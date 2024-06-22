AMERICAN STATES WATER CO - Climate Change 2023
C0. Introduction
C0.1
(C0.1) Give a general description and introduction to your organization.
American States Water Company is the parent of Golden State Water Company (GSWC), Bear Valley Electric Service, Inc. (BVES) and American States Utility Services, Inc. (ASUS), serving over one million people in nine states. Through its water utility subsidiary, Golden State Water Company, the company provides water service to approximately 263,000 customer connections located within more than 80 communities in Northern, Coastal and Southern California. Through its electric utility subsidiary, Bear Valley Electric Service, Inc., the company distributes electricity to approximately 24,700 customer connections in the City of Big Bear Lake and surrounding areas in San Bernardino County, California. Through its contracted services subsidiary, American States Utility Services, Inc., the company provides operations, maintenance and construction management services for water distribution, wastewater collection, and treatment facilities located on 11 military bases throughout the country under 50-year privatization contracts with the U.S. government.
American States Utility Services (ASUS) assets are owned by the Department of Defense (DoD), therefore the ASUS operations do not fall within the Financial Control Inventory boundary and are excluded from this disclosure. This approach is consistent with how other similar water utilities address emissions from DoD facilities.
C0.2
(C0.2) State the start and end date of the year for which you are reporting data and indicate whether you will be providing emissions data for past reporting years.
Reporting year
Start date
January 1 2022
End date
December 31 2022
Indicate if you are providing emissions data for past reporting years
Yes
Select the number of past reporting years you will be providing Scope 1 emissions data for
1 year
Select the number of past reporting years you will be providing Scope 2 emissions data for
1 year
Select the number of past reporting years you will be providing Scope 3 emissions data for
Not providing past emissions data for Scope 3
C0.3
(C0.3) Select the countries/areas in which you operate.
United States of America
C0.4
(C0.4) Select the currency used for all financial information disclosed throughout your response.
USD
C0.5
(C0.5) Select the option that describes the reporting boundary for which climate-related impacts on your business are being reported. Note that this option should align with your chosen approach for consolidating your GHG inventory.
Financial control
C0.8
(C0.8) Does your organization have an ISIN code or another unique identifier (e.g., Ticker, CUSIP, etc.)?
Indicate whether you are able to provide a unique identifier for your organization
Provide your unique identifier
Yes, a Ticker symbol
AWR
C1. Governance
C1.1
(C1.1) Is there board-level oversight of climate-related issues within your organization?
Yes
C1.1a
(C1.1a) Identify the position(s) (do not include any names) of the individual(s) on the board with responsibility for climate-related issues.
Position of individual or
Responsibilities for climate-related issues
committee
Board-level committee
On the board of directors:
The Nominating & Governance Committee provides board level oversight on climate-related issues.
The Audit & Finance Committee oversees climate-related items that are regularly included in the company's capital expenditures budget.
The Compensation Committee oversees and guides climate-related goals for the company's officers' incentive plans.
With a dedicated Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) liaison on the board of directors, the board oversees ERM, performed under the direction of the senior management
team.
C1.1b
(C1.1b) Provide further details on the board's oversight of climate-related issues.
Frequency
Governance
Scope of
Please explain
with
mechanisms
board-
which
into which
level
climate-
climate-
oversight
related
related issues
issues are
are integrated
a
scheduled
agenda
item
Scheduled
Reviewing and
<>
The Nominating & Governance Committee is responsible for overseeing the preparation of the Corporation's Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report and
- some
guiding annual
Applicabl
practices. These include climate-related issues such as GHG emissions inventory and reduction targets. Our CEO briefs both the Nominating & Governance Committee on
meetings
budgets
e>
these issues, as well as the full board when appropriate.
Overseeing
major capital
In addition, climate-related items are regularly included in the company's capital expenditures budget, which is overseen by the board's Audit & Finance Committee. Budget
expenditures
items may include replacing aged pipe to reduce water loss to combat drought conditions, fortifying our assets against wildfires, improving water quality, investing in
Overseeing
technology to reduce energy use, or the purchase of generators in case of electricity loss or Public Safety Power Shut-Off (PSPS) event.
acquisitions,
mergers, and
Our board's Compensation Committee oversees and guides climate-related goals for the company's officers' incentive plans, which includes the dollar amount spent on
divestitures
capital expenditures in a given fiscal year.
