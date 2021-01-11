American States Water Company :'s Subsidiary Recognized as a 2021 Military Friendly® Company

American States Utility Services, Inc. (ASUS), a wholly owned subsidiary of American States Water Company (NYSE: AWR), has been awarded the Military Friendly® Company Bronze designation by VIQTORY. First published in 2003, the Military Friendly® program creates civilian opportunities for veterans. By setting a standard, promoting it and raising the bar over time, it provides long term, positive reinforcement for American organizations to invest in programs that improve the lives of veterans. It’s about creating demand for veterans in the private sector.

Employers receive the award for their efforts in creating sustainable and meaningful career paths, community outreach, brand enthusiasm, and enduring partnerships. Military Friendly® Companies are the ultimate example of organizations that are committed to creating sustainable economic benefit to the military community and all of the important parts of that community: the employee, the spouse, the family, the consumer, and even the supply chain.

ASUS will be published and celebrated in the March issue of GIJobs Magazine® in a special feature listing, as well as a company profile on MilitaryFriendly.com.

“Our support for the military community has been steadfast,” stated Robert J. Sprowls, President and CEO of American States Water Company. “Today, and every day, we are Serving Those Who Serve® and are grateful to our military service personnel, past and present, and the families and ecosystem that support them.”

In October 2020, ASUS was also awarded the Military Spouse Friendly® Employer designation, which identifies organizations whose commitment to serving the military and veteran community is comprehensive in scope and meaningful in terms of actual outcomes and impact. This includes hiring and career advancement to customer service and charitable involvement.

About American States Water Company

American States Water Company is the parent of Golden State Water Company, Bear Valley Electric Service, Inc. and American States Utility Services, Inc., serving over one million people in nine states. Through its water utility subsidiary, Golden State Water Company, the company provides water service to approximately 261,500 customer connections located within more than 80 communities in Northern, Coastal and Southern California. Through its electric utility subsidiary, Bear Valley Electric Service, Inc., the company distributes electricity to approximately 24,500 customer connections in the City of Big Bear Lake and surrounding areas in San Bernardino County, California. Through its contracted services subsidiary, American States Utility Services, Inc., the company provides operations, maintenance and construction management services for water distribution and wastewater collection and treatment facilities located on eleven military bases throughout the country under 50-year privatization contracts with the U.S. government.

American States Water Company has paid dividends to shareholders every year since 1931, increasing the dividends received by shareholders each calendar year for 66 consecutive years, which places it in an exclusive group of companies on the New York Stock Exchange that have achieved that result.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210111005255/en/