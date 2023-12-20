Official AMERICAN SOFTWARE, INC. press release

The Logility Platform leverages enhanced AI/ML capabilities to sense, analyze and update activity in your digital supply chain.

Logility, Inc., a leader in prescriptive supply chain planning solutions, today announced new functionality to its cloud-based (SaaS) Logility® Digital Supply Chain Platform. New features leverage artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and automation to continuously sense, analyze, and update activity in your digital supply chains. The release also deepens inventory, manufacturing, and ESG capabilities within the Logility platform.

Logility’s latest release to its Digital Supply Chain Platform also includes new cancel compliance form capability and legal compliance violation information—enabling better corporate responsibility management.

New platform capabilities include:

InventoryAI+ Dashboard

The newly introduced InventoryAI+ dashboard is designed as an easy-to-use, all-in-one overview that transcends traditional inventory management approaches. This feature streamlines the process by incorporating intelligent exceptions management, going beyond simple safety stock calculations. It directly addresses the challenge faced by users who seek an efficient means to identify and address exceptions in inventory data, allowing them to prioritize actions based on intelligent scoring using inventory economics for both excess and deficit stocks.

Probabilistic Inventory Planning with Automated Inventory Policies

Sporadic demand items have posed a unique challenge in determining safety stock targets based on desired service levels. Logility’s novel Probabilistic Inventory Planning capability overcomes this challenge to determine the appropriate safety stock policy for items characterized as low and lumpy through Automated Inventory Policies—which automatically assigns the right policy to inventory at all stages of a product’s lifecycle. This approach goes beyond the limitations of traditional methods and empowers businesses to maintain the desired service levels without overstocking. With Probabilistic Inventory Planning you can make informed decisions based on statistical analysis, reducing the guesswork and uncertainty associated with lumpy or intermittent demand items.

Manufacturing Optimization - Cloud Configuration and Onboarding

With streamlined cloud configuration and onboarding, the Manufacturing Optimization application delivers a more optimal client experience. This update simplifies the process of data import, plant creation, and user support for clients utilizing cloud services. This involves the efficient loading of data and straightforward configuration, eliminating the need for intricate database manipulations and enabling users to perform these tasks directly within the application.

Vendor Management: Corporate Responsibility

Cancel Compliance Form

The cancel compliance form feature in the Vendor Management application addresses a critical need for Corporate Responsibility Advisors and Vendor Management Business Leads, enabling them to cancel compliance forms within the assessment process. This functionality facilitates continuous monitoring and corrective action plans by leveraging the information from the last assessment. Importantly, all parties involved, including vendors, suppliers, third parties, and other Corporate Responsibility members, will be notified of the assessment cancellation through alerts, fostering transparency and effective communication.

Legal Compliance Violation

The Logility platform can now capture legal compliance violation information based on region/country, identified by third parties during the approval or rejection of forms. This empowers authorized Corporate Responsibility Advisors to record and modify legal violation information, including legal reference numbers and verification details, aiding comprehensive and efficient compliance monitoring for all clients.

About Logility

Logility’s Digital Supply Chain Platform delivers optimized demand, inventory, manufacturing, and supply plans – helping to provide executives the confidence and control to increase margins and service levels, while delivering sustainable supply chains. Designed for speed and agility, Logility’s cloud-based platform provides an innovative blend of artificial intelligence (AI) and predictive analytics to help deliver integrated planning and operations across the end-to-end supply chain. Our prescriptive approach drives team alignment for over 800 customers in 80 countries with prioritized outcomes designed to create demonstrable value. Logility is a wholly-owned subsidiary of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA). Learn more at logility.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. References below to the company means Logility, Inc. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results or performance to differ materially from what is anticipated by statements made herein. These factors include, but are not limited to, continuing U.S. and global economic uncertainty and the timing and degree of business recovery; the irregular pattern of the Company’s revenues; dependence on particular market segments or clients; competitive pressures; market acceptance of the Company’s products and services; technological complexity; undetected software errors; potential product liability or warranty claims; risks associated with new product development; the challenges and risks associated with integration of acquired product lines, companies and services; uncertainty about the viability and effectiveness of strategic alliances; American Software, Inc.’s ability to satisfy in a timely manner all Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) required filings and the requirements of Section 404 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and the rules and regulations adopted under that Section; as well as a number of other risk factors that could affect the Company’s future performance. For further information about risks the Company and American Software could experience as well as other information, please refer to American Software, Inc.’s current Form 10-K and other reports and documents subsequently filed with the SEC. For more information, contact: Kevin Liu, American Software, Inc., (626) 657-0013 or email kliu@amsoftware.com.

Logility® is a registered trademark of Logility, Inc. Other products mentioned in this document are registered, trademarked or service marked by their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231220033753/en/