Reviewing
innovation/R&D
Lastly, the board oversees enterprise risk management, or ERM, performed under the direction of the senior management team. The board satisfies this responsibility by
priorities
obtaining information from each committee chair regarding the committee's risk oversight activities and the ERM liaison between the board and management and from
Overseeing
regular reports directly from officers, the management sustainability oversight team and other key management personnel responsible for risk identification, risk
and guiding
management and risk mitigation strategies. The reporting processes are designed to provide visibility to the board about the identification, assessment and management of
employee
critical risks and management's risk mitigation strategies.
incentives
Reviewing and
On a quarterly basis, management discusses critical risks including any newly identified critical risks and the implementation status of plans to mitigate these risks, with the
guiding
ERM liaison and the committees that are in charge of the risks within their areas of responsibility. Each committee chair and the ERM liaison provide a report to the full
strategy
board regarding the critical risks discussed, management's mitigation plans and implementation of the ERM program and other matters relevant to the risk oversight
Overseeing the
responsibilities of the board. On an annual basis, management also provides to the ERM liaison, each committee and the board an updated list of all critical and medium
setting of
risks identified by management, an assessment of the company's financial exposure should the risk not be mitigated and management's assessment of the probability of an
corporate
event occurring given the company's mitigation plans. Each committee chair and the ERM liaison review and comment on this information. Thereafter, each committee chair
targets
and the ERM liaison report to the full board on the results of its consideration of enterprise risks within its area of responsibility.
Monitoring
progress
towards
corporate
targets
Reviewing and
guiding the risk
management
process
C1.1d
(C1.1d) Does your organization have at least one board member with competence on climate-related issues?
Board member(s)
Criteria used to assess competence of board member(s) on climate-related
Primary reason for no
Explain why your organization does not have at least one board
have competence on
issues
board-level competence
member with competence on climate-related issues and any plans
climate-related issues
on climate-related issues
to address board-level competence in the future
Row
Yes
Competence is based on professional experience with climate-related subjects.
1
In 2022, the company held board education on environmental, social and
governance trends and the status of the implementation by management of
strategic plan initiatives relating to environmental and social matters.
C1.2
(C1.2) Provide the highest management-level position(s) or committee(s) with responsibility for climate-related issues.
Position or committee
Chief Executive Officer (CEO)
Climate-related responsibilities of this position
Managing annual budgets for climate mitigation activities
Managing major capital and/or operational expenditures related to low-carbon products or services (including R&D)
Providing climate-related employee incentives
Integrating climate-related issues into the strategy
Setting climate-related corporate targets
Monitoring progress against climate-related corporate targets
Managing public policy engagement that may impact the climate
Assessing climate-related risks and opportunities
Managing climate-related risks and opportunities
Coverage of responsibilities
Reporting line
Reports to the board directly
Frequency of reporting to the board on climate-related issues via this reporting line
Quarterly
Please explain
The CEO has overall responsibility for the strategic direction of the company, including the integration of climate-related issues. This includes the annual budget, capital spending, setting management annual incentives for the amount of capital expenditures in a fiscal year, setting a GHG target and ensuring we're on track to meet the target, and managing our engagement with various persons and organizations related to climate issues.
The CEO reports to the entire board on specific climate-related issues, as well as specific committees on other matters, including the Nominating & Governance Committee, Audit & Finance Committee and Compensation Committee.
C1.3
(C1.3) Do you provide incentives for the management of climate-related issues, including the attainment of targets?
Provide incentives for the management of climate-related issues
Row 1
Yes
Comment
C1.3a
(C1.3a) Provide further details on the incentives provided for the management of climate-related issues (do not include the names of individuals).
Entitled to incentive
Corporate executive team
Type of incentive
Monetary reward
Incentive(s)
Bonus - % of salary
Performance indicator(s)
Achievement of a climate-related target
Incentive plan(s) this incentive is linked to
Short-Term Incentive Plan
Further details of incentive(s)
The company grants short-term cash performance incentive awards to motivate the management team to maximize the company's performance from a financial, operations and customer service perspective. The company believes that the performance incentives set forth in our annual short-term cash incentive program will encourage achievement of our objectives.
One performance goal is the annual dollar amount spent on regulated utilities' capital expenditures. As an example, our CEO is entitled to a bonus of 10% of his salary if the company achieves the capital expenditures performance target for the fiscal year.
