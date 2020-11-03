American States Water : Financial Results Call Presentation Third Quarter 2020
0
11/03/2020 | 03:05pm EST
Financial Results Call Presentation
Third Quarter 2020
November 3, 2020
NYSE: AWR
Today's Presenters
Robert J. Sprowls
President & CEO
Eva G. Tang
SVP - Finance & CFO
2
Forward-Looking Statement
Certain matters discussed during this conference call may be forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the "safe harbor" from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Please review a description of the company's risks and uncertainties in our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
3
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This conference call includes a discussion of certain measures that are not prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) in the United States, and constitute "non- GAAP financial measures" under SEC rules. These non-GAAP financial measures are derived from consolidated financial information but are not presented in our financial statements that are prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Non-GAAPfinancial measures discussed in this conference call include the water and electric gross margins, which are computed by subtracting total supply costs from total revenues, and AWR's operations in terms of diluted earnings per share by business segment, which is each business segment's earnings divided by the company's weighted average number of diluted shares, and also excludes the retroactive impact of the CPUC's August 2019 final decision on the general rate case from the electric segment's third quarter 2019 earnings results.
The non-GAAP financial measures supplement our GAAP disclosures and should not be considered as alternatives to the GAAP measures. Furthermore, the non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures of other registrants. The company uses the water and electric gross margins and earnings per share by business segment, excluding the retroactive August 2019 CPUC decision impacting the third quarter 2019 earnings results, as important measures in evaluating its operating results and believes these measures are useful internal benchmarks in evaluating the performance of its operating segments. The company reviews these measures regularly and compares them to historical periods and to the operating budget.
4
Presentation Overview
Q3 2020 Highlights
6
Q3 Diluted EPS by Segment
7
Q3 Operating Revenues by Segment
8
Q3 Expenses
9
EPS Bridge Q3 2019 to Q3 2020
10
YTD Diluted EPS by Segment
11
Liquidity
12
Regulated Activity (GSWC)
14
Adopted Average Water Rate Base
16
Contracted Services (ASUS)
17
Dividends
18
5
Q3 2020 Highlights
Strong financials results
Consolidated diluted earnings per share:
Q3 2020 $0.72
Q3 2019 $0.69, excluding a $0.07 retroactive adjustment recorded in Q3 2019 due to the retroactive impact of the August 2019 CPUC decision, related to periods prior to Q3 2019
In July 2020 the Board approved a9.8% increasein the quarterly cash dividend from $0.305 to $0.335 per share
We continue to serve our customers and provide high quality water, electric and wastewater services for over 1 million customers throughout the country during the pandemic
Capital expenditures were $82.3 million for the first nine months of 2020 at the water and electric utilities and are expected to be $105-$120 million in 2020, barring further delays resulting from changes in capital improvement schedules due to the COVID-19 pandemic
6
Q3 Diluted EPS by Segment
Q3 2020
Q3 2019
Variance
Water
$0.57 (a)
$0.53
$0.04
Electric, adjusted
0.04
0.03 (b)
0.01
Contracted Services
0.10
0.12
(0.02)
AWR (parent)
0.01
0.01
-
Consolidated EPS, adjusted
0.72
0.69
0.03
Retroactive impact of electric GRC decision
-
0.07
(0.07)
related to first six months of 2019 and full
year of 2018
Consolidated EPS, as reported
$0.72
$0.76
($0.04)
Includes a $0.02 per share increase related to higher gains on investments held for a retirement benefit plan as compared to Q3 2019
Excludes $0.07 per share related to periods prior to Q3 2019, as a result of receiving the August 2019 CPUC final decision which was retroactive to January 1, 2018
7
Q3 Operating Revenues by Segment
(amounts in millions)
Q3 2020
Q3 2019
Variance
Water*
$98.7
$95.2
$3.5
Electric*
8.3
12.0
(a)
(3.7)
Contracted Services
26.7
27.2
(0.5)
Total Operating Revenues
$133.7
$134.4
($0.7)
Includes approximately $3.7 million related to periods prior to Q3 2019 as a result of the August 2019 CPUC final decision on the electric general rate case
Includes surcharges to collect previously incurred costs, and offset by corresponding increases in operating expenses, resulting in no material impact to earnings
8
Q3 Expenses(1) (excluding income taxes)
(amounts in millions)
Q3 2020
Q3 2019
Variance
Water and Electric Supply Costs
$32.3
$31.8
$0.5
Other Operation
8.1
8.3
(0.2)
Administrative and General
20.6
20.6
-
Depreciation and Amortization
9.3
9.0
0.3
Maintenance
4.2
4.1
0.1
Property and Other Taxes
5.7
5.2
0.5
ASUS Construction
13.6
12.9
0.7
Gain on Sale of Assets
-
(0.1)
0.1
Total Operating Expenses
$93.8
$91.8
$2.0
Interest Expense, net of Other Income
$4.2
$5.3
($1.1)
Includes $1.4 million and $2.0 million for Q3 2020 and Q3 2019, respectively, for billed surcharges to collect previously incurred costs, with corresponding increases to operating expense, resulting in no material impact to earnings
9
EPS Bridge Q3 2019 to Q3 2020
$0.06
($0.02)
$0.75
$0.02
($0.01)
$0.01
($0.02)
($0.01)
$0.72
$0.70 (a) $0.69
Contracted
Regulated Utilities
Services
$0.65
Excludes a $0.07 per share retroactive impact recorded in Q3 2019 for the electric GRC related to periods prior to Q3 2019
10
YTD Diluted EPS by Segment
YTD 2020
YTD 2019
Variance
Water(a)
$
1.35
$ 1.33
$ 0.02
Electric, adjusted
0.13
0.11 (b)
0.02
Contracted Services
0.30
0.34
(0.04)
AWR (parent)
0.01
0.01
-
Consolidated EPS, adjusted
1.79
1.79
-
Retroactive impact of electric GRC decision
-
0.04
(0.04)
related to 2018
Consolidated EPS, as reported
$
1.79
$ 1.83
($ 0.04)
YTD 2020 includes a $0.02 per share decrease due to lower gains on investments as compared to YTD 2019. The
YTD 2019 results include a reduction in expenses of $1.1 million, or $0.02 per share, associated with the CPUC's approval of the recovery of memo accounts, with no similar reduction in 2020. Excluding these items, YTD 2020 Water EPS increased by $0.06 as compared to YTD 2019.
