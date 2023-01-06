Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. American States Water Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AWR   US0298991011

AMERICAN STATES WATER COMPANY

(AWR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  21:00 06/01/2023 GMT
94.65 USD   +1.86%
09:37pAmerican States Water : Management Compensation - Form 8-K
PU
11:26aNorth American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures -2-
DJ
01/05Seaport Downgrades American States Water to Neutral From Buy
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

American States Water : Management Compensation - Form 8-K

01/06/2023 | 09:37pm GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
awr-20221231

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K
CURRENT REPORT
Pursuant to Section 13 OR 15(d) of The Securities Exchange Act of 1934
Date of Report (date of earliest event reported): December 31, 2022
AMERICAN STATES WATER COMPANY
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
California
001-14431
95-4676679
(State or other jurisdiction of incorporation or organization)
(Commission File Number)
(I.R.S. Employer Identification No.)
630 East Foothill Blvd.
San Dimas
CA
91773-1212
(Address of Principal Executive Offices)
(Zip Code)
(909) 394-3600
Registrant's telephone number, including area code

GOLDEN STATE WATER COMPANY
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
California 001-12008 95-1243678
(State or other jurisdiction of incorporation or organization) (Commission File Number) (I.R.S. Employer Identification No.)
630 East Foothill Blvd. San Dimas CA 91773-1212
(Address of Principal Executive Offices) (Zip Code)
Not Applicable
(Former name or former address, if changed since last report.)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2. below):
Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered
American States Water Company Common Shares AWR New York Stock Exchange
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.


Section 5 - Corporate Governance and Management

Item 5.02(e). Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

All change in control agreements expired on December 31, 2022.


SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
AMERICAN STATES WATER COMPANY:
January 6, 2023 /s/ Eva G. Tang
Eva G. Tang
Senior Vice President-Finance, Chief Financial Officer, Corporate Secretary and Treasurer

GOLDEN STATE WATER COMPANY:
January 6, 2023 /s/ Eva G. Tang
Eva G. Tang
Senior Vice President-Finance, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary




Attachments

Disclaimer

American States Water Co. published this content on 06 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2023 21:35:50 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about AMERICAN STATES WATER COMPANY
09:37pAmerican States Water : Management Compensation - Form 8-K
PU
11:26aNorth American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures -2-
DJ
01/05Seaport Downgrades American States Water to Neutral From Buy
MT
2022American States Water Co : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation unde..
AQ
2022UBS Initiates Coverage on American States Water Company With Sell Rating, $92 Price Tar..
MT
2022AMERICAN STATES WATER COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2022Wells Fargo Adjusts Price Target on American States Water Company to $90 From $91, Main..
MT
2022Janney Lifts Price Target on American States Water Company to $104 From $101, Maintains..
MT
2022American States Water : Financial Results Call Presentation Third Quarter 2022
PU
2022Transcript : American States Water Company, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 08, 20..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMERICAN STATES WATER COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 512 M - 425 M
Net income 2022 92,5 M - 76,8 M
Net Debt 2022 481 M - 399 M
P/E ratio 2022 37,4x
Yield 2022 1,65%
Capitalization 3 434 M 3 434 M 2 851 M
EV / Sales 2022 7,64x
EV / Sales 2023 7,56x
Nbr of Employees 808
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart AMERICAN STATES WATER COMPANY
Duration : Period :
American States Water Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN STATES WATER COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 92,92 $
Average target price 94,58 $
Spread / Average Target 1,78%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert J. Sprowls President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eva G. Tang CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Senior VP-Finance
Anne M. Holloway Chairman
Diana M. Bontá Independent Director
Janice F. Wilkins Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICAN STATES WATER COMPANY4.00%3 434
ESSENTIAL UTILITIES, INC.2.16%12 561
UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC3.84%8 356
SEVERN TRENT PLC3.70%8 231
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP-4.60%6 940
CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP3.63%3 332