Explain how this incentive contributes to the implementation of your organization's climate commitments and/or climate transition plan
Capital expenditure dollars are used to build, maintain, repair and replace the company's infrastructure, and is clearly tied to climate-variability issues such as water supply, drought, wildfire planning and resiliency, efficient and resilient infrastructure, reducing energy use, and overall goal of maintaining a strong infrastructure to deliver needed services in spite of climate variability.
Our company prides itself on developing assets that create sustainable, long-term value. We make infrastructure investments with a long-term perspective. Besides replacing deteriorating systems, we have the opportunity to build and replace for the future, taking into account climate resilience, operating risks, and new design standards.
We understand there are risks and threats to our water systems. These include deteriorating infrastructure, natural disasters, climate variability, drought, emerging contaminants, impacts from wildfires and acts of terrorism or vandalism. Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS), Cyanotoxins, Micro-plastics, and Legionella are some of the emerging contaminants that we are following and addressing, as needed, as part of our water quality efforts. We include these potential risks and events in our strategic planning process as we aim to avoid service interruptions and continue to provide high quality water to our customers.
C2. Risks and opportunities
C2.1
(C2.1) Does your organization have a process for identifying, assessing, and responding to climate-related risks and opportunities?
Yes
C2.1a
(C2.1a) How does your organization define short-, medium- and long-term time horizons?
From
To
Comment
(years)
(years)
Short-
0
1
On a continuous basis, the company tracks, monitors, and takes action as needed regarding climate-related and operational issues in order to provide our customers with safe and
term
reliable service. We are active in conservation activities and education with our customers as we aim to protect our water supply and promote conservation. We commit approximately
$120 million to $170 million annually to capital investment, which includes some climate-related investments.
Medium-
1
5
Climate change is one area that we focus on as we develop and execute our business strategy and financial planning. The company considers the potential impacts of climate change to
term
its water supply portfolio planning and its overall infrastructure replacement plans. We evaluate how water supplies, water quality and water demands may change, including mitigation
strategies to ensure water continues to reach our customers. We expect to continue to spend on infrastructure/capital expenditures each year to address these issues in the medium-
and long-term.
Long-
5
50
Our company has provided essential services for over 90 years, and we plan for the long term resiliency of our systems for decades to come. This includes strategic planning, research,
term
infrastructure investments, and anticipating the challenges and opportunities that the company will face. Success for the long-term begins with planning today.
C2.1b
(C2.1b) How does your organization define substantive financial or strategic impact on your business?
A substantive financial or strategic impact on our business is defined in our risk management process. According to this process, risks are assigned both an Impact Rating and a Likelihood Rating. The risk ratings are 1, 3, and 9 for ratings of low, medium, and high, respectively. Each risk is then assigned a Final Risk Rating, which is the multiplication of the Impact Rating and the Likelihood Rating. Anything with a Final Risk Rating of 27 or greater is considered to have a substantive impact on our business.
The Impact Rating represents the significance of the risk and its impact on the company should the risk not be mitigated using the most recent overall materiality thresholds from our independent registered public accounting firm. For instance, if the financial exposure is greater than $4.5 million, it receives a rating of 9, the highest Impact Risk.
The Likelihood Rating is based on the probability of the event occurring, given the mitigation plans in place. For instance, if the event is more likely than not to occur in the next three years, it receives a rating of 9, the highest Likelihood Rating.
C2.2
(C2.2) Describe your process(es) for identifying, assessing and responding to climate-related risks and opportunities. Value chain stage(s) covered
Direct operations
Upstream
Downstream
Risk management process
Integrated into multi-disciplinarycompany-wide risk management process
Frequency of assessment
More than once a year
Time horizon(s) covered
Short-term
Medium-term
Long-term
Description of process
Risk is inherent in the operating environments of all our business segments. The company takes an integrated approach to risk management in its business activities to drive consistent, effective, and accountable action in all decision-making and management practices. We maintain an Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) process to assist with the identification and prioritization of short, medium and long term risks across the company (including climate related risks), as well as with the development and implementation of risk mitigation strategies. We have identified the top enterprise risks through the ERM process, and the risk mitigation strategies for our key risks are reviewed with the board on a quarterly basis. Each committee chair and the ERM liaison review and comment on this information. Thereafter, each committee chair and the ERM liaison report to the full board on the results of its consideration of enterprise risks within its area of responsibility.
