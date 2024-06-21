Table of Contents UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION WASHINGTON, DC 20549 SCHEDULE 14A (RULE 14a-101) INFORMATION REQUIRED IN PROXY STATEMENT SCHEDULE 14A INFORMATION Proxy Statement Pursuant to Section 14(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 Filed by the Registrant ☒ Filed by a Party other than the Registrant ☐ Check the appropriate box: Preliminary Proxy Statement

Table of Contents AMERICAN SUPERCONDUCTOR CORPORATION 114 East Main Street Ayer, Massachusetts 01432 Notice of Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be Held on Friday, August 2, 2024 The Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting") of American Superconductor Corporation ("AMSC") will be held via a completely virtual format through a live audio-only webcast hosted online at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/AMSC2024 on Friday, August 2, 2024 at 10:30 a.m., Eastern Time. The Annual Meeting will be held exclusively online and you will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting physically. You will be able to vote your shares electronically and submit questions during the meeting by logging into the website listed above using the 16-digit control number included in the Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials, on your proxy card or on the instructions that accompanied our proxy materials. Online check-in will begin at 10:15 a.m. Eastern Time, and you should allow ample time for the check-in procedures. At the Annual Meeting, AMSC's stockholders will consider and act upon the following matters: To elect Laura A. Dambier, Arthur H. House, Margaret D. Klein, Barbara G. Littlefield, Daniel P. McGahn and David R. Oliver, Jr. as directors of AMSC for a term of office expiring at the 2025 annual meeting of stockholders. To approve an amendment and restatement of AMSC's 2022 Stock Incentive Plan to add 3,250,000 shares to the total number of shares available for issuance thereunder. To approve an amendment to AMSC's Amended and Restated 2007 Director Stock Plan to add 150,000 shares to the total number of shares available for issuance thereunder. To approve an amendment to AMSC's Restated Certificate of Incorporation, as amended, to provide for exculpation of officers to the extent permitted by the General Corporation Law of the State of Delaware. To ratify the appointment by the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors of RSM US LLP as AMSC's independent registered public accounting firm for the current fiscal year. To approve, on an advisory basis, the compensation of AMSC's named executive officers. To transact such other business as may properly come before the meeting or any continuation, postponement or adjournment thereof. Stockholders of record at the close of business on June 6, 2024 will be entitled to notice of and to vote at the Annual Meeting or any continuation, postponement or adjournment thereof. A complete list of these stockholders will be open to the examination of any stockholder at our principal executive offices at 114 East Main Street, Ayer, MA 01432 for a period of ten days prior to the Annual Meeting and will be available on the bottom of your screen during the Annual Meeting after entering the 16-digit control number included on your Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials or proxy card or on the materials provided by your bank or broker. The Annual Meeting may be continued or adjourned from time to time without notice other than by announcement at the Annual Meeting. IT IS IMPORTANT THAT YOUR SHARES BE REPRESENTED AT THE VIRTUAL ANNUAL MEETING. THEREFORE, WHETHER OR NOT YOU EXPECT TO ATTEND THE VIRTUAL ANNUAL MEETING, PLEASE SUBMIT YOUR PROXY (1) OVER THE INTERNET, BY TELEPHONE, OR (3) BY MAIL. FOR SPECIFIC INSTRUCTIONS, PLEASE REFER TO THE QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS BEGINNING ON THE FIRST PAGE OF THE PROXY STATEMENT AND THE INSTRUCTIONS ON THE PROXY CARD RELATING TO THE VIRTUAL ANNUAL MEETING. By Order of the Board of Directors, John R. Samia, Secretary Ayer, Massachusetts June 20, 2024

