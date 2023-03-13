Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. American Strategic Investment Co.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NYC   US6494393043

AMERICAN STRATEGIC INVESTMENT CO.

(NYC)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  03:20:30 2023-03-10 pm EST
11.11 USD    0.00%
06:01aAmerican Strategic Investment Co. Announces 9,300 Square Foot Lease
BU
03/01American Strategic Investment Co. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03/01American Strategic Investment Co. Announces Release Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

American Strategic Investment Co. Announces 9,300 Square Foot Lease

03/13/2023 | 06:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Jones Lang Lasalle, Top Tier Broker, Named Exclusive Leasing Agent at 1140 Avenue of the Americas

American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE: NYC) (“NYC” or the “Company”) announced today the execution of a 9,300 square foot lease at 1140 Avenue of the Americas in New York City. The lease is with Security Scorecard, has a duration of 3.5 years, and replaces an expiring lease with another tenant. Security Scorecard provides continuous monitoring of their customers security risk posture based on their online web presence. Additionally, the company announced that Jones Lang Lasalle (“JLL”) has been named the exclusive leasing agent for the Company at 1140 Avenue of the Americas.

“We are pleased with the execution of this lease with a new tenant, which is a result of our ongoing focus on asset management in our New York City real estate portfolio,” said Michael Weil, CEO of ASIC. “This lease features minimal work to be completed by the Company and very little downtime between the departure of the current tenant and occupancy by the new tenant. Continuing with our focus on signing new and renewal leases, we are excited to announce that we recently engaged Jones Lang Lasalle, one of the premier brokers in New York, as the exclusive leasing agent at 1140 Avenue of the Americas. JLL has hit the ground running and we look forward to working with their team to lease up the remaining available space at this property.”

About the Company

American Strategic Investment Co. owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate. Additional information about NYC can be found on its website at AmericanStrategicInvestment.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to be materially different. The words “may,” “will,” “seeks,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “expects,” “estimates,” “projects,” “plans,” “intends,” “should” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of the Company’s control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results contemplated by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include (a) the anticipated benefits of the Company’s election to terminate its status as a real estate investment trust, (b) whether the Company will be able to successfully acquire new assets or businesses, (c) the potential adverse effects of (i) the global COVID-19 pandemic, including actions taken to contain or treat COVID-19, (ii) the geopolitical instability due to the ongoing military conflict between Russia and Ukraine, including related sanctions and other penalties imposed by the U.S. and European Union, and the related impact on the Company, the Company’s tenants, and the global economy and financial markets, and (iii) inflationary conditions and higher interest rate environment, (d) the fact that the Company had to restate or revise certain of its historical financial statements and has identified a material weakness in its internal controls over financial reporting and (e) that any potential future acquisition is subject to market conditions and capital availability and may not be completed on favorable terms, or at all, as well as those risks and uncertainties set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed on March 18, 2022 and all other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission after that date including but not limited to the subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Amendments to Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q/A and Current Reports on Form 8-K, as such risks, uncertainties and other important factors may be updated from time to time in the Company’s subsequent reports. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results, unless required to do so by law.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about AMERICAN STRATEGIC INVESTMENT CO.
06:01aAmerican Strategic Investment Co. Announces 9,300 Square Foot Lease
BU
03/01American Strategic Investment Co. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exh..
AQ
03/01American Strategic Investment Co. Announces Release Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Ye..
BU
02/27American Strategic Investment Co. Announces Final Results of Rights Offering for Common..
BU
02/27American Strategic Investment Co. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
01/24American Strategic Investment Kicks Off Rights Offering
MT
01/24New York City Reit, Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Material Modificati..
AQ
01/24American Strategic Investment Co. Announces Commencement of Rights Offering for Common ..
BU
01/19New York City REIT, Inc. will Change its Name to American StrategicInvestment Co
CI
01/12New York City Reit, Inc. : Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders, Amendments..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMERICAN STRATEGIC INVESTMENT CO.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 64,0 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 14,4%
Capitalization 25,6 M 25,6 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,40x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,38x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 7,96%
Chart AMERICAN STRATEGIC INVESTMENT CO.
Duration : Period :
American Strategic Investment Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN STRATEGIC INVESTMENT CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 11,11 $
Average target price 44,00 $
Spread / Average Target 296%
Managers and Directors
Edward Michael Weil Executive Chairman, President, CEO & Secretary
Christopher J. Masterson Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Elizabeth K. Tuppeny Independent Director
Abby M. Wenzel Independent Director
Louis P. DiPalma Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICAN STRATEGIC INVESTMENT CO.-19.39%26
CBRE GROUP, INC.1.86%23 711
KE HOLDINGS INC.22.13%21 316
CAPITALAND INVESTMENT LIMITED-6.22%13 167
CHINA RESOURCES MIXC LIFESTYLE SERVICES LIMITED2.52%11 821
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.23.84%9 151