On an annual basis, management also provides to the board's ERM liaison, each committee and the board an updated list of all medium risks identified by management, an assessment of the company's financial exposure should the risk not be mitigated and management's assessment of the probability of an event occurring given the company's mitigation plans. Each committee chair and the ERM liaison review and comment on this information. Thereafter, each committee chair and the ERM liaison report to the full board on the results of its consideration of enterprise risks within its area of responsibility.
For our downstream value chain, there are risks to maintaining adequate water quality and/or supply, either from climate variability or other events. They include droughts, changes in weather patterns, natural disasters, wildfires, decisions or actions restricting the use of water from our sources, and/or pumping of groundwater and contamination or acts of terrorism or vandalism. We consider these potential events in our strategic planning process as we aim to avoid service interruptions and compromised water quality. A key opportunity and priority for the company is our aggressive promotion of water conservation by our customers in order to maintain an adequate supply of water, as well as reduce energy consumption by pumping less water, therefore lowering our GHG emissions.
For our upstream value chain, we rely on purchased water for approximately 50% of our water supply. Maintaining good contracts and relations with these providers is essential to our business. In addition, in order to reduce our GHG emissions, in 2022 we adjusted our electricity purchasing practices to procure more renewable power than in the past.
C2.2a
CDP
Page
5
of 38
(C2.2a) Which risk types are considered in your organization's climate-related risk assessments?
Relevance
Please explain
&
inclusion
Current
Relevant,
Water and electric utilities operate in a highly regulated environment. Federal, state, and local regulations set various standards. The ability to meet current standards can be influenced by
regulation
always
climate-related risks. Failure to meet current regulations could result in service interruptions, reputational, financial, and permit related violations.
included
For example, our electric business (BVES) is subject to the renewables portfolio standard ("RPS") law, which requires BVES to meet certain targets for purchases of energy from qualified
renewable energy resources. BVES has a strategy of procuring a mix of renewable energy credits and renewable energy, which will allow the company to meet the California Public
Utilities Commission's (CPUC's) RPS requirements. In 2022, renewable power represented 38.5% of BVES's total electric supply purchases. Renewable Energy Procurement requirements
continue to escalate, reaching 50% by 2026 and 100% carbon free by 2045. We may be subject to fines and penalties by the CPUC if it determines that we are not in compliance with the
renewable resource procurement rules.
In addition, BVES has implemented CPUC-approved energy efficiency and solar-initiative programs, and is considering developing a solar generation facility.
Emerging
Relevant,
We track any climate-related issues in relation to emerging regulations. Failure to do so could result in service interruptions, reputational, financial, and permit related violations.
regulation
always
included
For example, to deal with intermittent drought conditions in the state, California is moving forward with indoor and outdoor water use standards as well as water loss standards, and state
agencies and water suppliers, including our company, continue to work on meeting the standards. We are engaged in the iterative process with regulators to ensure that we will be able to
meet the standards within the regulatory schedule. Over the long-term, failure to meet the water use and water loss standards will result in fines being assessed on those water systems out
of compliance with the standards.
Technology
Relevant,
We operate in an environment of rapid technological developments, changes in industry standards, and demands of customers to become more efficient. Decarbonization and water
always
efficiency are also significant drivers of technology development within the energy and water sector.
included
The company utilizes a variety of technologies to better serve its customers, lower costs, increase efficiencies, reduce power usage, reduce risk and help prepare and mitigate the effects
of climate-related issues. Because technology changes and improves, we regularly look to current and future options as we assess climate-related issues. Considerations are also given to
the level of risk reduction, cost savings, life cycle cost, and cost recovery in the regulatory rate recovery process. For example, through the use of advanced technology, we have
modernized and centralized our field data collection and water quality data management activities. Real-time data availability and advanced water quality data management/analysis
activities have helped us make sound decisions and stay in compliance with water quality regulations. In addition, automation has helped us more efficiently route field staff, reducing fuel
usage of company vehicles.
Failure to keep up with advancements in technology to help decarbonize our business and/or unsuccessful investment in new technologies therefore presents potential risks to our
business. In addition achievement of our GHG reduction target is contingent on certain external factors, which include the ongoing development of technology, and successful achievement
by the state of California in reaching its Renewables Portfolio Standard goal for this period.