Table of Contents Table of Contents Page INFORMATION ABOUT THIS PROXY STATEMENT 1 CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 9 Members of the Board 9 Summary of Board Diversity 11 Corporate Governance Guidelines 11 Board Determination of Independence 11 Director Nomination Process 11 Board Meetings and Attendance 12 Director Attendance at Annual Meeting of Stockholders 12 Board Leadership Structure 12 Board Committees 13 Oversight of Risk 15 Executive Compensation Process 15 Anti-Hedging Policy 16 Clawback Policy 16 Communicating with the Independent Directors 16 Code of Business Conduct and Ethics 17 Audit Committee Report 17 INFORMATION ABOUT EXECUTIVE AND DIRECTOR COMPENSATION 18 Compensation Discussion and Analysis 18 Executive Summary 18 The Compensation Committee's Process 23 Risk Considerations in our Compensation Program 25 Compensation Mix 25 Fiscal 2023 Summary Compensation Table 32 Grants of Plan-Based Awards Table for Fiscal 2023 33 Outstanding Equity Awards at Fiscal Year-End Table for Fiscal 2023 34 Option Exercises and Stock Vested Table for Fiscal 2023 35 Employment Agreements and Severance Agreements with Executive Officers 35 Pay Ratio Disclosure 36 Pay Versus Performance 36 Director Compensation 41 Securities Authorized for Issuance Under Our Equity Compensation Plans 42 Compensation Committee Interlocks and Insider Participation 43 Compensation Committee Report 43 CERTAIN RELATIONSHIPS AND RELATED TRANSACTIONS 44 ELECTION OF DIRECTORS (PROPOSAL 1) 45 APPROVAL OF AN AMENDMENT AND RESTATEMENT OF THE 2022 STOCK INCENTIVE PLAN (PROPOSAL 2) 46 APPROVAL OF AN AMENDMENT TO THE AMENDED AND RESTATED 2007 DIRECTOR STOCK PLAN (PROPOSAL 3) 55 i

Table of Contents Page APAPPROVAL OF AN AMENDMENT TO THE RESTATED CERTIFICATE OF INCORPORATION, AS AMENDED (PROPOSAL 4) 3 60 RATIFICATION OF APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM (PROPOSAL 5) 62 Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm's Fees 62 Pre-Approval Policies and Procedures 62 ADVISORY VOTE ON THE COMPENSATION OF OUR NAMED EXECUTIVE OFFICERS (PROPOSAL 6) 64 OTHER MATTERS 65 Solicitation of Proxies 65 Stockholder Proposals for 2025 Annual Meeting 65 Important Notice Regarding Delivery of Security Holder Documents 65 Electronic Delivery of Stockholder Communications 66 APPENDIX A A-1 APPENDIX B B-1 ii

Table of Contents AMERICAN SUPERCONDUCTOR CORPORATION 114 East Main Street Ayer, Massachusetts 01432 PROXY STATEMENT For the Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be Held on Friday, August 2, 2024 This proxy statement is furnished in connection with the solicitation of proxies by the Board of Directors, or Board, of American Superconductor Corporation, or AMSC, for use at the Annual Meeting of Stockholders, or Annual Meeting, to be held via a completely virtual format through a live audio-only webcast hosted online at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/AMSC2024 on Friday, August 2, 2024, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time, and at any continuation, postponement or adjournment of the Annual Meeting. On or about June 20, 2024, we are releasing this proxy statement together with our annual report, consisting of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, or 2023 Annual Report, and other information required by the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, to our stockholders of record on the record date for the meeting. Our 2023 Annual Report is provided without exhibits. Exhibits will be provided, at no charge, upon written request addressed to American Superconductor Corporation, 114 East Main Street, Ayer, MA 01432, Attention: Investor Relations. Our fiscal year begins on April 1 and ends on March 31. When we refer to a particular fiscal year, we are referring to the fiscal year ended or ending on March 31 of the following year. For example, fiscal 2023 refers to the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024. Important Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials for the Stockholder Meeting to be Held on August 2, 2024 AMSC's proxy statement and annual report are available at www.proxyvote.com The following proxy materials are available for review at www.proxyvote.com: our 2024 proxy statement;

our 2023 Annual Report; and

any amendments or supplements to our proxy materials that are filed with the SEC. INFORMATION ABOUT THIS PROXY STATEMENT Why you received this proxy statement. You are viewing or have received these proxy materials because AMSC's Board is soliciting your proxy to vote your shares at the Annual Meeting. This proxy statement includes information that we are required to provide to you under the rules of the SEC and that is designed to assist you in voting your shares. Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials. As permitted by SEC rules, AMSC is making this proxy statement and its 2023 Annual Report available to certain of its stockholders electronically via the Internet. On or about June 20, 2024, we mailed to these stockholders a Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials, or Internet Notice, containing instructions on how to access this proxy statement and our 2023 Annual Report and vote online. If you received an Internet Notice by mail, you will not receive a printed copy of the proxy materials in the mail unless you specifically request them. Instead, the Internet Notice instructs you on how to access and review all of the important information contained in the proxy statement and 2023 Annual Report. The Internet Notice also instructs you on how you may submit your proxy over the Internet. If you received an Internet Notice by mail and would like to receive a printed copy of our proxy materials, then you should follow the instructions for requesting such materials contained on the Internet Notice. 1

