    AMSWA   US0296831094

AMERICAN SOFTWARE, INC.

(AMSWA)
  
American Software Announces Tax Treatment of 2021 Distributions

01/26/2022 | 09:46am EST
American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA) has determined that certain 2021 distributions are considered to be return of capital (non-dividend) distributions.

This tax treatment will affect shareholders’ tax basis in their shares. To assist investors with tax reporting, Form 8937, Report of Organizational Actions Affecting Basis of Securities has been posted on the Investor section of the Company’s website under “Investor Relations.”

Shareholders should consult their tax advisors to determine how this change may affect their 2021 taxes.

About American Software, Inc.

Atlanta-based American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA), through its operating entities, delivers an innovative technical platform with AI-powered capabilities for supply chain management and advanced retail planning that is accelerating digital supply chain optimization from product concept to customer availability. Logility, Inc. is helping large enterprise companies transform their supply chain operations to gain a competitive advantage. Recognized for its high-touch approach to customer service, rapid implementations and industry-leading return on investment (ROI), Logility customers include Big Lots, Husqvarna Group, Parker Hannifin, Sonoco Products and Red Wing Shoe Company. Demand Management, Inc. delivers affordable, easy-to-use supply chain planning solutions designed to increase forecast accuracy, improve customer service and reduce inventory to maximize profits and lower costs. Demand Management serves customers such as Siemens Healthcare, AutomationDirect.com and Newfoundland Labrador Liquor Corporation. Customers of New Generation Computing, Inc. which are now serviced by Logility and Demand Management, include Brooks Brothers, Carter’s, Destination XL, Foot Locker, Jockey International, Lacoste and Spanx. The comprehensive American Software supply chain and retail planning portfolio delivered in the cloud includes advanced analytics, supply chain visibility, demand, inventory and replenishment planning, Sales and Operations Planning (S&OP), Integrated Business Planning (IBP), supply and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, retail merchandise and assortment planning and allocation, product lifecycle management (PLM), sourcing management, vendor quality and compliance, and product traceability. For more information about American Software, please visit www.amsoftware.com, call (404) 364-7615 or email kliu@amsoftware.com.



Analyst Recommendations on AMERICAN SOFTWARE, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 122 M - -
Net income 2022 9,72 M - -
Net cash 2022 109 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 78,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 743 M 743 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,21x
EV / Sales 2023 4,79x
Nbr of Employees 426
Free-Float -
Managers and Directors
H. Allan Dow President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Vincent C. Klinges Vice President-Finance
James C. Edenfield Executive Chairman & Treasurer
Donald L. Thomas Chief Information Officer
Kevin McInturff Executive Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICAN SOFTWARE, INC.-15.25%743
ORACLE CORPORATION-7.04%216 493
SAP SE-6.63%155 175
SERVICENOW, INC.-23.73%98 518
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-13.93%33 893
DOCUSIGN, INC.-22.66%23 310