Legal
Relevant,
Our goal is to provide safe and reliable water and electric services to our customers. If we are unable to do so, we are subject to an elevated legal risk from increased litigation activity. In
always
addition, water and electric utilities operate in a highly regulated environment, therefore failure to comply with applicable climate related regulations also presents risk. Through our
included
business planning and execution, we aim to counter any climate variability effects in order to provide safe and reliable service to customers, including water loss, drought and water supply,
effects of wildfires, etc. Risks are included in the ERM process and addressed at the board level.
Market
Relevant,
Climate-related changes in market conditions, including changes in the behavior of our customers and an increases in the cost of the goods and services we procure (for example energy),
always
is a potential risk to the company.
included
For example, achievement of our target to reduce our GHG emissions by 60% by 2035 is contingent on certain external factors, including the purchasing of renewable energy for the water
operations. Should the company be unable to purchase sufficient renewable energy due to increased costs and/or availability, it may be unable to achieve the GHG reduction target.
Reputation
Relevant,
We recognize that changing customer perceptions of our organization's contribution to, or detraction from, the transition to a lower-carbon economy is a potential reputational risk.
always
included
We are a publicly-traded company, providing essential services to more than one million people. Confidence in our company and upholding a positive reputation is important as it relates to
our stakeholders: customers, regulators, vendors, employees and shareholders. There is reputational risk inherent in our business, such as failure to meet demand, meeting water quality
standards and major asset failure. Because of this, our reputation is vital, and included into our climate-related risk assessments. We integrate environmental, social, and governance
(ESG) policies and practices into our daily operations for long-term financial sustainability.
Acute
Relevant,
Our business could be directly affected by acute physical impacts of climate change such as more frequent short-term business disruptions caused by severe weather (such as floods) and
physical
always
also droughts could impact our short term ability to maintain adequate water quality and electric services without interruption. As a utility company, our operating strategy is dependent on
included
having a reliable infrastructure in place and as a provider of an essential product and service, our primary goal is to ensure service is uninterrupted.
We maintain an Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) process to assist with the identification and prioritization of risks across the company, as well as with the development and
implementation of risk mitigation strategies.
Chronic
Relevant,
Long-term changes in weather patterns presents a risk to our business in terms of maintaining adequate water quality and/or supply.
physical
always
included
Our risk management process therefore also examines chronic physical risks. In many cases, these risks can be mitigated through the capital investment program, including new supplies
or construction of a new facility to replace an aged facility that has reached the end of its useful life. We include chronic physical risks so that we can continue to provide safe and reliable
water and electric services to our customers.
Reducing water loss is especially important due to intermittent drought conditions in California. A major way to reduce water loss is by reducing leaks. We have an aggressive Pipeline
Management Program (PMP) to address the continuous need to repair and replace our vast pipeline infrastructure to accomplish this. We also focus on managing pressure within our
distribution systems to optimize pumping efficiency and to lower power demands as well as to reduce leakage and stress on the distribution assets caused by system pressure
fluctuations. In addition, our water utility has an established Water Audit and Leak Detection program in order to identify leaks in our water system and correct them as soon as possible.
C2.3
(C2.3) Have you identified any inherent climate-related risks with the potential to have a substantive financial or strategic impact on your business?
Yes
C2.3a
(C2.3a) Provide details of risks identified with the potential to have a substantive financial or strategic impact on your business. Identifier
Risk 1
Where in the value chain does the risk driver occur?
Direct operations
Risk type & Primary climate-related risk driver
Chronic physical
Changing precipitation patterns and types (rain, hail, snow/ice)
Primary potential financial impact
Increased direct costs
Climate risk type mapped to traditional financial services industry risk classification
Company-specific description
Water Supply Risk due to climate change and California's outdated water resource model that heavily relies on annual precipitation to meet the annual water supply needs of the state is a substantive risk to our business.
Climate change has resulted in increased frequency and duration of droughts, potential degradation of water quality, and changes in demand for services. More frequent and extended California drought conditions may cause increased stress on surface water supplies and groundwater basins, as well as allocation of water from the State Water Project and the Colorado River. Wholesale water suppliers may not have adequate supply during extended periods of drought, which may not only result in price uncertainty, but also in water use regulations, conservation mandates and water use restrictions. In addition, GSWC could experience an increased use of reclaimed or recycled water by GSWC customers, in lieu of GSWC supplying potable water to these customers. Reclaimed water generally has lower tariff rates than potable water. Prolonged droughts may also result in state-ordered mandatory or voluntary conservation efforts by customer, changes in customer conservation patterns and imposition of new regulations impacting such things as landscaping and irrigation patterns.