Table of Contents Printed Copies of Our Proxy Materials. Some of our stockholders received printed copies of our proxy statement, 2023 Annual Report and proxy card. If you received printed copies of our proxy materials, then instructions regarding how you can vote are contained on the proxy card included in the materials. INFORMATION ABOUT THE ANNUAL MEETING AND VOTING What is the purpose of the Annual Meeting? At our Annual Meeting, stockholders will act upon the matters outlined in the accompanying notice of meeting, including the election of the directors named in this proxy statement, the approval of an amendment and restatement of our 2022 Stock Incentive Plan, the approval of an amendment to our Amended and Restated 2007 Director Stock Plan, the approval of an amendment to our Restated Certificate of Incorporation, as amended, to provide for exculpation of officers from breaches of fiduciary duty to the extent permitted by the General Corporation Law of the State of Delaware, the ratification of the appointment of our independent registered public accounting firm and the approval, on an advisory basis, of the compensation of our named executive officers. Stockholders may also consider such other business as may properly come before the meeting. We are not aware of any other business to be brought before the meeting. If any other business is properly brought before the meeting, the designated officers serving as proxies will vote in accordance with their best judgment. Who is entitled to vote? You are entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting, or any continuation, postponement or adjournment of the Annual Meeting, only if you were a stockholder of record at the close of business on the record date, June 6, 2024, or if you hold a valid proxy for the Annual Meeting. The number of stockholders of record as of the June 6, 2024 record date was 168. Holders of shares of our common stock are entitled to one vote per share. Why is AMSC hosting the Annual Meeting in a virtual meeting format only? A virtual meeting enables increased stockholder attendance and participation because stockholders can participate from any location around the world. The virtual Annual Meeting has been designed to provide the same rights to participate as you would have at an in-person meeting. Because our Annual Meeting is being held virtually over the internet, when we refer to "in person" for aspects pertaining to the Annual Meeting, we mean live virtual attendance through the means described in this proxy statement. How do I attend the virtual Annual Meeting? Stockholders of record as of June 6, 2024 will be able to attend and participate in the Annual Meeting online by accessing www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/AMSC2024. To join the Annual Meeting, you will need to have your 16-digit control number which is included on your Internet Notice, your proxy card (if you received a printed copy of the proxy materials) or the instructions that accompanied the proxy materials. Even if you plan to attend the Annual Meeting online, we recommend that you also vote by proxy as described herein so that your vote will be counted if you subsequently decide not to attend the Annual Meeting. Access to the Audio Webcast of the Annual Meeting. The live audio webcast of the Annual Meeting will begin promptly at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time on August 2, 2024. We encourage our stockholders to access the meeting website prior to the start time. Online access to the audio webcast will open approximately 15 minutes prior to the start of the Annual Meeting to allow time for you to log in and test the computer audio system. Log in Procedures. To attend the virtual Annual Meeting, visit www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/AMSC2024 to log in. Stockholders will need their unique 16-digit control number included in your Internet Notice (printed in the box and marked by the arrow), proxy card or the instructions that accompanied the proxy materials. If your shares are held in "street name" (through a bank, broker or other nominee), you should contact your bank, broker or other nominee as soon as possible to obtain your 16-digit control number or otherwise vote through the bank, broker or other nominee. 2

