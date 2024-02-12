Food Logistics Rock Stars Award recognizes influential individuals in the industry whose achievements, hard work and vision have shaped the global cold food supply chain.

Logility, Inc., the leader in AI-first supply chain planning software, announced VP Business Development, Diane Ngabire, Allan Dow, president of Logility, Inc & Suresh Babu, VP of Supply Chain & Procurement at Great Lakes Cheese, are Food Logistics 2024 Rock Stars of the Supply Chain. This award recognizes the Top 100 influential individuals for distinct categories within the cold food industry.

Suresh Babu, Great Lakes Cheese, Lifetime Achievement

With over 20 years of experience in the supply chain industry, Babu has built a strong supply chain for Great Lakes Cheese, proving why he was named within the Lifetime Achievement category. Great Lakes Cheese is the nation’s leading natural cheese packager and an award-winning cheese manufacturer and is a trusted long-term partner for a variety of retail, foodservice, and ingredients customers. Babu and his team are evolving their processes and technology with a primary goal of having the best customer service level on all orders.

“Our supply chain digital transformation is supporting Great Lakes Cheese’s incredible business growth while supporting our customer’s ability to meet demand variations. Great Lakes Cheese is committed to providing a 99% plus service level to our customers. This is only possible by continually reinvesting not only in physical infrastructure but people and systems”, says Babu. “This recognition is a testament to the Great Lakes Cheese ‘customer first’ approach, and a reminder of the possibilities that comes with pushing the boundaries of supply chain excellence.”

A good forecast plan is a combination of needs, changing dynamics and business growth, that obviously adds up to your forecast accuracy level. Utilizing the Logility® Digital Supply Chain Platform Great Lakes Cheese can achieve service level goals and gain efficiency across multiple parts of their supply chain. Babu’s commitment as a persistent and strategic leader is helping to drive Great Lakes Cheese supply chain transformation.

"Supply chain rock stars are the backbone of the cold food chain. The words used to describe many of this year’s winners range from collaborative, passionate, innovative and forward-thinking to inspired, driven and dependable," says Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive.

Diane Ngabire, Logility, Rising Star

Named within the Rising Star category, Ngabire’s experience is already impressive. Her strength is in building new business development teams and sales organizations. Ngabire has impacted the industry by implementing, creating, and influencing best practices within her teams and is known as a champion of utilizing leading industry tools, establishing global processes, and delivering brand evangelization.

“Often, business development teams are underappreciated, but the best companies are investing in these teams and seeing immediate value. At Logility, I have had the opportunity to use my global experience to build a robust, energetic, and strategic business development team. Through our new onboarding program, all our new BDE's created opportunities in their first month, says Ngabire. I am honored to be named a Rock Star in the supply chain and to be chosen among so many incredible people.”

In just a short amount of time at Logility, Ngabire changed the game of business development leading her team to achieve record-breaking opportunity numbers. She is committed to ensuring her team has the right tools, messaging, and support to understand and engage with the supply chain community.

Allan Dow, Logility, Lifetime Achievement

Dow, a repeat Rockstar award recipient, and Lifetime Achievement category winner is focused on helping enterprises navigate the unprecedented rates of change and disruption across their operations with a significant transformation in supply chain planning due to advancements in technology, generational shifts of planners, and the significant speed of market changes and disruptions.

Under Dow’s leadership, Logility is putting fast, data-driven decision-making at the fingertips of supply chain organizations. Utilizing Narrow AI, Machine Learning, and Generative AI, the Logility Digital Supply Chain Platform democratizes supply chain intelligence across the entire company, allowing clients to embrace broader and more meaningful participation in supply chain decisions—enabling them to better respond to these inflection points. As the AI-first supply chain planning solution, Logility clients are better positioned to take market insights and translate them into executable demand strategies, which in turn helps to create a competitive advantage that lets them gain market share while coming out of turbulent times.

“Logility’s brand promise is to help our clients operate the world’s best supply chains to improve the lives of others.” Dow said. “I’m grateful Suresh, Diane, and I are recipients of the Rock Stars award, as it speaks to the commitment the entire Logility and Great Lakes Cheese teams have for positively influencing the cold food supply chain.”

Recipients of this year’s award will be profiled in Food Logistics’ Jan/Feb 2024 print issue and at http://www.FoodLogistics.com.

Go to https://foodl.me/u2nlsbsl to view the full list of winners. Go to https://www.foodlogistics.com/awards to learn more about other Food Logistics’ awards.

About Food Logistics

Food Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Food Logistics also operates SCN Summit and Women in Supply Chain Forum. Go to www.FoodLogistics.com to learn more.

About IRONMARKETS

IRONMARKETS, formerly known as AC Business Media, is a leading business-to-business media and buyer engagement platform with a portfolio of renowned brands in heavy construction, asphalt, concrete, paving, rental, sustainability, landscape, manufacturing, logistics, and supply chain markets. IRONMARKETS delivers relevant, cutting-edge content to its audiences through its industry-leading digital properties, trade shows, conferences, videos, magazines, webinars, and newsletters. It also provides advertisers the analytics, data, and ability to reach their target audience. Learn more at https://www.iron.markets.

About Great Lakes Cheese

Great Lakes Cheese is the nation’s leading natural cheese packager and an award-winning cheese manufacturer. Great Lakes Cheese is a trusted long-term partner for a variety of retail, foodservice, and ingredients customers. The company has a national footprint with facilities in Ohio, New York, Tennessee, Utah, Wisconsin, and Texas. Specialties include natural and processed shreds, slices, chunks, and snack products. Family- and employee-owned, Great Lakes Cheese celebrated their 65th year in business in 2023. https://www.greatlakescheese.com/.

About Logility

Logility’s Digital Supply Chain Platform delivers optimized demand, inventory, manufacturing, and supply plans – helping to provide executives the confidence and control to increase margins and service levels, while delivering sustainable supply chains. Designed for speed and agility, Logility’s cloud-based platform provides an innovative blend of artificial intelligence (AI) and predictive analytics to help deliver integrated planning and operations across the end-to-end supply chain. Our prescriptive approach drives team alignment for over 650 clients in 80 countries with prioritized outcomes designed to create demonstrable value. Logility is a wholly-owned subsidiary of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA). Learn more at logility.com