Time horizon
Medium-term
Likelihood
More likely than not
Magnitude of impact
Low
Are you able to provide a potential financial impact figure?
No, we do not have this figure
Potential financial impact figure (currency)
Potential financial impact figure - minimum (currency)
Potential financial impact figure - maximum (currency)
Explanation of financial impact figure
The impact has not been quantified financially.
Cost of response to risk
0
Description of response and explanation of cost calculation
The risks posed by climate variability and changing precipitation patterns increase the need for us to plan for and address supply resiliency. We address these risks by planning, assessing, mitigating, and investing in our infrastructure for the long-term benefit of our communities. As a provider of an essential product and service, our primary goal is to ensure service is uninterrupted.
Our water business considers the potential impacts of climate change in its water supply portfolio planning and its overall infrastructure replacement plans. We evaluate how water supplies, water quality and water demands may change, and consider mitigation strategies to assist us in being able to deliver water to our customers.
Our goal is to maintain adequate and high-quality water supplies. We strive to reach this goal in a number of ways, including monitoring water levels, short- and long-term water supply planning, having a diverse water supply portfolio, developing contingency plans, water efficiency and conservation efforts, and maintaining a strong infrastructure.
We carefully monitor the water levels to help ensure operational efficiencies when pumping and identify any impacts on the aquifer. We use groundwater models in certain areas and work with other pumpers in our same basins to monitor the amount of water in the aquifer to help manage the reliability of the basins.
The cost to mitigate this risk has not been quantified financially.
Comment
C2.4
(C2.4) Have you identified any climate-related opportunities with the potential to have a substantive financial or strategic impact on your business?
Yes
C2.4a
(C2.4a) Provide details of opportunities identified with the potential to have a substantive financial or strategic impact on your business. Identifier
Opp1
Where in the value chain does the opportunity occur?
Direct operations
Opportunity type
Resource efficiency
Primary climate-related opportunity driver
Use of more efficient production and distribution processes
Primary potential financial impact
Reduced direct costs
Company-specific description
As a result of climate-related intermittent drought conditions in our California water utility service regions, we have a substantive financial opportunity to increase capital spending to deal with the drought affects. In order to preserve this precious resource so that our customers continue to have access to safe and reliable water, a major opportunity for us is to reduce water loss in our system. We have an aggressive Pipeline Management Program (PMP) to address the continuous need to repair and replace our vast pipeline infrastructure to reduce water loss and improve operational reliability and resiliency. Drought conditions also negatively impact systems that have not made adequate investments in their water infrastructure to improve operational resiliency. GSWC operates in areas that have these types of systems and as a result, opportunities to acquire these systems increase during times of drought, which creates the potential to have substantive financial or strategic impact on our business. Finally, drought conditions often impact the quantity and quality of water available in the groundwater basins, which requires the need to install new pumping equipment and/or water treatment systems.
Time horizon
Medium-term
Likelihood
Likely
Magnitude of impact
Medium
Are you able to provide a potential financial impact figure?
No, we do not have this figure
Potential financial impact figure (currency)
Potential financial impact figure - minimum (currency)
Potential financial impact figure - maximum (currency)
Explanation of financial impact figure
The impact has not been quantified financially.
Cost to realize opportunity
0
Strategy to realize opportunity and explanation of cost calculation
GSWC's robust operation and business activities provide us with detailed and current data regarding the operating conditions of our water systems. Specifically, we monitor the following areas:
- Ongoing monitoring of water supply conditions in all GSWC systems as well as statewide water supply conditions.
- Ongoing monitoring of water quantity and quality conditions
- Ongoing monitoring of system water loss
-
Ongoing interaction with state regulators regarding regional and adjacent water systems that are out of compliance with regulatory standards (quantity and quality standards).
As a result of these business activities, GSWC is able to respond timely and effectively to address operational impacts due to drought conditions.
Comment
C3. Business Strategy
C3.1
(C3.1) Does your organization's strategy include a climate transition plan that aligns with a 1.5°C world?