Table of Contents If you lose your 16-digit control number, you may join the Annual Meeting as a "Guest" but you will not be able to vote, ask questions or access the list of stockholders as of the record date. Technical Assistance. Beginning 15 minutes prior to the start of and during the virtual Annual Meeting, we will have technicians ready to assist stockholders with any technical difficulties they may have accessing or hearing the virtual meeting. If you encounter any difficulties accessing the virtual meeting during the check-in or meeting time, please call the technical support number that will be posted on the annual meeting website log-in page. Will there be a question and answer session during the Annual Meeting? As part of the Annual Meeting, we will hold a live questions and answers session, during which we intend to answer questions submitted online during the meeting that are pertinent to AMSC and the meeting matters, for up to fifteen minutes following the completion of the Annual Meeting. Only stockholders that have accessed the Annual Meeting as a stockholder (rather than a "Guest") by following the procedures outlined above in "How do I attend the virtual Annual Meeting?" will be permitted to submit questions during the Annual Meeting. Each stockholder is limited to two questions, each up to a maximum of 1000 characters, in order to allow us to answer questions from as many stockholders as possible. Questions should be succinct and only cover a single topic. We will not address questions that are, among other things: irrelevant to the business of AMSC or to the business of the Annual Meeting;

related to material non-public information of the Company, including the status or results of our business since we filed our most recent quarterly or annual report with the SEC;

non-public information of the Company, including the status or results of our business since we filed our most recent quarterly or annual report with the SEC; related to any pending, threatened or ongoing litigation;

related to personal grievances;

derogatory references to individuals or that are otherwise in bad taste;

substantially repetitious of questions already made by another stockholder;

in excess of the two question limit;

in furtherance of the stockholder's personal or business interests; or

out of order or not otherwise suitable for the conduct of the Annual Meeting as determined by the Chair of the Annual Meeting or Secretary in their reasonable judgment. Questions and answers may be grouped by topic, and we may group substantially similar questions together and answer them once. If there are matters of individual concern to a stockholder and not of general concern to all stockholders, or if a question posed was not otherwise answered, we encourage stockholders to contact us separately after the Annual Meeting. Additional information regarding the question and answer session will be available in the "Rules of Conduct" available on the Annual Meeting webpage for stockholders that have accessed the Annual Meeting as a stockholder (rather than a "Guest") by following the procedures outlined above in "How do I attend the virtual Annual Meeting?". What constitutes a quorum? The holders of a majority of the shares of common stock outstanding and entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting will constitute a quorum for the transaction of business at the Annual Meeting. Shares of common stock represented in person or by proxy (including shares that abstain or do not vote with respect to one or more of the matters presented for stockholder approval) will be counted as present and entitled to vote for purposes of determining whether a quorum is present at the Annual Meeting. As of the June 6, 2024 record date, 36,998,193 shares of our common stock were outstanding and entitled to vote. 3

Table of Contents How do I vote? If you are a stockholder of record, meaning your shares are registered in your name, you may vote: Over the Internet : Go to the website of our tabulator, Broadridge, at www.proxyvote.com . Use the 16-digit control number printed on your Internet Notice, proxy card or the instructions that accompanied the proxy materials to access your account and vote your shares. You must specify how you want your shares voted or your Internet vote cannot be completed and you will receive an error message. Your shares will be voted according to your instructions. By Telephone : Call 1-800-690-6903, toll free from the U.S. and Canada, and follow the instructions on your proxy card. You must specify how you want your shares voted and confirm your vote at the end of the call or your telephone vote cannot be completed. Your shares will be voted according to your instructions. By Mail : Complete and sign your proxy card and mail it in the accompanying postage prepaid envelope to Broadridge, 51 Mercedes Way, Edgewood, NY 11717. Your shares will be voted according to your instructions. If you do not specify how you want your shares voted, they will be voted as recommended by our Board of Directors. In Person during the Virtual Annual Meeting : You may attend the virtual Annual Meeting and vote during the meeting even if you have already voted by proxy. To vote during the meeting, visit www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/AMSC2024 on the day of the meeting; you will need the 16-digit control number provided on your Internet Notice or proxy card. If your shares are held in "street name," meaning they are held for your account by a bank, broker or other nominee, you may vote: Over the Internet or by Telephone : You will receive instructions from your bank, broker or other nominee if they permit Internet or telephone voting. You should follow those instructions. By Mail : You will receive instructions from your bank, broker or other nominee explaining how you can vote your shares by mail. You should follow those instructions. In Person during the Virtual Annual Meeting : If your shares are not registered in your own name and you would like to vote your shares electronically at the Annual Meeting, you should contact your bank or broker to obtain your 16-digit control number or instructions on how to vote at the meeting through the bank or broker. Can I change my proxy after I return my proxy card? Yes. You may revoke your proxy and change your vote at any time before the Annual Meeting. To do so, you must do one of the following: Vote over the Internet or by telephone as instructed above. Only your latest Internet or telephone vote is counted. Sign a new proxy card and submit it as instructed above. Only your latest dated proxy card will be counted. Attend the Annual Meeting, request that your proxy be revoked and vote in person as instructed above. Attending the Annual Meeting will not revoke your proxy unless you specifically request it. Will my shares be voted if I don't return my proxy? If your shares are registered directly in your name, your shares will not be voted if you do not vote over the Internet, by telephone, by returning your proxy card or voting at the Annual Meeting. If your shares are held in "street name" by a bank, broker or other nominee, that person, as the record holder of your shares, is required to vote your shares according to your instructions. Your bank, broker or other nominee will send you directions on how to vote those shares. Under applicable stock exchange rules, if you do not give instructions to your bank, broker or other nominee, it will still be able to vote your shares with respect to certain "discretionary" items, such 4

