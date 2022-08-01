Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. American Software, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMSWA   US0296831094

AMERICAN SOFTWARE, INC.

(AMSWA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:34 2022-08-01 am EDT
17.68 USD   -1.12%
09:16aAmerican Software to Announce First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Preliminary Financial Results
BU
07/14Demand Solutions Recognized for Tenth Year with Top Supply Chain Project Award - Demand Solutions
AQ
07/14Logility Recognized for Nineteenth Year with Top Supply Chain Project Award
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

American Software to Announce First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Preliminary Financial Results

08/01/2022 | 09:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA), a leading provider of innovative AI-powered supply chain management and advanced retail planning solutions, today announced that it will release its First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 preliminary financial results after the U.S. financial markets close on Wednesday, August 24, 2022.

In conjunction with the release, the company will host a conference call at 5:00 pm ET to discuss its results with the investment community. A live webcast and replay of the call will be accessible via the investor relations page of American Software’s website at www.amsoftware.com/investor-relations.

American Software’s First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Preliminary Financial Results Earnings Call
Date: Wednesday, August 24, 2022
Time: 5:00 pm ET
Location: www.amsoftware.com/investor-relations

About American Software, Inc.

Atlanta-based American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA), through its operating entities, delivers an innovative technical platform with AI-powered capabilities for supply chain management and advanced retail planning that is accelerating digital supply chain optimization from product concept to customer availability. Logility, Inc. is helping large enterprise companies transform their supply chain operations to gain a competitive advantage. Recognized for its high-touch approach to customer service, rapid implementations, and industry-leading return on investment (ROI), Logility clients include Big Lots, Husqvarna Group, Parker Hannifin, Sonoco Products and Red Wing Shoe Company. Demand Management, Inc. delivers affordable, easy-to-use supply chain planning solutions designed to increase forecast accuracy, improve customer service, and reduce inventory to maximize profits and lower costs. Demand Management serves clients such as Siemens Healthcare, AutomationDirect.com and Newfoundland Labrador Liquor Corporation. Clients of New Generation Computing, Inc. which are now serviced by Logility and Demand Management, include Carter’s, Destination XL, Foot Locker, Jockey International, Lacoste and Spanx. The comprehensive American Software supply chain and retail planning portfolio delivered in the cloud includes advanced analytics, supply chain visibility, demand, inventory and replenishment planning, Sales and Operations Planning (S&OP), Integrated Business Planning (IBP), supply and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, retail merchandise and assortment planning and allocation, product lifecycle management (PLM), sourcing management, vendor quality and compliance, and product traceability. For more information about American Software, please visit www.amsoftware.com, call (404) 364-7615 or email kliu@amsoftware.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about AMERICAN SOFTWARE, INC.
09:16aAmerican Software to Announce First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Preliminary Financial Resu..
BU
07/14Demand Solutions Recognized for Tenth Year with Top Supply Chain Project Award - Demand..
AQ
07/14Logility Recognized for Nineteenth Year with Top Supply Chain Project Award
BU
07/14Demand Solutions Recognized for Tenth Year with Top Supply Chain Project Award
BU
06/30AMERICAN SOFTWARE : Logility to Acquire Network Optimization Provider Starboard Solutions ..
PU
06/30AMERICAN SOFTWARE INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form ..
AQ
06/29AMERICAN SOFTWARE INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND ..
AQ
06/29TRANCHE UPDATE ON AMERICAN SOFTWARE, : AMSW.A)'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on Septembe..
CI
06/24AMERICAN SOFTWARE, INC.(NASDAQGS : AMSW.A) added to Russell 2000 Dynamic Index
CI
06/08TRANSCRIPT : American Software, Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Jun 08, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMERICAN SOFTWARE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 133 M - -
Net income 2023 8,40 M - -
Net cash 2023 138 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 73,0x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 602 M 602 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,48x
EV / Sales 2024 3,12x
Nbr of Employees 418
Free-Float 82,2%
Chart AMERICAN SOFTWARE, INC.
Duration : Period :
American Software, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN SOFTWARE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 17,88 $
Average target price 29,33 $
Spread / Average Target 64,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
H. Allan Dow President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Vincent C. Klinges Vice President-Finance
James C. Edenfield Executive Chairman & Treasurer
Donald L. Thomas Chief Information Officer
Kevin McInturff Executive Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICAN SOFTWARE, INC.-31.68%602
ORACLE CORPORATION-10.74%207 438
SAP SE-27.40%108 266
SERVICENOW INC.-31.19%90 053
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-7.18%36 018
PAYCOM SOFTWARE, INC.-20.40%19 182