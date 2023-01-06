American States Water : Management Compensation - Form 8-K





UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549





FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 OR 15(d) of The Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (date of earliest event reported): December 31, 2022

AMERICAN STATES WATER COMPANY

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

California 001-14431 95-4676679 (State or other jurisdiction of incorporation or organization) (Commission File Number) (I.R.S. Employer Identification No.) 630 East Foothill Blvd. San Dimas CA 91773-1212 (Address of Principal Executive Offices) (Zip Code)

(909) 394-3600

Registrant's telephone number, including area code





GOLDEN STATE WATER COMPANY

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

California 001-12008 95-1243678 (State or other jurisdiction of incorporation or organization) (Commission File Number) (I.R.S. Employer Identification No.) 630 East Foothill Blvd. San Dimas CA 91773-1212 (Address of Principal Executive Offices) (Zip Code)

Not Applicable

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report.)





Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2. below):

☐ Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

☐ Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))





Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered American States Water Company Common Shares AWR New York Stock Exchange

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).





Emerging growth company ☐





If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐









Section 5 - Corporate Governance and Management





Item 5.02(e). Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.





All change in control agreements expired on December 31, 2022.









SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized .

AMERICAN STATES WATER COMPANY: January 6, 2023 /s/ Eva G. Tang Eva G. Tang

Senior Vice President-Finance, Chief Financial Officer, Corporate Secretary and Treasurer





GOLDEN STATE WATER COMPANY: January 6, 2023 /s/ Eva G. Tang Eva G. Tang

Senior Vice President-Finance, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary

















awr-20221231