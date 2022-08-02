Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. American States Water Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AWR   US0298991011

AMERICAN STATES WATER COMPANY

(AWR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:01 2022-08-02 pm EDT
87.73 USD   -0.04%
AMERICAN STATES WATER : Financial Results Call Presentation Second Quarter 2022
PU
08/01AMERICAN STATES WATER : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/01AMERICAN STATES WATER : Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results - Form 8-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

American States Water : Financial Results Call Presentation Second Quarter 2022

08/02/2022 | 01:52pm EDT
Financial Results Call Presentation

Second Quarter 2022

August 2, 2022

NYSE: AWR

Today's Presenters

Robert J. Sprowls

President & CEO

Eva G. Tang

SVP - Finance & CFO

2

Forward-Looking Statement

Certain matters discussed during this conference call may be forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the "safe harbor" from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Please review a description of the company's risks and uncertainties in our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

3

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This conference call includes a discussion of certain measures that are not prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) in the United States, and constitute "non-GAAP financial measures" under SEC rules. These non-GAAP financial measures are derived from consolidated financial information but are not presented in our financial statements that are prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this conference call include a discussion of diluted earnings per share by business segment. Furthermore, the gains and losses generated on the investments held to fund one of the company's retirement plans during the three- and six-month periods ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 have been excluded when communicating the results to help facilitate comparisons of the company's performance from period to period. Also, the retroactive impact of new 2022 water rates not yet recorded due to the delay in receiving a final decision from the CPUC, which will be retroactive to January 1, 2022 when approved, have been included when communicating the company's consolidated and water segment results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 to help facilitate comparisons of the company's performance from period to period.

These non-GAAP financial measures supplement our GAAP disclosures and should not be considered as alternatives to the GAAP measures. Furthermore, the non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures of other registrants. The company uses these non-GAAP measures in evaluating its operating results and believes these measures are useful internal benchmarks in evaluating the performance of its operating segments. The company reviews these measures regularly and compares them to historical periods and to the operating budget. The computations and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are provided in this presentation.

4

Presentation Overview

Q2 2022 Highlights

6

Q2 Diluted EPS by Segment

7

Q2 Operating Revenues by Segment

8

Q2 Expenses (Excluding Income Taxes)

9

EPS Bridge Q2 2021 to Q2 2022

10

YTD Diluted EPS by Segment

11

Liquidity

12

Key Factors Impacting Q2 & YTD Results

13

Regulatory Activity

14

California Drought

16

Adopted Average Water Rate Base

17

Contracted Services (ASUS)

18

Dividends

19

Non-GAAP Measures

21

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

American States Water Co. published this content on 02 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2022 17:51:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on AMERICAN STATES WATER COMPANY
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 515 M - -
Net income 2022 94,5 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 34,3x
Yield 2022 1,73%
Capitalization 3 243 M 3 243 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 6,29x
Capi. / Sales 2023 6,11x
Nbr of Employees 808
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart AMERICAN STATES WATER COMPANY
Duration : Period :
American States Water Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN STATES WATER COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 87,76 $
Average target price 82,40 $
Spread / Average Target -6,11%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert J. Sprowls President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eva G. Tang CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Senior VP-Finance
Anne M. Holloway Chairman
Diana M. Bontá Independent Director
Janice F. Wilkins Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICAN STATES WATER COMPANY-15.16%3 243
ESSENTIAL UTILITIES, INC.-3.46%13 415
UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC0.73%9 183
SEVERN TRENT PLC0.14%9 118
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP11.17%5 954
CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP-14.61%3 335