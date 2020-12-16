American Software : NGC Named a Leader in 17 Categories in the 2021 RIS Software LeaderBoard

Retailers ranked NGC as a leading retail software company in key categories including customer satisfaction, return on investment and overall performance

New Generation Computing, Inc. (NGC), a leading provider of cloud-based digital supply chain solutions, has been named a leading retail software company in the RIS Software LeaderBoard for 2021. For 20 years, this survey has ranked solution providers based on real-world evaluations from retailers.

In this year’s edition, hundreds of retailers ranked software providers based on a variety of criteria. In the end, NGC was named among the top 20 vendors in 17 categories, including top three rankings in nine categories:

Overall Performance

Customer Satisfaction for Apparel Vendors

Return on Investment

Total Cost of Operation

Quality of Support

Quality of Service

Ease of Installation and Integration

Ease of Administration

Targeted Solution Vendor Leaders

“The RIS LeaderBoard is proud to showcase the vendors that best assisted their clients through this unprecedented year,” said Joe Skorupa, editorial director at large, RIS. “With new challenges developing every day due to COVID-19, it was very difficult to stay ahead of the curve and provide the highest quality of service. However, it’s a feat that NGC has certainly achieved. I applaud NGC for its impressive rankings in this year’s 2021 Software LeaderBoard.”

“This year was unlike any other, and we are honored to be recognized for helping our retail and fashion customers through these challenging times,” said Mark Burstein, president, NGC. “NGC’s digital supply chain solutions enable retailers to quickly sense and respond to unforeseen disruptions with resiliency, agility, and speed. By implementing new digital technologies, retailers can position themselves for success in 2021 and beyond.”

The complete RIS News 2021 Software LeaderBoard, along with analysis and retailer comments, is available here.

About NGC

Leveraging the cloud based Digital Supply Chain Platform, NGC powers the digital supply chain, enabling brands and retailers to maximize revenue and profit by accelerating lead times, streamlining product development and supply chain management, and optimizing distribution.

Leading global brands and retailers rely on NGC solutions, including Brooks Brothers, Carter’s, Destination XL, Fanatics, Foot Locker, Jockey International, Lacoste, Spanx, VF Corporation and many others. NGC has offices in Miami, New York, Los Angeles, Canada, China, India, Mexico, and El Salvador and is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA). For more information, visit www.ngcsoftware.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

