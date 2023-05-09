American States Water Company Announces Regular Common Dividends

On May 8, 2023, the Board of Directors of American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) approved a quarterly dividend of $0.3975 per share on the Common Shares of the company. This action marks the 348th consecutive dividend payment by the company. For 68 consecutive years, American States Water Company shareholders have received an increase in their calendar year dividend, which places it in an exclusive group of companies on the New York Stock Exchange that have achieved that result. The company has achieved a 9.2% compound annual growth rate in its calendar year dividend payments from 2012 – 2022. The company’s current policy is to achieve a compound annual growth rate in the dividend of more than 7% over the long-term.

Dividends on the Common Shares will be payable on June 1, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 19, 2023.

About American States Water Company

American States Water Company is the parent of Golden State Water Company, Bear Valley Electric Service, Inc. and American States Utility Services, Inc., serving over one million people in nine states. Through its water utility subsidiary, Golden State Water Company, the company provides water service to approximately 263,400 customer connections located within more than 80 communities in Northern, Coastal and Southern California. Through its electric utility subsidiary, Bear Valley Electric Service, Inc., the company distributes electricity to approximately 24,700 customer connections in the City of Big Bear Lake and surrounding areas in San Bernardino County, California. Through its contracted services subsidiary, American States Utility Services, Inc., the company provides operations, maintenance and construction management services for water distribution, wastewater collection, and treatment facilities located on eleven military bases throughout the country under 50-year privatization contracts with the U.S. government.

American States Water Company has paid dividends to shareholders every year since 1931, increasing the dividends received by shareholders each calendar year since 1954.

