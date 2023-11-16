Communiqué officiel de AMERICAN SOFTWARE, INC.

A New Era of AI-Powered Planning to be Showcased at the 2023 Gartner® Supply Chain Planning Summit NA

Logility, Inc., a leader in prescriptive supply chain planning solutions, will showcase their latest developments for optimizing supply chain performance at the 2023 Gartner Supply Chain Planning Summit in Phoenix, Arizona on November 29 – 30, 2023.

During this event, Scott Tillman, Senior Vice President of Innovation at Logility will present “The New Era of AI-Powered Supply Chain Decisions.” The session will detail how AI-first forecasting and inventory optimization are ushering in a new era of supply chain planning at an intense rate of speed. With Logility, companies finally have powerful insights into the impact of changing forecast components like promotions, product introductions, and external demand drivers. Don’t miss this opportunity to learn about how real-time insights backed by Generative AI and Machine Learning are driving better decisions and delivering tangible benefits.

Be sure to also stop by Logility booth #103 to learn more about their newest solutions, including InventoryAI+, designed to improve insights with enhanced AI and a fresh user experience. Predictive analytics empower planners to resolve issues in real-time and achieve higher service levels while maximizing profit. As a comprehensive solution, Logility’s Digital Supply Chain Platform also provides the capability to optimize against detailed scheduling constraints and goals for each manufacturing resource with a plant.

DemandAI+ uses Gen AI to empower planners and executives alike to simply ask questions and gain real-time insights that enable rapid decision-making. “In fact, by replacing SAP APO with Demand AI+, a large coffee client achieved a staggering 50% improvement in forecasting accuracy, demonstrating its transformative potential,” said Tillman. “DemandAI+ is proving to be a gamechanger for demand planning for over 60 clients since its release.”

Logility is offering personalized demonstrations of its prescriptive solutions at the conference. Click here to schedule a meeting or visit Logility in the exhibition hall at booth #103. For those attending the event, the Logility theatre session will be hosted, Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 1:10PM MST in the Exhibit Showcase Theater.

About Gartner Supply Chain Planning Summit 2023

The Gartner Supply Chain Planning Summit 2023 conference delivers must-have insights, strategies and frameworks for supply chain planning leaders to address their strategic needs within their organizations. For more information visit: https://www.gartner.com/en/conferences/na/supply-chain-planning-us

About Logility

Logility’s Digital Supply Chain Platform helps facilitate optimized demand, inventory, manufacturing, and supply plans – helping to provide executives the confidence and control to increase margins and service levels, while delivering sustainable supply chains. Designed for speed and agility, Logility’s (SaaS) cloud-based platform provides an innovative blend of artificial intelligence (AI) and predictive analytics to help deliver integrated planning and operations across the end-to-end supply chain. Our prescriptive approach drives team alignment for over 800 customers in 80 countries with prioritized outcomes that assure demonstrable value. Logility is a wholly-owned subsidiary of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA). Learn more at logility.com.

