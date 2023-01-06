American States Water : Management Compensation - Form 8-K

awr-20221231
Date of Report (date of earliest event reported): December 31, 2022
AMERICAN STATES WATER COMPANY
|
630 East Foothill Blvd.
|
San Dimas
|
CA
|
91773-1212
|
GOLDEN STATE WATER COMPANY
|
630 East Foothill Blvd.
|
San Dimas
|
CA
|
91773-1212
|
Section 5 - Corporate Governance and Management
Item 5.02(e). Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.
All change in control agreements expired on December 31, 2022.
