Vendor management, product traceability, and compliance features to manage suppliers offer better risk avoidance and management.

Logility, Inc., a leader in prescriptive supply chain planning software, introduces new functionality to its cloud-based (SaaS) Logility® Digital Supply Chain Platform, designed to elevate visibility into vendor and supplier relationships. New features are available for corporate responsibility, traceability, and vendor management software applications.

Many retail and apparel companies face challenges in managing information about all suppliers involved in delivering their products to market. With such a complex ecosystem to navigate, Logility developed solutions that support not only an incremental approach to managing suppliers but also a path to excellence by collecting additional transactional documentation needed for compliance.

Boost Supply Chain Visibility and Efficiency with the Latest Logility Updates:

Vendor Compliance Dashboard: Track supplier sustainability performance and progress easily.

Faster Supplier Onboarding: Streamlined evaluation with improved certificate management.

Reduce Product Risk: Identify at-risk purchase orders and restricted suppliers efficiently.

Enhanced Communication: Cancel compliance forms with clear notifications to all parties.

Track Legal Violations: Record and modify legal details for better compliance monitoring.

“Logilities Vendor Management is the foundation for managing suppliers within your complex supply chain,” says Somesh Rao, Vice President of Product Management at Logility. “When used in collaboration with Corporate Responsibility and Product Traceability you can increase visibility to enable a source to destination digital thread and reduce the risk of utilizing a non-compliant supplier in your production process.”

Ready to empower your supplier ecosystem? Explore our resources:

Keeping Your Sights Set on Resilience, Agility, and Sustainability: https://www.logility.com/blog/keeping-your-sights-set-on-resilience-agility-and-sustainability/

Balancing Sustainability with profitability: https://www.logility.com/executive-briefs/balancing-sustainability-with-profitability/

Updated Apparel Piece --- publishing any day

Learn more about the Logility® Digital Supply Chain Platform.

About Logility

Logility’s Digital Supply Chain Platform delivers optimized demand, inventory, manufacturing, and supply plans – helping to provide executives the confidence and control to increase margins and service levels, while delivering sustainable supply chains. Designed for speed and agility, Logility’s cloud-based platform provides an innovative blend of artificial intelligence (AI) and predictive analytics to help deliver integrated planning and operations across the end-to-end supply chain. Our prescriptive approach drives team alignment for over 800 customers in 80 countries with prioritized outcomes designed to create demonstrable value. Logility is a wholly-owned subsidiary of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA). Learn more at logility.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. References below to the company means Logility, Inc. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results or performance to differ materially from what is anticipated by statements made herein. These factors include, but are not limited to, continuing U.S. and global economic uncertainty and the timing and degree of business recovery; the irregular pattern of the Company’s revenues; dependence on particular market segments or clients; competitive pressures; market acceptance of the Company’s products and services; technological complexity; undetected software errors; potential product liability or warranty claims; risks associated with new product development; the challenges and risks associated with integration of acquired product lines, companies and services; uncertainty about the viability and effectiveness of strategic alliances; American Software, Inc.’s ability to satisfy in a timely manner all Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) required filings and the requirements of Section 404 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and the rules and regulations adopted under that Section; as well as a number of other risk factors that could affect the Company’s future performance. For further information about risks the Company and American Software could experience as well as other information, please refer to American Software, Inc.’s current Form 10-K and other reports and documents subsequently filed with the SEC. For more information, contact: Kevin Liu, American Software, Inc., (626) 657-0013 or email kliu@amsoftware.com.

Logility® is a registered trademark of Logility, Inc. Other products mentioned in this document are registered, trademarked or service marked by their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240130035224/en/