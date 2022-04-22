Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. American Shipping Company ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMSC   NO0010272065

AMERICAN SHIPPING COMPANY ASA

(AMSC)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  04/22 10:25:28 am EDT
33.00 NOK   -1.20%
10:08aAMERICAN SHIPPING : Minutes of Annual General Meeting (English)
PU
10:08aAMERICAN SHIPPING : Annual General Meeting Presentation
PU
09:07aAmerican Shipping Company ASA - Minutes from annual general meeting 2022
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

American Shipping : Annual General Meeting Presentation

04/22/2022 | 10:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Annual General Meeting

American Shipping Company ASA

22 April 2022

Oslo, Norway

Agenda

  • 1. Opening of the annual general meeting of American Shipping Company ASA, including approval of the notice and agenda.

  • 2. Election of a person to co-sign the meeting minutes along with the meeting chair.

  • 3. Presentation of business activities (non- voting).

  • 4. Approval of the 2021 annual accounts of American Shipping Company ASA, group consolidated accounts and the Board of Directors' report.

  • 5. Advisory vote on the report on salary and other remuneration to the executive

  • management for 2021.

  • 6. Consideration of the statement of corporate governance (non-voting).

  • 7. Stipulation of remuneration of the members of the board of directors.

  • 8. Stipulation of the remuneration to the members of the Nomination Committee.

  • 9. Approval of remuneration to the auditor for 2021.

  • 10. Election of new auditor.

  • 11. Election of members to the Board of Directors.

  • 12. Election of members to the Nomination Committee.

  • 13. Reduction of the share capital.

  • 14. Authorization to the Board of Directors for payment of dividends.

  • 15. Authorization to the Board of Directors to acquire treasury shares in connection with incentive scheme for employees.

  • 16. Authorization to the Board of Directors to acquire treasury shares for investment purposes or subsequent sale or deletion of such shares.

  • 17. Authorization to the Board of Directors to acquire treasury shares in connection with acquisitions, mergers, de-mergers or other transactions.

  • 18. Authorization to the Board of Directors to increase the share capital in connection with future investments etc.

American Shipping Company (AMSC)

Introduction to AMSC

Fleet overview

  • Oslo listed with market capitalization of USD ~229m*

    • o OSE ticker: AMSC

    • o U.S. OTC ticker: ASCJF

    • o Bond ticker: ATI02

  • Pure play Jones Act tanker owner with a modern tanker fleet

  • Fixed rate bareboat contracts generate stable, predictable cash flow

  • Solid balance sheet with no debt maturities before 2025

  • Strong cash flow supporting dividends and solid debt service coverage

  • Presently trading at a 12-13% dividend yield

  • 10 Overseas Tampa

Type

Built

1 Overseas Houston Veteran Class MT 46

MR

2007

2 Overseas Long Beach Veteran Class MT 46

MR

2007

3 Overseas Los Angeles Veteran Class MT 46

MR

2007

MR

2008

MR

2008

MR

2009

MR

2009

2010

2010

2011

# Vessel

4

Overseas New York

  • 5 Overseas Texas City

  • 6 Overseas Boston

  • 7 Overseas Nikiski

  • 8 Overseas Martinez

  • 9 Overseas Anacortes

    Design

    Veteran Class MT 46

    Veteran Class MT 46

    Veteran Class MT 46

    Veteran Class MT 46

    Veteran Class MT 46 MR

    Veteran Class MT 46 MR

    Veteran Class MT 46 Shuttle tanker

    * Market cap. based on closing share price of NOK 33.40 per April 21, 2022

    3

Fleet employment overview

Fixed rate bareboat charters to OSG secures cash flow

Jones Act end users

  • AMSC's fleet is on firm bareboat Charters to OSG with seven vessels having evergreen extension options

  • AMSC receives fixed annual bareboat revenue of USD 88 million + ~50% of the profits generated by OSG under the time charter contracts

  • OSG time charters the vessels to oil majors for U.S domestic trade

4

2021 Highlights

  • Covid-19 had significant negative demand impact for fuel and crude oil consumption in the USA through 2020, but gradually recovered through 2021. This had strong negative impact on the Jones Act tanker market in 2021, with 8 tankers in warm layup during the summer. Currently one tanker remain in layup, but expected to return to active service during Q2 2022

  • Raised USD 20 million through a tap issue under the existing bond agreement. Total outstanding on the unsecured bond is USD 220 million

  • Continued dividends with USD 0.42 per share paid for the 2021 calendar year, an increase of 17% from 2020

  • In December 2021, OSG decided to not extend 3 of the contracts which were up for renewal. The 3 vessels will be returned to us in December 2022, and we are currently developing alternatives for these vessels

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

American Shipping Company ASA published this content on 22 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2022 14:07:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AMERICAN SHIPPING COMPANY ASA
10:08aAMERICAN SHIPPING : Minutes of Annual General Meeting (English)
PU
10:08aAMERICAN SHIPPING : Annual General Meeting Presentation
PU
09:07aAmerican Shipping Company ASA - Minutes from annual general meeting 2022
AQ
04/01AMERICAN SHIPPING : Recommendation from the Nomination Committee
PU
04/01AMERICAN SHIPPING : Confirmation from KPMG of equity coverage after share capital reductio..
PU
04/01AMERICAN SHIPPING : Online Guide to AMSC AGM 2022
PU
04/01AMERICAN SHIPPING : Statement from the Audit Committee concerning Election of New Auditor
PU
04/01AMERICAN SHIPPING : Notice of Annual General Meeting 2022, incl. proxy form
PU
04/01AMERICAN SHIPPING : The Board of Directors' Proposed Resolutions
PU
04/01AMERICAN SHIPPING : AMSC Annual Report 2021
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 88,4 M - -
Net income 2022 17,6 M - -
Net Debt 2022 447 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,0x
Yield 2022 12,7%
Capitalization 229 M 229 M -
EV / Sales 2022 7,65x
EV / Sales 2023 7,41x
Nbr of Employees 3
Free-Float 68,9%
Chart AMERICAN SHIPPING COMPANY ASA
Duration : Period :
American Shipping Company ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN SHIPPING COMPANY ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 3,78 $
Average target price 4,85 $
Spread / Average Target 28,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pål Lothe Magnussen President & Chief Executive Officer
Morten Bakke Chief Financial Officer
Annette Beate Wacknitz Malm Justad Chairman
Peter Ditlef Knudsen Independent Director
Kristian Monsen Røkke Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICAN SHIPPING COMPANY ASA3.73%229
HAPAG-LLOYD AG23.75%65 419
A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S-16.25%52 238
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-16.53%34 128
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED5.49%16 988
YANG MING MARINE TRANSPORT CORPORATION3.31%14 908