Logility Congratulates Rebecca Springett of Croda & Rita Fisher of Reynolds

Logility, Inc., a leader in prescriptive supply chain planning solutions, announced that Rebecca Springett, Global Process Owner, for Croda and Rita Fisher, CIO and SVP of Supply Chain for Reynolds have been named winners of Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s 2023 Women in Supply Chain Award. This award honors female supply chain leaders and executives whose accomplishments, mentorship, and examples set a foundation for women in all levels of a company’s supply chain network.

“This year, we received over 400 submissions, the highest amount of applications not only for this award, but also for all of our awards. What’s more, 118 of those applications were submitted by male counterparts, nominating their boss, co-worker, or associate. This shows progress. This shows hope that one day, we won’t need an award like this because men and women in the supply chain will be equal,” says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive.

Nominated for their commitment to process improvement and lifting those around them, Rita and Rebecca both exude the qualities required to receive this award.

Rebecca implemented a strategy for advancing the design of Croda’s supply chain organization and processes on a global scale. Her supply chain transparency program is empowering the supply chain organization to increase their efficiency, accuracy, and knowledge base. With promoting customer and employee experience at its heart, the program is supporting improvement through the end-to-end supply chain by focusing on developing people, standardizing, and maturing process, and investing in technologies to support an agile and resilient supply chain.

Rita developed a three-pillar “Digitizing Supply Chain” strategy after realizing that to transform how Reynolds works and operates, they needed change throughout their entire organization. This strategy is focused on three pillars: grow our people, delight our customers, and build an agile network. The supply chain was a key area of focus, helping people build skills and capabilities while bringing in new digital solutions to help Reynolds be more agile and transparent.

“We congratulate our clients who have been recognized as leaders in the supply chain industry and who have contributed to significant advancement within their organizations,” said Allan Dow, president, Logility. “This award celebrates the important contributions that Rebecca and Rita are making to the supply chain industry, and we are proud to work closely with companies such as Croda and Reynolds that promote and support women in strategic leadership roles.”

“Women have been making a significant impact in supply chain management, contributing to the growth and innovation of the supply chain industry. As more women join the supply chain workforce, they bring diverse perspectives that can help address complex supply chain problems and improve global supply chain operations. It is important that we empower, recognize, and elevate these achievements through initiatives like the Women in Supply Chain Award, as seen through the overwhelming response,” says Sarah Barnes-Humphrey, founder of Let’s Talk Supply Chain podcast and Blended Pledge project, both exclusive sponsors of the Women in Supply Chain award.

Go to https://foodl.me/fdx1zi to view the full list of winners. Recipients will be honored at this year’s Women in Supply Chain Forum, set to take place Nov. 14-15, 2023 in Atlanta.

About Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Food Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive also operate SCN Summit and Women in Supply Chain Forum. Go to www.FoodLogistics.com and www.SDCExec.com to learn more.

About Croda – www.croda.com

Established in 1925, Croda is the name behind sustainable, high performance ingredients and technologies in some of the world’s most successful brands: creating, making and selling speciality chemicals that are relied on by industries and consumers everywhere.

Croda is a FTSE 100 company with over 6,100 passionate and innovative employees, working across manufacturing sites and offices around the world with a shared Purpose to use Smart science to improve lives™. As part of this Purpose, and with around two thirds of its organic raw materials already from bio-based sources, Croda has committed to be the most sustainable supplier of innovative ingredients, becoming Climate, Land and People Positive by 2030.

About Reynolds Consumer Products Inc.

Reynolds Consumer Products is a leading provider of household products that simplify daily life so consumers can enjoy what matters most. With a presence in 95% of households across the United States, RCP produces and sells products that people use in their homes across three broad categories: cooking, waste and storage, and disposable tableware. RCP’s iconic products include Reynolds Wrap® aluminum foil, Hefty® trash bags, and adjacent product lines that make family life easier. RCP also produces dedicated store brands which are strategically important to retail customers. Overall, RCP holds the No. 1 or No. 2 U.S. market share position in the majority of product categories it serves. For more information, visit investors.ReynoldsConsumerProducts.com.

About Logility

Logility’s Digital Supply Chain Platform delivers prescriptive demand, inventory, manufacturing, and supply plans – helping to provide executives the confidence and control to increase margins and service levels, while delivering sustainable supply chains. Designed for speed and agility, Logility’s (SaaS) cloud-based platform provides an innovative blend of artificial intelligence (AI) and predictive analytics to help deliver integrated planning and operations across the end-to-end supply chain. Our engineered approach drives team alignment for over 800 clients in 80 countries with prioritized outcomes that assure demonstrable value. Logility is a wholly-owned subsidiary of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA). Learn more at logility.com.