Excludes $0.04 per share related to 2018, as a result of receiving the August 2019 CPUC final GRC decision which was retroactive to January 1, 2018.
11
Liquidity
Operating cash flows for year-to-date September 2020 increased to $87.8 million from $84.3 million in the same period of 2019
YTD 2019 included the refunding of $7.2 million to water customers related to the 2017 Tax Cut and Jobs Act. There were no similar refunds in 2020
YTD 2020 saw an increase in water customer usage as compared to YTD 2019
These increases were partially offset by a decrease in cash flows from accounts receivable from utility customers due to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the suspension of service disconnections to customers for non-payment
Invested $82.3 million of company-funded capital work year-to- date at our regulated utilities
Capital expenditures for 2020 are expected to be $105-$120 million
12
Liquidity (cont.)
On July 8, 2020, Golden State Water completed the issuance of unsecured private placement notes totaling $160 million, and used proceeds to pay down intercompany borrowings from AWR parent
AWR used the proceeds to pay down amounts outstanding under its revolving credit facility; AWR then reduced its borrowing capacity under its revolving credit facility to $200 million
Established a separate 3-year, $35 million revolving credit facility at our electric segment, not guarantied by parent
At this time, there are no plans for AWR to issue equity
13
Regulated Activity (GSWC)
On July 15, 2020 Golden State Water filed a general rate case (GRC) application for all water regions and the general office for new rates for the years 2022, 2023 and 2024:
Regulated Utilities Customer Service Areas
Application includes capital budget requests of approximately $450.6 million for the three-year rate cycle, and another $11.4 million of capital projects to be filed for revenue recovery through advice letters once those projects are completed
A final decision is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2021 with new rates effective January 1, 2022
14
Regulated Activity (GSWC) (cont.)
Regulated Utilities Customer Service Areas
Final Decision in Phase 1 of Low Income Rate Affordability Program Proceeding issued on August 27, 2020 eliminates from any future GRC applications filed after August 27, 2020 any proposal to include the use of the Water Revenue Adjustment Mechanism (WRAM) and the Modified Cost Balancing Account (MCBA)
Replacing these mechanisms would result in more volatility in GSWC's future revenues and prevent full recovery of its authorized revenues
Does not impact WRAM/MCBA balances during the current rate cycle (2019-2021)
The company does not believe the decision applies to GSWC's GRC application filed in July 2020
In October GSWC filed an application for rehearing on this matter. At this time, the company cannot predict the outcome of this matter.
15
Adopted Average Water Rate Base
(in millions)
CAGR 8.5%
$916.1*
$851.8
$752.2
$716.6
2017
2018
2019
2020
Note: Water segment has seen record high levels of capital spend in 2018 and 2019 with over $230 million in infrastructure investment resulting in a 2-year compound annual growth rate in rate base of over 10%. GSWC has requested $450.6 million of capital expenditures for the new rate cycle and another $11.4 million of advice letter projects in its GRC filing on July 15, 2020
* Does not include $20.4 million in advice letter projects
16
Contracted Services (ASUS)
ASUS's earnings contribution was $0.10 per share for Q3 2020 as compared to $0.12 for Q3 2019
We have experienced weather delays and slowdowns in permitting for construction projects and government funding for new capital projects
ASUS is projected to contribute at the low end of $0.46 - $0.50 per share in 2020
Actively pursuing new base privatizations
Serving Those Who Serve®
17
Dividends
Board of Directors approved a fourth quarter cash dividend of $0.335 per share
American States Water Co. published this content on 03 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2020 20:04:01 UTC