Table of Contents as the ratification of the appointment of RSM US LLP ("RSM") as our independent registered public accounting firm, but will not be allowed to vote your shares with respect to certain "non-discretionary" items, such as the election of directors, the approval of an amendment and restatement of our 2022 Stock Incentive Plan, the approval of an amendment to our Amended and Restated 2007 Director Stock Plan, the approval of an amendment to our Restated Certificate of Incorporation, as amended, to provide for exculpation of officers from breaches of fiduciary duty to the extent permitted by the General Corporation Law of the State of Delaware, and the approval, on an advisory basis, of the compensation of our named executive officers. In the case of "non-discretionary" items, shares for which your bank, broker or other nominee does not receive voting instructions will be treated as "broker non-votes." What is the vote required to approve each matter? Election of Directors . Directors will be elected by a plurality of the votes cast by the stockholders entitled to vote on the election. This means that the six nominees receiving the most affirmative votes will be elected as directors at the Annual Meeting. Votes withheld and "broker non-votes" will have no effect on the outcome of the election of directors. Approval of an Amendment and Restatement of Our 2022 Stock Incentive Plan . The affirmative vote of the holders of a majority of the shares of common stock voting on the matter is required for approval of an amendment and restatement of our 2022 Stock Incentive Plan. Abstentions and "broker non-votes" will have no effect on the outcome of this proposal. Approval of an Amendment to Our Amended and Restated 2007 Director Stock Plan . The affirmative vote of the holders of a majority of the shares of common stock voting on the matter is required for approval of an amendment to our Amended and Restated 2007 Director Stock Plan. Abstentions and "broker non-votes" will have no effect on the outcome of this proposal. Approve an Amendment to Our Restated Certificate of Incorporation, as Amended . The affirmative vote of the holders of a majority of the outstanding shares of common stock is required for approval of an amendment to our restated certificate of incorporation, as amended, to provide for exculpation of officers. Abstentions and "broker non-votes" will have the effect of a vote against the proposal. Ratification of the Appointment of our Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm . The affirmative vote of the holders of a majority of the shares of common stock voting on the matter is required for the ratification of the appointment by the Audit Committee of RSM as our independent registered public accounting firm for the current fiscal year. Abstentions and "broker non-votes" will have no effect on the outcome of this proposal. Because brokers have discretionary authority to vote on the ratification of the appointment of our independent registered public accounting firm, we do not expect any "broker non-votes" in connection with this proposal. Approval, on an Advisory Basis, of Named Executive Officer Compensation . The affirmative vote of the holders of a majority of shares of common stock voting on the matter is required for the approval, on an advisory basis, of the compensation of our named executive officers. Abstentions and "broker non-votes" will have no effect on the outcome of the proposal. This proposal is non-binding. Who will count the votes? Our Board of Directors has appointed a representative of Broadridge Financial Solutions to serve as the inspector of elections at the Annual Meeting and to tabulate the votes. Are there other matters to be voted on at the meeting? As of the date of this proxy statement, our Board of Directors does not know of any other matters which may come before the meeting, other than the matters described in this proxy statement. Should any other matter requiring a vote of our stockholders arise and be properly presented at the Annual Meeting, the proxy for the 5