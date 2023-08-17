American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE: NYC) (“ASIC” or the “Company”) announced today that it has signed a definitive purchase and sale agreement to sell a property it owns at 421 W. 54th Street (the “Hit Factory”) for $4.5 million. The sale is expected to close in the fourth quarter, 2023. Net proceeds from the sale of the property, which is unencumbered, will be available for general corporate purposes.

“We are pleased to reach an agreement to sell the vacant Hit Factory, a small, specialty asset in our portfolio that will provide approximately $4.5 million of cash for general corporate purposes,” said Michael Weil, CEO of ASIC. “We are glad to have identified a strategic buyer for this property, showing again the resilience of the New York City market as a new set of users begins to take root within the city. We look forward to closing the sale of this unencumbered property later this year.”

American Strategic Investment Co. owns a portfolio of commercial real estate. Additional information about NYC can be found on its website at AmericanStrategicInvestment.com.

