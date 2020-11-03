American States Water : Financial Results Call Presentation Third Quarter 2020

Certain matters discussed during this conference call may be forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the "safe harbor" from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Please review a description of the company's risks and uncertainties in our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Capital expenditures were $82.3 million for the first nine months of 2020 at the water and electric utilities and are expected to be

We continue to serve our customers and provide high quality water, electric and wastewater services for over 1 million customers throughout the country during the pandemic

Q3 2019 $0.69, excluding a $0.07 retroactive adjustment recorded in Q3 2019 due to the retroactive impact of the August 2019 CPUC decision, related to periods prior to Q3 2019

Excludes $0.07 per share related to periods prior to Q3 2019, as a result of receiving the August 2019 CPUC final decision which was retroactive to January 1, 2018

Includes a $0.02 per share increase related to higher gains on investments held for a retirement benefit plan as compared to Q3 2019

related to first six months of 2019 and full

Includes surcharges to collect previously incurred costs, and offset by corresponding increases in operating expenses, resulting in no material impact to earnings

Includes approximately $3.7 million related to periods prior to Q3 2019 as a result of the August 2019 CPUC final decision on the electric general rate case

Includes $1.4 million and $2.0 million for Q3 2020 and Q3 2019, respectively, for billed surcharges to collect previously incurred costs, with corresponding increases to operating expense, resulting in no material impact to earnings

Excludes a $0.07 per share retroactive impact recorded in Q3 2019 for the electric GRC related to periods prior to Q3 2019

Excludes $0.04 per share related to 2018, as a result of receiving the August 2019 CPUC final GRC decision which was retroactive to January 1, 2018.

YTD 2020 includes a $0.02 per share decrease due to lower gains on investments as compared to YTD 2019. The

Capital expenditures for 2020 are expected to be

These increases were partially offset by a decrease in cash flows from accounts receivable from utility customers due to the economic impact of the

YTD 2020 saw an increase in water customer usage as compared to YTD 2019

YTD 2019 included the refunding of $7.2 million to water customers related to the 2017 Tax Cut and Jobs Act. There were no similar refunds in 2020

At this time, there are no plans for AWR to issue equity

AWR used the proceeds to pay down amounts outstanding under its revolving credit facility; AWR then reduced its borrowing capacity under its revolving credit facility to $200 million

On July 8, 2020, Golden State Water completed the issuance of unsecured private placement notes totaling $160 million, and used proceeds to pay down intercompany borrowings from AWR parent

A final decision is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2021 with new rates effective January 1, 2022

On July 15, 2020 Golden State Water filed a general rate case (GRC) application for all water regions and the general office for new rates for the years 2022, 2023 and 2024:

In October GSWC filed an application for rehearing on this matter. At this time, the company cannot predict the outcome of this matter.

The company does not believe the decision applies to GSWC's GRC application filed in July 2020

Does not impact WRAM/MCBA balances during the current rate cycle

Replacing these mechanisms would result in more volatility in GSWC's future revenues and prevent full recovery of its authorized revenues

Final Decision in Phase 1 of Low Income Rate Affordability Program Proceeding issued on August 27, 2020 eliminates from any future GRC applications filed after August 27, 2020 any proposal to include the use of the Water Revenue Adjustment Mechanism (WRAM) and the Modified Cost Balancing Account (MCBA)

Adopted Average Water Rate Base

(in millions) CAGR 8.5% $916.1* $851.8

$752.2

$716.6

2017 2018 2019 2020

Note: Water segment has seen record high levels of capital spend in 2018 and 2019 with over $230 million in infrastructure investment resulting in a 2-year compound annual growth rate in rate base of over 10%. GSWC has requested $450.6 million of capital expenditures for the new rate cycle and another $11.4 million of advice letter projects in its GRC filing on July 15, 2020

* Does not include $20.4 million in advice letter projects

