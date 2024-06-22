(C3.3) Describe where and how climate-related risks and opportunities have influenced your strategy.

Have climate- Description of influence

related risks

and

opportunities

influenced

your strategy

in this area?

Products Yes We are committed to providing safe and reliable water and electric services to our customers throughout California. Since climate-related impacts vary throughout the state, we factor in

and specific short-, medium- and long-termclimate-related risks and opportunities into company strategy and service-related initiatives. For example, the company regularly considers

services within its business strategy the impact of drought events and other climate-related or natural disaster events on services to our customers. In the short- and medium term, we are also

developing additional water supplies.

Our products and services have been impacted by:

• Current regulations such as CPUC's Renewable Portfolio Standard (policy and legal risk)

• Changes in consumer preferences toward energy efficient products (market and reputation risk)

• Opportunities to develop low emissions products

• Physical risks such as climate variability present risks to maintaining adequate water quality and/or supply

Consequently, climate change is one area that we focus on as we develop and execute our business strategy and financial planning, both in the short- and long-term.

For example, our electric business (BVES) has a strategy of procuring a mix of renewable energy credits and renewable energy, which will allow the company to meet the CPUC's

Renewables Portfolio Standard (RPS) requirements and Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions reduction targets. In 2022, BVES's RPS obligation represented 38.5% of total electric

supply purchases. RPS requirements continue to escalate, reaching 50% by 2026 and 100% carbon free by 2045. In addition, BVES is considering developing solar generation and

battery storage facilities.

BVES offers a Distributed Generation Program, which benefits customers who install a solar or wind-generating facility that produces renewable energy. Those customers can receive

a bill credit if their monthly renewable energy production exceeds their on-site use. BVES also has a large number of customers on its Net Energy Metering Program (NEM), which was

the previous renewable energy program. NEM customers can receive a bill credit if their annual renewable energy production exceeds their on-site use. Approximately 5% of the

energy consumed by our BVES customers is now generated by customer-owned renewable sources (solar).

Supply Yes American States Water's supply chain helps the company's subsidiaries achieve improved total value from purchased goods and services. We partner with suppliers to enable

chain innovation, reduce costs, promote sustainability, and support diversity.

and/or

value An integral part of our business is practicing sound environmental, social, and governance practices. This includes both our internal operations and our supply chain. Our supply chain

chain includes capital goods suppliers and water/energy suppliers. In 2022, our operations were impacted by climate related impacts such as:

- Extreme weather events (i.e. drought)

- Infrastructure impacts (i.e. from increased wildfire risk)

- Increased legislation to manage climate-related issues

In response to these issues, our organization designed its business strategy to focus our efforts with the supply chain to increase resiliency of operations through infrastructure

planning, monitor supply of critical products (e.g., water) and encourage our supply chain to practice conservation efforts. We work with our suppliers and value chain to develop and

enhance best practices related to the products/services we provide.

For example, we obtain our water supplies for our water utility from a variety of sources. Certain systems obtain all of their supply from water that is pumped from aquifers within our

service areas; some systems purchase all of their supply from wholesale suppliers; some systems obtain their supply from treating surface water sources; and other systems obtain their

supply from a combination of wells, surface water sources and/or wholesale suppliers. More frequent and extended California drought conditions may cause increased stress on

surface water supplies and groundwater basins, as well as allocations of water from the State Water Project and the Colorado River. Wholesale water suppliers may not have adequate

supply during extended periods of drought, which may result in increases in prices for water delivered to us.

Our goal is to maintain adequate and high-quality water supplies. We do this in a number of ways; monitoring water levels, short- and long-term water supply planning, having a diverse

water supply portfolio, developing contingency plans, water efficiency and conservation efforts, and maintaining strong and resilient infrastructure.

Investment Yes Our dedicated environmental and water quality professionals possess expertise in environmental compliance, water resources, water quality and conservation. Our programs are

in R&D designed to provide quality assurance and responsible use of environmental resources. Our comprehensive program strives to eliminate or mitigate environmental impacts to air, water

and land in both our day-to-day operations and our capital improvement projects.

We continue to have a centralized approach to deploying technology in order to streamline operations and to enhance customer service and reliability. Through the use of advanced

technology, we have modernized and centralized our field data collection and water quality data management activities. Real-time data availability and advanced water quality data

management/analysis activities have helped us make sound decisions and stay in compliance with water quality regulations.

Our regulated water subsidiary has been an active member of the Water Research Foundation for decades, helps fund the organization and has served in significant leadership

positions. The Foundation is an internationally recognized leader in water research that is dedicated to advancing the science of water by sponsoring cutting-edge research and

promoting collaboration. Their research provides industry insights and practical solutions to the most complex challenges facing the water community today and into the future. Our

water utility has specifically funded work in the utility Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) space, and our employees have participated in several research projects.

Operations Yes Key aspects of our climate and environment strategy include the operationalization of initiatives to reduce GHG emissions, increased purchases of green electricity, and encouraging

sustainable water practices with customers. American States Water Company set a goal to reduce its scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 60% by 2035 from a 2020 baseline. As such,

our business strategy has been adjusted to prioritize reductions in energy use, increase purchases of green energy for internal use and distribution to our electric customers, and

review vehicle fleet needs and electrification. Achievement of this target is contingent on factors like the ongoing development of technology and successful achievement by the state of

California in reaching its Renewables Portfolio Standard goal. In 2022, our regulated water utility adjusted its electricity purchasing practices to procure more renewable power, which

will support our reduction in annual Scope 2 emissions.

In addition to setting of goals for reductions in energy and GHG emissions, our strategy incorporates continued resiliency efforts for direct operations. For example, in 2022 our capital

spending was more than $167 million for our regulated utilities, with over $21 million invested in environmental control facilities. Our electric business spent more than $20 million of

capital expenditures for wildfire mitigation projects in 2020-2022. These investments fortify our systems and services, improve efficiency, enhance resiliency, and reduce GHGs.

Further, we regularly engage with consumers and others in the value chain to reduce energy and water needs within our operations. For example, to reduce energy consumption in our

water operations we encourage customer conservation which decreases our need to purchase or pump water. Since 2007, our regulated water utility customers have cut their annual

water usage per customer by 36.5%. Through proactive operation and predictive maintenance of our water systems, energy use is further reduced (e.g., we conduct pump efficiency

tests & replace pumps in part based on these test results). In addition, we design our key systems to be energy-efficient, then maintain these systems to optimize their reliability and