Row 1
Climate transition plan
No, our strategy has been influenced by climate-related risks and opportunities, but we do not plan to develop a climate transition plan within two years
Publicly available climate transition plan
Mechanism by which feedback is collected from shareholders on your climate transition plan
Description of feedback mechanism
Frequency of feedback collection
Attach any relevant documents which detail your climate transition plan (optional)
Explain why your organization does not have a climate transition plan that aligns with a 1.5°C world and any plans to develop one in the future
Our recent efforts have focused on developing our GHG inventory, putting a target reduction goal in place of 60% by 2035 based on 2020 baseline numbers, and working to achieve that goal. We are also considering developing our Scope 3 emissions inventory.
Explain why climate-related risks and opportunities have not influenced your strategy
C3.2
(C3.2) Does your organization use climate-related scenario analysis to inform its strategy?
Use of
Primary reason why
Explain why your organization does not use climate-related scenario analysis to inform its strategy and any plans to use it in the future
climate-
your organization does
related
not use climate-related
scenario
scenario analysis to
analysis to
inform its strategy
inform
strategy
Row
No, and we
Important but not an
Our recent efforts have focused on developing our GHG inventory, putting a target reduction goal in place of 60% by 2035 based on 2020 baseline numbers, and
1
do not
immediate priority
working to achieve that goal. We are also considering developing our Scope 3 emissions inventory.
anticipate
doing so in
Our water business considers the potential impacts of climate change in its water supply portfolio planning and its overall infrastructure replacement plans. We
the next two
evaluate how water supplies, water quality and water demands may change, including mitigation strategies to ensure water continues to reach our customers. For
years
example, we carefully monitor the groundwater levels to help ensure operational efficiencies when pumping and identify any impacts on the aquifer. We use
groundwater models in certain areas and work with regional pumpers and groundwater management agencies in many of our basins to ensure that the basin
remains a reliable source of water over the long term.
However, we do not anticipate conducting formal scenario analysis within the next 2 years.
C3.3
(C3.3) Describe where and how climate-related risks and opportunities have influenced your strategy.
Have climate-
Description of influence
related risks
and
opportunities
influenced
your strategy
in this area?
Products
Yes
We are committed to providing safe and reliable water and electric services to our customers throughout California. Since climate-related impacts vary throughout the state, we factor in
and
specific short-, medium- and long-termclimate-related risks and opportunities into company strategy and service-related initiatives. For example, the company regularly considers
services
within its business strategy the impact of drought events and other climate-related or natural disaster events on services to our customers. In the short- and medium term, we are also
developing additional water supplies.
Our products and services have been impacted by:
• Current regulations such as CPUC's Renewable Portfolio Standard (policy and legal risk)
• Changes in consumer preferences toward energy efficient products (market and reputation risk)
• Opportunities to develop low emissions products
• Physical risks such as climate variability present risks to maintaining adequate water quality and/or supply
Consequently, climate change is one area that we focus on as we develop and execute our business strategy and financial planning, both in the short- and long-term.
For example, our electric business (BVES) has a strategy of procuring a mix of renewable energy credits and renewable energy, which will allow the company to meet the CPUC's
Renewables Portfolio Standard (RPS) requirements and Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions reduction targets. In 2022, BVES's RPS obligation represented 38.5% of total electric
supply purchases. RPS requirements continue to escalate, reaching 50% by 2026 and 100% carbon free by 2045. In addition, BVES is considering developing solar generation and
battery storage facilities.
BVES offers a Distributed Generation Program, which benefits customers who install a solar or wind-generating facility that produces renewable energy. Those customers can receive
a bill credit if their monthly renewable energy production exceeds their on-site use. BVES also has a large number of customers on its Net Energy Metering Program (NEM), which was
the previous renewable energy program. NEM customers can receive a bill credit if their annual renewable energy production exceeds their on-site use. Approximately 5% of the
energy consumed by our BVES customers is now generated by customer-owned renewable sources (solar).
