American Software : Live Webcast to Provide Strategies for Maximizing Supply Chain Value by Moving Beyond ERP

06/22/2021 | 08:32am EDT
Panel of Experts to Highlight How Advanced Supply Chain Planning Unites the Extended Enterprise

Logility, Inc., a leader in supply chain innovation powering the sustainable and resilient enterprise, will discuss how to tackle ERP limitations during its upcoming webinar, Collaboration, Intelligence and Connection: Going Beyond ERP to Maximize Supply Chain Value. The session begins at 11 a.m. EDT on June 23.

The webinar will feature a panel of supply chain and ERP experts, including: Angie Taylor, vice president and chief commercial officer, Plastic Packaging Technologies; Joshua Greenbaum, Enterprise Applications Consulting (EAC) founder; and Shawn Reynolds, executive vice president, marketing at Logility.

During the live webinar, this panel of professionals will discuss how going beyond ERP extends the value of an effective supply chain through:

  • The role of collaboration both inside the enterprise and with external partners and customers, and why ERP alone can’t support this.
  • Dealing with the unknown, unprecedented and unplanned for, and what customers learned from the pandemic.
  • Building the trust and alignment needed for collaboration inside and outside the enterprise with the right technology.

The webinar is free to attend, and registration is available here. A recording of the webinar will be available to registered attendees shortly after its conclusion.

About Logility

Accelerating the digital supply chain from product concept to customer availability, Logility helps companies seize new opportunities, sense and respond to changing market dynamics and more profitably manage their complex global businesses. The Logility® Digital Supply Chain Platform leverages an innovative blend of artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced analytics to automate planning, accelerate cycle times, increase precision, improve operating performance, break down business silos and deliver greater visibility. Logility’s SaaS-based platform transforms sales and operations planning (S&OP) and integrated business planning (IBP) processes; demand, inventory and replenishment planning; global sourcing; quality and compliance management; product life cycle management; supply and inventory optimization; manufacturing planning and scheduling; retail merchandise planning, assortment and allocation. Logility customers include Big Lots, Husqvarna Group, Parker Hannifin, Sonoco Products and Red Wing Shoe Company. Logility is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA). To learn how Logility can help you make smarter decisions faster, visit www.logility.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results or performance to differ materially from what is anticipated by statements made herein. These factors include, but are not limited to, continuing U.S. and global economic uncertainty and the timing and degree of business recovery; the irregular pattern of the Company’s revenues; dependence on particular market segments or customers; competitive pressures; market acceptance of the Company’s products and services; technological complexity; undetected software errors; potential product liability or warranty claims; risks associated with new product development; the challenges and risks associated with integration of acquired product lines, companies and services; uncertainty about the viability and effectiveness of strategic alliances; American Software, Inc.’s ability to satisfy in a timely manner all Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) required filings and the requirements of Section 404 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and the rules and regulations adopted under that Section; as well as a number of other risk factors that could affect the Company’s future performance. For further information about risks the Company and American Software could experience as well as other information, please refer to American Software, Inc.’s current Form 10-K and other reports and documents subsequently filed with the SEC. For more information, contact: Kevin Liu, American Software, Inc., (626) 657-0013 or email kliu@amsoftware.com.

Logility® is a registered trademark of Logility, Inc. Other products mentioned in this document are registered, trademarked or service marked by their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2021
