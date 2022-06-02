Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. American Software, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMSWA   US0296831094

AMERICAN SOFTWARE, INC.

(AMSWA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  06/01 04:00:01 pm EDT
16.83 USD   -1.58%
08:18aLogility Recognized as Top 100 Logistics IT Provider for 25th Consecutive Year
BU
03:51aDemand Management, Inc. Recognized as Top 100 Logistics IT Provider for 11th Year; Demand Management chosen for delivering pioneering technology solutions that power today's supply chains
AQ
06/01Demand Management, Inc. Recognized as Top 100 Logistics IT Provider for 11th Year
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Logility Recognized as Top 100 Logistics IT Provider for 25th Consecutive Year

06/02/2022 | 08:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Logility chosen for delivering pioneering technology solutions that power today’s supply chains

Logility, Inc., a leader in supply chain innovation powering the sustainable and resilient enterprise, today was announced as a winner of Inbound Logistics’ 2022 Top 100 Logistics IT Providers award. This marks the 25th consecutive year Logility has received this recognition, which honors IT companies that support and enable logistics excellence.

“Implementing the best logistics technology helps large companies expand markets and drive undiscovered efficiencies. World-class solutions such as Logility are force equalizers for SMEs by levelling the playing field with their larger competitors,” said Felecia Stratton, editor, Inbound Logistics magazine.Inbound Logistics editors selected Logility for its consistent ability to deliver innovative solutions empowering logistics and supply chain excellence for companies large and small.”

Drawn from a pool of more than 300 companies using questionnaires, phone calls, personal interviews and other research, Inbound Logistics selected the preeminent logistics IT providers who are leading the way to supply chain efficiency for 2023. Editors seek to match readers’ fast-changing needs to the capabilities of those companies selected. All companies selected reflect leadership by answering Inbound Logistics readers’ needs for simplicity, flexible pricing, return-on-investment (ROI) and frictionless implementation.

“Challenges remain and continue to evolve in today’s global supply chain, and companies have increasingly complex needs not only to succeed but to simply stay afloat,” said Allan Dow, president, Logility. “Logility proudly supports our clients by making supply chain performance and optimization a more streamlined and approachable process, delivering consistently innovative solutions and reducing costs to combat disruption.”

To check out Logility’s full recognition and access the comprehensive list of winners, please visit www.inboundlogistics.com/cms/top-100-lit. Learn more about Logility at www.logility.com

About Inbound Logistics

Inbound Logistics is the pioneering magazine empowering demand-driven enterprises. IL's educational mission is to guide businesses to efficiently manage logistics, reduce and speed inventory, and neutralize transportation cost increases by aligning supply to demand and adjusting enterprise functions to support that paradigm shift. More information about demand-driven logistics practices is available at www.inboundlogistics.com

About Logility

Accelerating the digital sustainable supply chain, Logility helps companies seize new opportunities, sense and respond to changing market dynamics and more profitably manage their complex global businesses. The Logility® Digital Supply Chain Platform leverages an innovative blend of artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced analytics to automate planning, accelerate cycle times, increase precision, improve operating performance, break down business silos and deliver greater visibility. Logility’s SaaS-based platform transforms sales and operations planning (S&OP) and integrated business planning (IBP) processes; demand, inventory and replenishment planning; global sourcing; quality and compliance management; product life cycle management; supply and inventory optimization; manufacturing planning and scheduling; retail merchandise planning, assortment and allocation. Logility customers include Big Lots, Husqvarna Group, Parker Hannifin, Sonoco Products and Red Wing Shoe Company. Logility is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA). To learn how Logility can help you make smarter decisions faster, visit www.logility.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. References below to the Company means Logility, Inc. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results or performance to differ materially from what is anticipated by statements made herein. These factors include, but are not limited to, continuing U.S. and global economic uncertainty and the timing and degree of business recovery; the irregular pattern of the Company’s revenues; dependence on particular market segments or customers; competitive pressures; market acceptance of the Company’s products and services; technological complexity; undetected software errors; potential product liability or warranty claims; risks associated with new product development; the challenges and risks associated with integration of acquired product lines, companies and services; uncertainty about the viability and effectiveness of strategic alliances; American Software, Inc.’s ability to satisfy in a timely manner all Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) required filings and the requirements of Section 404 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and the rules and regulations adopted under that Section; as well as a number of other risk factors that could affect the Company’s future performance. For further information about risks the Company and American Software could experience as well as other information, please refer to American Software, Inc.’s current Form 10-K and other reports and documents subsequently filed with the SEC. For more information, contact: Kevin Liu, American Software, Inc., (626) 657-0013 or email kliu@amsoftware.com.

Logility® is a registered trademark of Logility, Inc. Other products mentioned in this document are registered, trademarked or service marked by their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about AMERICAN SOFTWARE, INC.
08:18aLogility Recognized as Top 100 Logistics IT Provider for 25th Consecutive Year
BU
03:51aDemand Management, Inc. Recognized as Top 100 Logistics IT Provider for 11th Year; Dema..
AQ
06/01Demand Management, Inc. Recognized as Top 100 Logistics IT Provider for 11th Year
BU
05/25American Software Maintains Quarterly Dividend at $0.11 a Share, Payable on or About Au..
MT
05/25American Software's Board Approves the Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
05/25American Software, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
CI
05/23American Software to Present at the Jefferies Software Conference
BU
05/10American Software to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Preliminary Financial..
BU
05/05AMERICAN SOFTWARE, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
04/26Next Level Apparel® Takes its Demand and Inventory Planning to the Next Level with the ..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMERICAN SOFTWARE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 124 M - -
Net income 2022 11,1 M - -
Net cash 2022 114 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 51,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 565 M 565 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,63x
EV / Sales 2023 3,39x
Nbr of Employees 418
Free-Float 62,4%
Chart AMERICAN SOFTWARE, INC.
Duration : Period :
American Software, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN SOFTWARE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 16,83 $
Average target price 29,33 $
Spread / Average Target 74,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
H. Allan Dow President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Vincent C. Klinges Vice President-Finance
James C. Edenfield Executive Chairman & Treasurer
Donald L. Thomas Chief Information Officer
Kevin McInturff Executive Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICAN SOFTWARE, INC.-35.69%565
ORACLE CORPORATION-17.90%191 040
SAP SE-25.30%116 342
SERVICENOW INC.-26.80%95 245
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-17.26%32 507
SENSETIME GROUP INC.1.45%23 666