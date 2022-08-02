American States Water : Financial Results Call Presentation Second Quarter 2022

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This conference call includes a discussion of certain measures that are not prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) in the United States, and constitute "non-GAAP financial measures" under SEC rules. These non-GAAP financial measures are derived from consolidated financial information but are not presented in our financial statements that are prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this conference call include a discussion of diluted earnings per share by business segment. Furthermore, the gains and losses generated on the investments held to fund one of the company's retirement plans during the three- and six-month periods ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 have been excluded when communicating the results to help facilitate comparisons of the company's performance from period to period. Also, the retroactive impact of new 2022 water rates not yet recorded due to the delay in receiving a final decision from the CPUC, which will be retroactive to January 1, 2022 when approved, have been included when communicating the company's consolidated and water segment results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 to help facilitate comparisons of the company's performance from period to period.

These non-GAAP financial measures supplement our GAAP disclosures and should not be considered as alternatives to the GAAP measures. Furthermore, the non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures of other registrants. The company uses these non-GAAP measures in evaluating its operating results and believes these measures are useful internal benchmarks in evaluating the performance of its operating segments. The company reviews these measures regularly and compares them to historical periods and to the operating budget. The computations and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are provided in this presentation.