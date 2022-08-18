Log in
AMERICAN SOFTWARE, INC.

Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  19:05 18/08/2022 BST
19.20 USD   +1.94%
American Software's Board Approves the Quarterly Cash Dividend

08/18/2022 | 06:38pm BST
American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $.11 per share. The dividend is payable to the Company’s Class A and Class B Shareholders of record at the close of business on November 18, 2022, to be paid on or about December 2, 2022.

Logility, the primary operating entity of American Software, delivers an innovative technical platform that enables enterprises to accelerate their digital supply chain transformation from product concept to client availability via the Logility® Digital Supply Chain Platform, a single platform spanning Product, Demand, Inventory, Supply, Sourcing, Deploy, Corporate Responsibility (ESG) and Network Optimization aligned with Integrated Business Planning.

Serving clients such as Big Lots, Carter’s, Destination XL, Hostess, Husqvarna Group, Jockey International, Johnson Controls, Parker Hannifin, Red Wing Shoe Company, Spanx, Trident Seafoods Corporation, and WEG; our solutions are marketed and sold through a direct sales team as well as an indirect global value-added reseller (“VAR”) distribution network.

Fueled by supply chain master data, allowing for the automation of critical business processes through the application of artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to a variety of internal and external data streams, the comprehensive Logility portfolio delivered in the cloud includes advanced analytics , supply chain visibility, demand, inventory and replenishment planning, Sales and Operations Planning (S&OP), Integrated Business Planning (IBP), supply and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, network design and optimization (NDO), retail merchandise and assortment planning and allocation, product lifecycle management (PLM), sourcing management, vendor quality and compliance, and product traceability. For more information about Logility, please visit www.logility.com. Logility is a wholly-owned subsidiary and operating entity for American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA). You can learn more about American Software at www.amsoftware.com, or by calling (404) 364-7615 or emailing kliu@amsoftware.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results or performance to differ materially from what is anticipated by statements made herein. These factors include, but are not limited to, continuing U.S. and global economic uncertainty and the timing and degree of business recovery; the irregular pattern of the Company’s revenues; dependence on particular market segments or customers; competitive pressures; market acceptance of the Company’s products and services; technological complexity; undetected software errors; potential product liability or warranty claims; risks associated with new product development; the challenges and risks associated with integration of acquired product lines, companies and services; uncertainty about the viability and effectiveness of strategic alliances; the Company’s ability to satisfy in a timely manner all Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) required filings and the requirements of Section 404 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and the rules and regulations adopted under that Section; as well as a number of other risk factors that could affect the Company’s future performance. For further information about risks the Company could experience as well as other information, please refer to the Company’s current Form 10-K and other reports and documents subsequently filed with the SEC. For more information, contact: Kevin Liu, American Software, Inc., (626) 657-0013 or email kliu@amsoftware.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 133 M - 111 M
Net income 2023 8,40 M - 7,00 M
Net cash 2023 138 M - 115 M
P/E ratio 2023 76,9x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 634 M 634 M 528 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,72x
EV / Sales 2024 3,34x
Nbr of Employees 418
Free-Float 82,2%
Managers and Directors
H. Allan Dow President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Vincent C. Klinges Vice President-Finance
James C. Edenfield Executive Chairman & Treasurer
Kevin McInturff Executive Vice President-Research & Development
Keith Charron Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICAN SOFTWARE, INC.-28.05%634
ORACLE CORPORATION-9.13%211 195
SAP SE-26.92%108 569
SERVICENOW INC.-24.70%98 541
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-7.33%35 666
PAYCOM SOFTWARE, INC.-5.90%22 607