 2021.
10. Election of new auditor.
11. Election of members to the Board of Directors.
12. Election of members to the Nomination Committee.
13. Reduction of the share capital.
14. Authorization to the Board of Directors for payment of dividends.
15. Authorization to the Board of Directors to acquire treasury shares in connection with incentive scheme for employees.
16. Authorization to the Board of Directors to acquire treasury shares for investment purposes or subsequent sale or deletion of such shares.
17. Authorization to the Board of Directors to acquire treasury shares in connection with acquisitions, mergers, de-mergers or other transactions.
18. Authorization to the Board of Directors to increase the share capital in connection with future investments etc.
American Shipping Company (AMSC)
Introduction to AMSC
Fleet overview
▪ Oslo listed with market capitalization of USD ~229m*
o OSE ticker: AMSC
o U.S. OTC ticker: ASCJF
o Bond ticker: ATI02
▪ Pure play Jones Act tanker owner with a modern tanker fleet
▪ Fixed rate bareboat contracts generate stable, predictable cash flow
▪ Solid balance sheet with no debt maturities before 2025
▪ Strong cash flow supporting dividends and solid debt service coverage
▪ Presently trading at a 12-13% dividend yield
|
Type
|
Built
|
1 Overseas Houston Veteran Class MT 46
|
MR
|
2007
|
2 Overseas Long Beach Veteran Class MT 46
|
MR
|
2007
|
3 Overseas Los Angeles Veteran Class MT 46
|
MR
|
2007
|
MR
|
2008
|
MR
|
2008
|
MR
|
2009
|
MR
|
2009
|
2010
|
2010
|
2011
# Vessel
4
Overseas New York
5 Overseas Texas City
6 Overseas Boston
7 Overseas Nikiski
8 Overseas Martinez
9 Overseas Anacortes
Design
Veteran Class MT 46
Veteran Class MT 46
Veteran Class MT 46
Veteran Class MT 46
Veteran Class MT 46 MR
Veteran Class MT 46 MR
Veteran Class MT 46 Shuttle tanker
* Market cap. based on closing share price of NOK 33.40 per April 21, 2022
Fleet employment overview
Fixed rate bareboat charters to OSG secures cash flow
• AMSC receives fixed annual bareboat revenue of USD 88 million + ~50% of the profits generated by OSG under the time charter contracts
• OSG time charters the vessels to oil majors for U.S domestic trade
2021 Highlights
▪ Covid-19 had significant negative demand impact for fuel and crude oil consumption in the USA through 2020, but gradually recovered through 2021. This had strong negative impact on the Jones Act tanker market in 2021, with 8 tankers in warm layup during the summer. Currently one tanker remain in layup, but expected to return to active service during Q2 2022
▪ Raised USD 20 million through a tap issue under the existing bond agreement. Total outstanding on the unsecured bond is USD 220 million
▪ Continued dividends with USD 0.42 per share paid for the 2021 calendar year, an increase of 17% from 2020
▪ In December 2021, OSG decided to not extend 3 of the contracts which were up for renewal. The 3 vessels will be returned to us in December 2022, and we are currently developing alternatives for these vessels
