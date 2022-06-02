Logility Recognized as Top 100 Logistics IT Provider for 25th Consecutive Year

Logility chosen for delivering pioneering technology solutions that power today’s supply chains

Logility, Inc., a leader in supply chain innovation powering the sustainable and resilient enterprise, today was announced as a winner of Inbound Logistics’ 2022 Top 100 Logistics IT Providers award. This marks the 25th consecutive year Logility has received this recognition, which honors IT companies that support and enable logistics excellence.

“Implementing the best logistics technology helps large companies expand markets and drive undiscovered efficiencies. World-class solutions such as Logility are force equalizers for SMEs by levelling the playing field with their larger competitors,” said Felecia Stratton, editor, Inbound Logistics magazine. “Inbound Logistics editors selected Logility for its consistent ability to deliver innovative solutions empowering logistics and supply chain excellence for companies large and small.”

Drawn from a pool of more than 300 companies using questionnaires, phone calls, personal interviews and other research, Inbound Logistics selected the preeminent logistics IT providers who are leading the way to supply chain efficiency for 2023. Editors seek to match readers’ fast-changing needs to the capabilities of those companies selected. All companies selected reflect leadership by answering Inbound Logistics readers’ needs for simplicity, flexible pricing, return-on-investment (ROI) and frictionless implementation.

“Challenges remain and continue to evolve in today’s global supply chain, and companies have increasingly complex needs not only to succeed but to simply stay afloat,” said Allan Dow, president, Logility. “Logility proudly supports our clients by making supply chain performance and optimization a more streamlined and approachable process, delivering consistently innovative solutions and reducing costs to combat disruption.”

To check out Logility’s full recognition and access the comprehensive list of winners, please visit www.inboundlogistics.com/cms/top-100-lit. Learn more about Logility at www.logility.com

About Inbound Logistics

Inbound Logistics is the pioneering magazine empowering demand-driven enterprises. IL's educational mission is to guide businesses to efficiently manage logistics, reduce and speed inventory, and neutralize transportation cost increases by aligning supply to demand and adjusting enterprise functions to support that paradigm shift. More information about demand-driven logistics practices is available at www.inboundlogistics.com

About Logility

Accelerating the digital sustainable supply chain, Logility helps companies seize new opportunities, sense and respond to changing market dynamics and more profitably manage their complex global businesses. The Logility® Digital Supply Chain Platform leverages an innovative blend of artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced analytics to automate planning, accelerate cycle times, increase precision, improve operating performance, break down business silos and deliver greater visibility. Logility’s SaaS-based platform transforms sales and operations planning (S&OP) and integrated business planning (IBP) processes; demand, inventory and replenishment planning; global sourcing; quality and compliance management; product life cycle management; supply and inventory optimization; manufacturing planning and scheduling; retail merchandise planning, assortment and allocation. Logility customers include Big Lots, Husqvarna Group, Parker Hannifin, Sonoco Products and Red Wing Shoe Company. Logility is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA). To learn how Logility can help you make smarter decisions faster, visit www.logility.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