Supply
Yes
American States Water's supply chain helps the company's subsidiaries achieve improved total value from purchased goods and services. We partner with suppliers to enable
chain
innovation, reduce costs, promote sustainability, and support diversity.
and/or
value
An integral part of our business is practicing sound environmental, social, and governance practices. This includes both our internal operations and our supply chain. Our supply chain
chain
includes capital goods suppliers and water/energy suppliers. In 2022, our operations were impacted by climate related impacts such as:
- Extreme weather events (i.e. drought)
- Infrastructure impacts (i.e. from increased wildfire risk)
- Increased legislation to manage climate-related issues
In response to these issues, our organization designed its business strategy to focus our efforts with the supply chain to increase resiliency of operations through infrastructure
planning, monitor supply of critical products (e.g., water) and encourage our supply chain to practice conservation efforts. We work with our suppliers and value chain to develop and
enhance best practices related to the products/services we provide.
For example, we obtain our water supplies for our water utility from a variety of sources. Certain systems obtain all of their supply from water that is pumped from aquifers within our
service areas; some systems purchase all of their supply from wholesale suppliers; some systems obtain their supply from treating surface water sources; and other systems obtain their
supply from a combination of wells, surface water sources and/or wholesale suppliers. More frequent and extended California drought conditions may cause increased stress on
surface water supplies and groundwater basins, as well as allocations of water from the State Water Project and the Colorado River. Wholesale water suppliers may not have adequate
supply during extended periods of drought, which may result in increases in prices for water delivered to us.
Our goal is to maintain adequate and high-quality water supplies. We do this in a number of ways; monitoring water levels, short- and long-term water supply planning, having a diverse
water supply portfolio, developing contingency plans, water efficiency and conservation efforts, and maintaining strong and resilient infrastructure.
Investment
Yes
Our dedicated environmental and water quality professionals possess expertise in environmental compliance, water resources, water quality and conservation. Our programs are
in R&D
designed to provide quality assurance and responsible use of environmental resources. Our comprehensive program strives to eliminate or mitigate environmental impacts to air, water
and land in both our day-to-day operations and our capital improvement projects.
We continue to have a centralized approach to deploying technology in order to streamline operations and to enhance customer service and reliability. Through the use of advanced
technology, we have modernized and centralized our field data collection and water quality data management activities. Real-time data availability and advanced water quality data
management/analysis activities have helped us make sound decisions and stay in compliance with water quality regulations.
Our regulated water subsidiary has been an active member of the Water Research Foundation for decades, helps fund the organization and has served in significant leadership
positions. The Foundation is an internationally recognized leader in water research that is dedicated to advancing the science of water by sponsoring cutting-edge research and
promoting collaboration. Their research provides industry insights and practical solutions to the most complex challenges facing the water community today and into the future. Our
water utility has specifically funded work in the utility Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) space, and our employees have participated in several research projects.
Operations
Yes
Key aspects of our climate and environment strategy include the operationalization of initiatives to reduce GHG emissions, increased purchases of green electricity, and encouraging
sustainable water practices with customers. American States Water Company set a goal to reduce its scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 60% by 2035 from a 2020 baseline. As such,
our business strategy has been adjusted to prioritize reductions in energy use, increase purchases of green energy for internal use and distribution to our electric customers, and
review vehicle fleet needs and electrification. Achievement of this target is contingent on factors like the ongoing development of technology and successful achievement by the state of
California in reaching its Renewables Portfolio Standard goal. In 2022, our regulated water utility adjusted its electricity purchasing practices to procure more renewable power, which
will support our reduction in annual Scope 2 emissions.
In addition to setting of goals for reductions in energy and GHG emissions, our strategy incorporates continued resiliency efforts for direct operations. For example, in 2022 our capital
spending was more than $167 million for our regulated utilities, with over $21 million invested in environmental control facilities. Our electric business spent more than $20 million of
capital expenditures for wildfire mitigation projects in 2020-2022. These investments fortify our systems and services, improve efficiency, enhance resiliency, and reduce GHGs.
Further, we regularly engage with consumers and others in the value chain to reduce energy and water needs within our operations. For example, to reduce energy consumption in our
water operations we encourage customer conservation which decreases our need to purchase or pump water. Since 2007, our regulated water utility customers have cut their annual
water usage per customer by 36.5%. Through proactive operation and predictive maintenance of our water systems, energy use is further reduced (e.g., we conduct pump efficiency
tests & replace pumps in part based on these test results). In addition, we design our key systems to be energy-efficient, then maintain these systems to optimize their reliability and
performance. We also monitor changing pumping conditions in our well assets to address operating inefficiencies as a result of drought conditions.
C3.4
