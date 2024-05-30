American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $.11 per share. The dividend is payable to the Company’s shareholders of record at the close of business on August 16, 2024, to be paid on or about August 30, 2024.

About American Software, Inc.

Atlanta-based American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA), through its operating entity Logility, delivers optimized demand, inventory, manufacturing, and supply planning tools – helping give executives the confidence and control to increase margins and service levels, while delivering sustainable supply chains.

Logility is a market-leading provider of AI-first supply chain management solutions engineered to help organizations build sustainable digital supply chains that improve people’s lives and the world we live in. The company’s approach is designed to reimagine supply chain planning by shifting away from traditional “what happened” processes to an AI-driven strategy that combines the power of humans and machines to predict and be ready for what’s coming. Logility’s fully integrated, end-to-end platform helps clients know faster, turn uncertainty into opportunity, and transform the supply chain from a cost center to an engine for growth.

With over 650 clients in 80 countries, Logility is proud to partner with some of the world’s leading brands, such as Reynolds Consumer Products, Denso, Sandvik, and Ansell. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. Logility is a wholly-owned subsidiary of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA). Learn more at www.logility.com You can learn more about American Software at www.amsoftware.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties.

